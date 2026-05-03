The greatest danger in modern warfare lies in tactical success that cannot be converted into a political outcome.

That is now the central problem in the war in Iran. The United States and Israel have inflicted real damage. Iranian military infrastructure has been hit hard. Missile launchers, air defences, command nodes and nuclear facilities have been struck. No serious analysis should pretend otherwise, but the strategic question is not whether the opening campaign worked. The question is whether President Trump can produce an end state that justifies the costs now accumulating across the global system.

At present, that end state remains unclear. More than two months into the conflict, the war has failed to deliver either a decisive military outcome or a diplomatic off-ramp. Iran has not accepted the American nuclear terms. Trump has rejected Iran’s latest proposal. The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the crisis. The regime remains in power, and the war appears to have strengthened the hand of hard-line forces rather than creating a clear path to political change. In other words, the United States has achieved battlefield effects without yet solving the strategic problem that led it to war in the first place.

All energy reporting suggests that the oil market is approaching a breaking point as global reserves dwindle, with traders warning of further price jumps and forced demand destruction. Western leaders are still ignoring the economic devastation that is coming down the line if this problem is not resolved imminently.

The Iranian strategy is crude, but entirely rational. Iran does not need to defeat the United States in a conventional war. It needs to survive, retain sufficient missile and drone capacity to impose costs, preserve enough nuclear material to rebuild leverage, and maintain enough pressure on Hormuz to ensure everyone else pays for the continuation of the conflict. That is a much lower threshold, and right now they are easily reaching it. A weaker Iran can still be strategically successful if it turns its own punishment into a global economic weapon. Therefore, we are on a clock: which blockade works first? The US choking Iran’s economy, or Iran choking the world’s?

That creates a strategic asymmetry. Even in a return to offensive operations, the United States can destroy more targets, and Israel can degrade more systems, but Iran can impose further costs simply by surviving. Every week Hormuz remains unstable, the war shifts from the military balance to household budgets, shipping insurance, inflation expectations, central bank policy, food prices and industrial planning.

The nuclear file is even more uncomfortable. The war has damaged Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, but it has not clearly eliminated Iran’s nuclear leverage. The International Atomic Energy Agency has said that most of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is likely still at Isfahan, with inspectors unable to verify the stockpile since inspections were halted. Iran’s stockpile includes about 440 kilograms enriched to 60 percent, enough for several weapons if further enriched. The low-end reconstruction estimate of roughly 2.5 years should be treated as a warning rather than a stopwatch. Even if that estimate proves too short, it implies a delay rather than a durable non-proliferation settlement.

This is the core strategic failure that Trump must avoid. A war that leaves the regime intact, leaves highly enriched uranium in Iran, only partially degrades the missile and drone problem, and leaves Hormuz as a coercive lever merely buys time for some capabilities while creating new vulnerabilities elsewhere.

The missile-and-drone balance also appears less decisive than early triumphalism suggested. Iran has suffered severe losses, but severe losses are not the same as disarmament. Iran may still have access to a substantial share of its pre-war missile stocks, launchers and drone arsenal. Even if estimates are imperfect, the strategic point is clear: Iran does not need its full arsenal to remain dangerous. It needs enough survivable capacity to threaten Israel, Gulf infrastructure, American bases and maritime flows.

This week’s CNN reporting suggests the regime scored far more hits on US bases across the Gulf than was initially reported: 16 US installations across 8 countries, rendering some unusable, causing billions of dollars of damage. Even the best missile defence systems have only a 90% interception rate, but the scale of damage suggests the US underestimated the threat - and Iran still retains that threat.

The West’s problem is different. It fights with exquisitely capable systems that are expensive, scarce and slow to replace. The Iran campaign consumed major American munitions inventories, with some categories potentially drawn down by more than half and replacement timelines measured in years. Those same stockpiles are relevant to Ukraine, NATO deterrence and a possible crisis in the Western Pacific. Washington warned European allies, including the UK, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia, of delays to US arms shipments as the Iran war drains American stocks. That is yet another nail in the NATO coffin and makes “the West” (insofar as that term can be used any more, with Trump sailing the US away into waters unknown) less unified and more dangerous.

Europe will draw its own conclusions from that. For years, Washington has urged Europeans to take greater responsibility for their own defence. That argument has obvious merit, but there is a difference between telling allies to spend more and showing that the United States may divert or delay critical systems in the middle of a European security crisis because another war has consumed the inventory. If Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states are pushed down the queue because Washington has burned through interceptors and precision munitions in the Gulf, European nations will simply look internally or elsewhere for their arms purchases. This is bad news for America.

That is where the Iran war begins to shift the global power balance. China does not need to win a war to benefit from American overextension. Russia does not need to be strong to gain from Western scarcity. Both can watch the United States deplete finite stocks of missile defence and precision strike to sustain a campaign that has not yet produced a settlement. Both can also watch Europe discover, again, that America is a shaky ally. A world in which the United States is fighting to reopen Hormuz, delaying arms deliveries to Europe, and still unable to compel Iranian capitulation is one in which adversaries and allies alike revise their assumptions.

The regime-change dimension in Iran has failed so far. Calls for Iranians to overthrow their rulers have not produced that outcome. The regime remains in charge, and leadership has become more dominated by hardline Revolutionary Guard elements. That is one of the recurring pathologies of coercive war: the outside actor destroys capacity, but the internal security apparatus survives. Regime change may come, in time, under the economic pressure Trump applies; however, it does not look likely to come before global oil reserves run out in four weeks and the global economy collapses.

This is why the Iran War could be remembered as one of the most globally catastrophic events of the century so far if Trump cannot find a solution. The 21st century has already seen mass-casualty terrorism, financial crisis, pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and repeated regional wars, but the Iran war has a distinctive escalatory structure. It touches nuclear proliferation, maritime chokepoints, energy supply, inflation, alliance cohesion, US military readiness, European security and Asian deterrence at the same time. Few crises connect so many strategic systems so directly and could lead to so many interconnected negative outcomes at once.

The worst outcome is a grinding stalemate in which everyone loses. Iran is poorer, battered and more repressive, yet still nuclear-latent. Israel is tactically safer, but still exposed to missiles, drones and regional retaliation. The United States has demonstrated reach and lethality, but also scarcity, vulnerability and strategic impatience. Europe is more insecure. Ukraine is further squeezed. Gulf economies are destabilised. Energy importers pay more. China and Russia gain relative room for manoeuvre. The global economy absorbs a war premium with no compensating strategic settlement. That is the shape of a strategic dead end: tactical success, political failure, systemic cost.

Trump’s remaining task, therefore, is to define a settlement that turns battlefield damage into strategic gain. That would require a verifiable nuclear arrangement addressing highly enriched uranium, a durable reopening of Hormuz, limits on missile and drone regeneration, a replenishment plan for depleted Western stocks, and an allied repair package that reassures Europe rather than forcing it to absorb the costs of an American campaign it did not control – and, let us remember, this would be a case of Washington being forced to deal with a regime who cannot be trusted at all.

In every outcome other than the regime collapsing and being overthrown, this war is a costly strategic failure and an expensive disaster that leaves the world worse off than before. Regime collapse remains the great, but highly unlikely, hope.

History is often harsher on wars that almost work than on those that clearly fail. Clear failure forces adjustment. Partial success permits self-deception. The Iran war has already shown that the United States can strike Iran at scale. It has not yet been shown that the United States can translate that power into a stable order. Until Trump solves that problem, the war remains not merely unfinished but more dangerous. It remains strategically adrift.