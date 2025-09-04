In a matter of weeks, a series of dramatic revelations in the Gaza war should have turned the story on its head. They have not. From a famine that wasn’t, to a dead child who wasn’t dead, to a genocide declaration from an academic body that anyone could join for $30, the truth has repeatedly emerged only to find the false narrative firmly in place. This piece examines these extraordinary episodes and questions why none of them seems to shift the prevailing narrative. The answer lies in the nature of today’s information warfare: falsehoods move faster and hit harder, and by the time truth catches up, it is usually too late.

In mid-August, a United Nations-backed food security group (IPC) declared that Gaza was officially in “Famine Phase 5.” Headlines warned of mass starvation. However, controversy soon arose over how this famine was determined. Israel accused the IPC of cooking the books, saying analysts had manipulated and ignored data and even fabricated deaths to meet the famine threshold. The IPC broke its own rules by cherry-picking a subset of malnutrition surveys (using only about 7,500 of the 15,000 surveyed children) and by counting 182 hypothetical starvation deaths to meet the required threshold of 188. The famine declaration was tailor-made just for Gaza, pushed by longstanding anti-Israel activists (newly appointed to IPC positions) to vilify Israel.

Meanwhile, evidence on the ground sharply contradicted the idea of a society in total collapse. Israeli authorities released footage of lively groceries and cafes in Gaza City, with shelves stocked and customers moving about. Even as activist groups insisted Gaza’s people were starving, Israel’s COGAT unit pointed to these busy markets as proof that “Hamas is pushing a fake famine narrative”, all while stealing incoming aid and reselling it at a markup. In other words, food was accessible in Gaza, but the terror group was hoarding supplies to create an illusion of famine. In genuine famines, markets are empty and money loses its value; in contrast, in Gaza, some restaurants remained open and serving. The dissonance was striking: how could there be “famine” amid open bakeries and grocery stalls?

Humanitarian organisations pushed back, claiming that pockets of plenty do not disprove widespread hunger. They argued that even in famines, a black-market economy can thrive for those with means. However, the vibrant food markets certainly undercut the absolutist narrative of mass starvation. Famine had become as much a political label as a scientific one. Despite the IPC’s data shenanigans coming to light and video evidence of food in Gaza’s streets, the “Gaza famine” narrative took on a life of its own. It spread across media and social networks, fuelling protests and urgent pleas for a ceasefire. By the time rebuttals and clarifications surfaced (in far fewer headlines), the emotional image of a starving Gaza had already seized the world’s imagination. The false narrative had bolted out of the gate, and the truth was left limping behind.