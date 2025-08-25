Israel’s longest-serving prime minister is steering his nation onto a dangerous course. In Gaza, Israel achieved many of its practical military goals early on, yet Netanyahu has continued with an open-ended campaign that lacks a clear strategic aim. The result is increasing costs to the IDF, to Gaza’s civilians, and to Israel’s global reputation, with fewer security benefits for Israel itself. This stubborn pursuit of “total victory” appears more to be folly than strategy.

I would go further: at this stage, continuing the war in Gaza is insanity. It is not going to “completely destroy” Hamas, and it is not going to return all the hostages (unless it is a bluff, in which case Israel might force Hamas into a deal to return some of them). However, Hamas stands alone on the global information battlefield. Many Israeli friends assure me that this does not matter and that Israel is always hated.

My response would be: this time it is different. With every bomb that drops, with every civilian that dies, Hamas is handed ammunition. At this stage, the UN and the world’s media are simply printing verbatim whatever Hamas tells them.

This is going to lead to the legal persecution of any IDF soldiers abroad for the foreseeable future. Organisations like the Hind Rajab Foundation have teams trawling social media to find them. If you have served in the IDF and want to post on Instagram about your travels abroad? Expect a legal pursuit when you get there. Israel itself is going to be wrapped up in vexatious lawfare for the foreseeable future. The Jewish diaspora faces increasing demonisation daily, and the dark forces behind it are now totally emboldened by the demonisation of Israel and the deliberate conflation between Zionism and Jewry.

Allies are dropping like flies: even Germany has halted arms sales for use in Gaza, and support for Israel in the USA is polling at historically low levels. Israel is one US Presidential election away from having all five members of the UN Security Council voting against it. It is not a stretch to say that if the war continues indefinitely (and currently there is no end in sight), Israel may end up sanctioned to the level of Apartheid-era South Africa: a global pariah state.

The war in Gaza is now making Israel less safe and secure, not more.