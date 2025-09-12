I studied for my MSc in Psychology mainly because people fight wars, and if you can understand what motivates those people, you can gain a deeper understanding of war. However, in the aftermath of horrors like the murder of Charlie Kirk, it can also be helpful to comprehend how the West reached this point as a society. This piece explores some of the ways social media is tearing our societies apart.

The Illusion of Knowing Someone

Spend enough time following someone online and you start to feel like you know them. Their posts, podcasts, livestreams, or TikToks appear to open a window into their lives. We laugh at their jokes, nod along with their arguments, and even feel betrayed when they say something we dislike.

In truth, we know these people very little. What we are engaging with is a curated persona: a public face designed for visibility and engagement. Psychologists refer to the emotional bonds we form with such figures as parasocial relationships: one-sided connections in which we feel a sense of friendship or intimacy with someone unaware of our existence (Horton & Wohl, 1956).