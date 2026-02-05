Editor’s Note

This article covers a recent criminal trial in which some charges resulted in acquittals, and others ended without a verdict. As of publication, some proceedings may still be unresolved and awaiting further legal action.

Nothing in this article is meant to imply the guilt of any individual, prejudge the outcome of any future proceedings, or influence jurors in any manner. The discussion focuses on broader societal and systemic issues related to social media, information environments, and democratic institutions, rather than on the specifics of any ongoing legal proceedings.

Readers are reminded that all defendants are entitled to the presumption of innocence regarding any unresolved charges.

It is hard to think of a more unsettling image of modern Britain than this: a lone security guard, confronted in the early hours of the morning by activists armed with sledgehammers, defending himself with nothing more than an umbrella he found nearby.

Captured on video and shown in open court, this theatrical absurdity matters because it reveals something unsettling about the world we now live in: a world where the line between protest and violence, between politics and coercion, between justice and spectacle, has become dangerously ambiguous.

A man swinging a sledgehammer at PC Buxton as he lay on his back amid a struggle with another suspect. (Bodycam footage)

The incident involved a nighttime breach at an industrial site. It caused serious injuries to security personnel and police officers, significant property damage, and a criminal trial that has sparked intense public debate. Some charges resulted in acquittals; others ended without a verdict.

What matters here is not how any future legal proceedings may unfold. What matters is what this episode reveals about the state of our society, and about the information environment in which our democratic institutions are now compelled to operate. In any criminal justice system, trials are meant to rely on evidence: what can be presented, tested, challenged, and weighed under the law. Trials now occur against a backdrop of constant narrative pressure: online, visual, emotional, and unrelenting.

Over the past two years, the Israel–Hamas conflict has become one of the most heavily mediated and emotionally charged issues of the digital age. Social media platforms have been flooded with graphic imagery, moral framing, and simple stories of good and evil. Much of this content is designed not to inform, but to mobilise. It collapses complexity into certainty and uncertainty into outrage.

This matters because juries are drawn from the same public that consumes this content. They do not step into the jury box as blank slates. They bring with them the accumulated impressions, emotions, and narratives of the online world they inhabit. When political causes are framed as absolute moral struggles and when actions are presented as either heroic or genocidal, resistance or oppression, the space for legal reasoning narrows. The law asks specific questions: intent, proportionality, evidence, and culpability. Social media asks a different question: whose side are you on?

We see this tension constantly in debates over Gaza: one side presents a cold, unemotional legal argument supporting IDF conduct; the other presents images of dead children and rubble and demands an emotional verdict. You can read my recent rebuttal to such allegations here.

That tension is becoming impossible to ignore. One of the more troubling features of the recent case was the visibility of external campaigning around the trial itself. During deliberations, we saw a proliferation of propaganda material outside the court advocating “jury equity”. This is the idea that jurors should acquit defendants on moral grounds, regardless of the law, and posters to this effect appeared near the court.

Whether or not such messaging influenced the outcome is something only those inside the jury room can truly know. However, the fact that it took place at all should deeply concern us. Juries are a cornerstone of democratic justice precisely because they are meant to be insulated from pressure. When political movements begin to treat juries as another arena for activism as something to be nudged, signalled, or morally instructed, the legitimacy of the entire system is put at risk.

We should not see this as a matter of a single cause, protest, or trial. It reflects a broader shift in how political beliefs are increasingly seen as a licence to bypass legal processes. Social media has accelerated the dissemination of information and transformed how moral judgment is formed.

Algorithms prioritise content that is emotionally intense, morally absolutist, and visually striking. Nuance performs poorly; outrage performs well. Over time, this creates an environment in which political identity becomes intertwined with moral identity, in which questioning a cause’s tactics is seen as betrayal, and in which legal restraint is reinterpreted as complicity. In such an environment, violence is not always denied. Instead, it is recontextualised. Harm becomes “necessary”. Intimidation becomes “resistance”. Coercion becomes “urgency”.

The danger is not limited to any one movement. Once this way of thinking takes hold, it spreads. If one political cause justifies extreme methods, others will follow. The precedent is key. Democratic societies depend on shared beliefs: that facts matter, that evidence matters, that courts matter, and that no political cause puts anyone above the law.

Those assumptions are now under strain.

When legal outcomes are interpreted primarily through ideological lenses and when verdicts are celebrated or condemned not on the basis of evidence, but on alignment with a cause, the justice system becomes another front in the culture war. When that happens, everyone in society loses.

This is not an argument against protest. Peaceful protest is a democratic right. Nor is it an argument against moral passion. Moral passion has driven every major reform in history. This is an argument against allowing the information environment to be polluted by disinformation, emotional manipulation, and algorithmic incentives. This environment hollows out the institutions that make democracy possible in the first place.

The image of a man holding an umbrella against sledgehammers lingers because it feels symbolic not just of physical vulnerability but also of institutional fragility. Our courts, our juries, and our democratic norms were not designed for an age of permanent mobilisation, viral propaganda, and moral absolutism delivered at scale. They rely on restraint, patience, and a shared commitment to process. These are virtues that the modern information ecosystem actively erodes.

If we care about justice, we need to start caring about the conditions under which justice is possible. That means protecting juries from pressure, resisting the collapse of law into activism, and it means confronting the uncomfortable reality that our information commons is no longer neutral ground. If we fail to do that, we should not be surprised when verdicts, institutions, and social trust begin to fracture.

Democracy does not collapse all at once. It erodes gradually, story by story, until one day we look around and realise that the rules we believed to be firm have quietly faded away. We are closer to that point than many are willing to admit.