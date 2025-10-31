Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

11h

Going to add: I've attempted to share your writing and Col. Spencer's with others. Most refused to even click a free link. :(

I think people just stay in their tribe and their bubble and don't want to know anything else.

You and Col Spencer were trusted regarding Ukraine but then some people picked the side against Israel and there was no moving them to a center position. No moving them to read anything outside of their default. I personally believe they were happy to repeat those lies because they wanted them to be true. The same way they refuse to sign on with the IHRA definition of antisemitism because they violate those rules hourly!

11hEdited

Thank you for writing this. I personally don't think Israelis, Jews, Zionists had a choice in any of this. The propaganda war began decades before most people even realized the institutions had been completely taken over by liars and Nazis-whether UR Nazis, Islamist-Communist Nazis, or just your average brain washing of people.

You send your kid to college, and they come out with SJP/JVP and they end up joining the hate movement against Israel. They've been seeing war on their phones and have been fed lies.

It's a numbers thing. There are only 15 million Jews post Holocaust. Jews are around 0.2% (hattip for the correction!) of the total population. Hatred of Jews seems the easiest thing to activate.

The media spent 24 hours feeling sympathy for Israel and then they didn't show up on October 8th to tell people, "This hate movement against Israel is already falsely claiming Israel committed genocide and starvation and Israel hasn't moved on from cleaning the genocide that was done to them..." When the Jihadi rocket hit the hospital, they claimed Israel did it. Biden refuted it but the NYT and others barely corrected it and it was too late. From that time on, the whole narrative was Qatar-Hamas-Iran-Turkey's (Muslim Brotherhood).

It's numbers. Numbers of clicks. Number of bots, trolls. Number of people predestined to be haters of Israel.

To me it is like the scene in War Games where Joshua learns there is no winning strategy. For Israel and Jews, the haters are in control of the learning and strategy and they only use it for ending Jews and the only Jewish nation.

