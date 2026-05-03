Andrew Fox

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Mike Berger's avatar
Mike Berger
1d

They have to achieve victory, They must get regime change, Nothing else counts in comparison. And they must do it with with an intact Iran capable of rebuilding, All the rest is hokum.

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
21h

This is increasingly looking like the complete disaster I worried that it might become. Further, and though not discussed by you, there could very well be a very significant domestic impact here in the United States. Specifically, the failure of the war could (and in my view very likely would) result in significant boosts to the far right of the Republican Party (the Tucker Carlson wing, if you will) and the far left of the Democratic Party (the AOC wing, for lack of a better descriptor). That would spell disaster for Israel abroad and for Jewish people domestically.

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