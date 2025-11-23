Today is the final day of the Fox On War Black Friday Sale! 25% off a year’s subscription (click the link).

In 1995, the novelist Umberto Eco tried to answer a question that still haunts us: what, exactly, is fascism? It is a word, as with “genocide”, that has lost all semantic meaning due to repeated incorrect and over-usage. Most often, we hear “fascist” in the mouths of the Left, meaning, “Anything I don’t like.” This has degraded the word to the point of uselessness. This short essay is an attempt to reclaim the term. Real, genuine fascism brought us a world war and the Holocaust. We need to know what it means so we can recognise it when we see it.

Umberto Eco in 2002 at Bologna University, where he taught for many years as professor of semiotics. Photograph: Eamonn McCabe/The Guardian

Eco did not give a neat definition. Instead, he described “Ur‑Fascism,” or Eternal Fascism, as a recurring style of politics; a way of thinking and feeling that can glue itself to very different doctrines over time.

He listed recurring traits: a cult of tradition and a mythic past, hostility to modernism and rational inquiry, worship of action for action’s sake, intolerance of dissent, fear of difference, obsession with plots and conspiracies, the idea that life is permanent warfare, and a selective populism that claims to speak for the one true “people.” Fascism does not require all of these things. As Eco wrote, these features,

…cannot be organized into a system; many of them contradict each other… But it is enough that one of them be present to allow fascism to coagulate around it.

Nearly three decades later, you may find reading his template to be eerily familiar. The uncomfortable truth is that in the United States, signs of Ur‑Fascism now appear on both ends of the political spectrum. Populist nationalism on the right and ideological purism on the left present themselves as mortal enemies. Yet if you strip away colours and slogans, the two extremes increasingly resemble each other in their habits of mind.

Tradition vs Utopia

Eco’s first feature is “the cult of tradition.” Classical fascist movements idealised a golden past: the ancient empire, the old religion, the way things used to be before “decadence” set in. Today’s American right clearly echoes this. Slogans promising to “make America great again” invoke a mythic yesterday when the country was pure, strong, and united. Modern liberal society is cast as degenerate; Enlightenment values like pluralism and individual rights are recoded as the beginning of decline rather than progress.

In this frame, complexity becomes weakness; politics is anchored in a sacred, half‑imagined past that cannot be questioned.

At the other end of the spectrum, you will not find many people openly worshipping the past. The radical left prides itself on being the party of the future, of progress and liberation, but a different kind of dogma emerges. Instead of a cult of tradition, there is a cult of utopia: a vision of a transformed society elevated to sacred truth.

Here, the existing liberal‑democratic order is not imperfect but irredeemable, “systemically” poisoned all the way down. Canonical theories and slogans provide ready-made answers; doubting them looks like betrayal. It is the “system’s” fault. When facts get in the way, they are brushed aside as products of bias or as distractions from the “right side of history.”

In practice, both extremes trade in the messy, revisable work of reasoning for a single, unchallengeable Truth. One sanctifies yesterday; the other sacralises tomorrow. Both treat the present and anyone who complicates the story with suspicion or contempt.

The politics of fear and the “enemy within”

Another of Eco’s traits is the politics of fear. Fascism rallies people not just against injustice, but against intruders: outsiders said to threaten the purity of the nation.

On the right, this is obvious. Immigrants, religious minorities, “globalist elites,” unfamiliar cultural influences — all are cast as contaminants sabotaging the “real” country from within. Every gain by a minority group, every change in norms, becomes part of a vast plot. Conspiracy theories flourish because they validate a pre-existing feeling of siege.

Eco noted that fascist enemies are always “too strong and too weak” at the same time; depicted as superhuman masterminds and pathetic degenerates in alternating breaths. You can see that contradiction at work in the way America First or MAGA talk about their foes: omnipotent villains who somehow can be dispatched by a plucky band of patriots.

The left-wing extreme increasingly plays a similar game, just with different villains. Its worldview is framed around inclusion and justice, yet often slides into a stark divide between the righteous and the damned. Everywhere there are “systems” orchestrating harm: racism, patriarchy, capitalism, heteronormativity, and the rest of the word salad.

When everything becomes an expression of the same all-powerful structure, the line between critical analysis and conspiracy thinking blurs. A handful of billionaires, shadowy religious nationalists, or faceless corporations replace “globalists”, “Zionists”, and “invaders” as the omnipresent villains. To the left, dissent is not just wrong; it is evidence that the system has captured you, and you are therefore damned along with the system.

Like their opposites, these activists imagine their adversaries as both all-powerful and destined to collapse. For instance, they may simultaneously insist that “systemic injustice” pervades every institution (an almost invincible foe), yet also claim that the tide of history guarantees their revolution will sweep all before it (so the enemy is fundamentally brittle or on the “wrong side of history”).

Purity, punishment, and the urge to censor

When politics becomes a holy war, ordinary disagreement starts to look like treason. Eco identified this, too: in the Ur‑Fascist mindset, “disagreement is treason.”

On the populist right, we see this in the speed with which one-time allies are branded traitors for the slightest deviation. Conservative voices who question the party line risk being labelled RINOs, sell-outs, or secret agents of the other side. Internal criticism becomes more dangerous than apparent opposition and must be purged.

On the radical left, the pattern is uncannily similar. Activists enforce ideological purity with social sanctions, but the effect is much the same. The wrong opinion, the wrong phrase, even the wrong tone can spark denunciation and ostracism: being “cancelled”. The aim is not persuasion, but purification.

Censorship is where this temperament hardens into practice. In recent years, the United States has seen both a flurry of book bans and curriculum laws from the right and a wave of social and institutional pressure from the left aimed at deplatforming speakers or removing “harmful” ideas from view. One side says it is protecting children and heritage; the other says it is protecting the marginalised. The logic underneath is identical: we already know what is true and good, and we are entitled, even obligated, to keep dangerous words and thoughts out of circulation.

Populist rage

Fascist movements have always thrived on appealing to those who feel humiliated or betrayed by the existing order. Another feature Eco highlighted was fascism’s appeal to a frustrated middle class that feels humiliated and left behind. On the right, the populist-nationalist movement has swept up many who feel left behind by globalisation, cultural change, or economic dislocation. They are often lower-middle-class or middle-class citizens who perceive a loss of status. The movement’s rhetoric pointedly channels their resentment toward convenient scapegoats (immigrants, urban intellectuals, minorities) and promises to restore the honour and prosperity of the “forgotten” people. A selective populism emerges: “the people” are not everyone but a particular cultural bloc, often defined by ethnicity, religion, and geography. Once “real America” is narrowed this way, democratic constraints start to look like obstacles.

Demonstrators try to enter the Capitol during the protest in Washington on 6 January 2021

The radical left offers its own version. They rally “the masses” of often younger, diverse, educated-but-precariously-employed folks who likewise feel the system has failed them. There is the same appeal to social frustration: anger at economic inequality, outrage at perceived injustices, disillusionment with institutions that promised progress but delivered stagnation. This anger, too, is channelled against scapegoats – not immigrants or minorities, but a cabal of privileged enemies accused of hoarding power. Depending on the strain of radicalism, the enemy might be “the 1%”, “white supremacist structures,” “Zionists”, “the patriarchy,” or simply the entire capitalist liberal order.

For the far left, the righteous people are not the traditional majority but the oppressed classes and identity groups, joined by their enlightened allies. There is the same appeal to resentment; this time against billionaires, landlords, and the managerial class. Once again, only those who share the correct consciousness count as authentic. Disadvantaged people who dissent are written off as dupes or traitors to their group. You may be familiar with the shameful term “coconut” used to condemn black people who stray from this party line.

In both left and right, then, we find a fundamental contempt for liberal democracy, which is built on negotiating differing interests and views. Instead, populists on both sides substitute a mythic unity of the righteous people against corrupt “enemies of the people.” Such rhetoric, as Eco noted, demonises democratic institutions (legislatures, courts, compromise-makers) as “rotten” or ineffective. Increasingly, both extremes exhibit this anti-democratic streak – the notion that if they could sweep aside the entrenched, corrupt system, the virtuous People (and only those people) would naturally govern in harmony.

The cult of struggle

Layered on top of this is what Eco called the cult of struggle. Life, in the Ur‑Fascist imagination, is permanent warfare. On the right, they openly talk of politics in warfare metaphors: “culture wars,” “holy war” for their values, even fantasies of literal civil war. They fetishise “warriors” – strongman leaders, armed citizen-militias, the military or even lone wolves who take the battle to perceived enemies. There is a palpable machismo in this subculture: a celebration of “manly” toughness, gun-toting self-reliance, and a disdain for any sign of softness or compromise. Women and gender minorities who do not fit their traditional mould are targets of scorn. This swaggering cult of masculinity (and the related fetish for weapons) was explicitly listed by Eco as a component of fascism, and it is clearly visible in right-wing circles today.

The far-left extreme may reject macho aesthetics on the surface, with rhetoric of gender equality and peace, yet it regularly falls into its own version of militant romanticism. Maximalist demands and confrontational activism are prized as signs of virtue. Within some radical climate and social justice movements, for instance, there is open talk that humanity is in an all-or-nothing final battle, and that only drastic, uncompromising action (including civil disobedience or property destruction) can save the world. Participants are urged to be heroes for the planet or the oppressed, with the same zeal that the right is encouraged to be heroes for the homeland. “No tolerance for the intolerant” becomes a rallying cry justifying verbal (or even physical) aggression: see the “Punch a TERF” rhetoric of extreme trans activism.

Both far-left and populist-right militants relish symbols of battle (whether wearing combat gear at protests or adopting militant monikers). Both sometimes fantasise about or flirt with violence as a cleansing force. The far-right has armed militias and sporadic acts of terror; the far-left has Antifa anarchists and the defence of political violence “by any means necessary.” In each case, extremists convince themselves that extraordinary threats justify extraordinary (even violent) measures. This is precisely how fascists rationalised their brutality. By glorifying an endless fight against evil, they justify doing evil in return: see the George Floyd riots (which included outright opportunist criminality), or gunning down Israeli embassy employees in the streets of Washington, D.C., to “Free Palestine”.

A protester shouts in front of a fire during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Los Angeles, 30 May 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The dangerous symmetry

This essay does not suggest that “both sides are the same” or that one side is necessarily worse than the other (although one side currently holds the most powerful position in the world). It aims to be a reminder of something more disquieting: Ur‑Fascism is not tied to one programme, class, or colour. It is a pattern of mind that can sprout wherever fear, humiliation, and moral certainty overwhelm humility, curiosity, and trust.

Eco warned that the fascist spirit can come back “under the most innocent of disguises.” It can arrive wrapped in a flag, a keffiyah, or in the language of liberation. The test is not the banner but the behaviour: does this movement demand total allegiance? Does it vilify entire categories of people? Does it treat disagreement as treason and justify silencing its opponents? If the answer is yes, then whatever its stated ideals, it is drifting onto the terrain Eco mapped out. It should worry us.

The defence of a free, open society depends on people willing to resist the temptation to purge, to simplify, to crush dissent in the name of a higher good. That means defending pluralism when it is inconvenient, protecting speech when it offends us, and refusing to grant any party, movement, or tribe a monopoly on “the people” or on truth.

In an age of polarised passions, it is worth repeating: fascism can wear any colour. The more convinced we are that it can only ever come from them, the easier it is for elements of it to grow among us. Our task, if we care about liberal democracy and Western values at all, is to honestly look for that danger on the right, on the left, and in the mirror, and to keep choosing the more challenging, more fragile path of freedom over seductive certainties.