“Everything is very simple in war, but the simplest thing is difficult,” Clausewitz wrote. Difficulty builds up and turns into “friction”: a grinding mix of limited supplies, imperfect information, political constraints, accidents, and the relentless extra effort needed to accomplish even basic tasks under fire. Over the past 72 hours, that friction has started to influence the tempo in the skies over Iran.

This conflict is no longer best understood as a simple exchange of capabilities between two sides. The Iranians are not directly competing with Israel and the US; their air defences are disabled, they have been shot down from the skies, and the allies can strike at will. This war has never been a traditional force-on-force battle; the Iranians were militarily overwhelmed in the initial hours, if not minutes. The regime’s response is more indirect than outright confrontation: they are attempting to turn this into a collision between inventories.

Two clocks are now ticking loudly. One is mechanical and logistical: the limited capacity of air defence magazines across the Gulf. The other is political: the shrinking window of domestic approval in Washington for anything resembling an open-ended war. The interaction between them is what turns the coming days into a race against time.

Gulf air defence, no matter how sophisticated, remains a magazine issue. Interceptors are consumables. A defence network can be highly integrated, layered across long-, medium-, and short-range systems, connected to radar and command-and-control structures developed over the years, and may still be subject to strategic vulnerability if the rate of incoming fire exceeds the ability to resupply and stockpile interceptors.

In the past 72 hours, we have been hearing of private pressure from Gulf partners for a rapid off-ramp and urgent reinforcement of air defences. Some sources suggest that Qatar’s Patriot interceptor stocks could last only four days at the current rate of use. Qatar has publicly rejected that claim, insisting its stocks remain well stocked; the UAE has likewise rejected Bloomberg’s reporting of a week’s stock remaining as misleading, arguing it maintains robust reserves alongside multi-layered air-defence coverage.

As a side note, it is fascinating to see the UAE social media squad in overdrive, reassuring their vital foreign investors that all is well and safe. However, these denials also reveal an extremely high ammunition expenditure rate (as well as failing to mention that 3 people have been killed and 68 wounded in the UAE).

We cannot expect to know exactly how many missiles each country has. Public US Foreign Military Sales notifications provide only ceiling values rather than a live inventory ledger, but they offer a sense of the scale Gulf states have sought to procure.

The Patriot Advanced Capability Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) missile has improved performance and range compared to the standard Patriot missile. The Guided Enhanced Missile (GEM-T) offers improved capability to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, or enemy aircraft, complementing the PAC-3.

We can find details of previous missile defence orders. In previous years, Qatar’s Patriot case was notified with up to 768 PAC‑3 missiles and 246 GEM‑T, the UAE with up to 452 PAC‑3 MSE and 100 GEM-T, Bahrain with 60 PAC‑3 MSE and 36 GEM‑T, Kuwait with 84 PAC‑3 MSE and 60 GEM‑T upgrade kits, and Saudi Arabia with a January 2026 notification for up to 730 PAC‑3 MSEmissiles (it is unclear if these have been delivered yet). To this, we can add layered architectures, including THAAD packages (notified, for example, as 96 interceptors for the UAE and 360 for Saudi Arabia). Of course, these orders are old and will not be the total for these countries’ defences; they have bought more since, but the figures give an idea of the baseline scope and scale of their holdings.

Gulf protests over safety are politically unavoidable: governments cannot signal vulnerability during a crisis without causing panic among markets, expatriate communities, and investors, or revealing opportunities to an adversary. However, both statements can be true: public confidence can be genuine, and the realities of burn rates revealed by public statements can still be harsh if the pace remains high.

The recent level of interceptor use cannot be sustained indefinitely, and shortages might start within days to a week if current spending persists. This does not reflect on the quality of Patriot batteries or the skill of operators. Even the best air defence, when supplied with a constant stream of salvos, becomes a matter of how long the magazine lasts, what is prioritised when supplies run low, and how quickly politics can deploy additional interceptors into the theatre.

This brings us to the variable that is most damaging to defensive sustainability: drones. Ballistic missiles remain the main threat in terms of speed, payload, and the dramatic arcs of their trajectories, but drones are increasingly becoming the attrition mechanism that complicates everything else.

The cost-exchange logic is the simplest way to understand it. The danger is clear: $20,000 drones versus $4 million Patriot missiles, with the result possibly decided by who runs out of munitions first. That comparison can be too literal because defenders do not always fire their most costly interceptors at every drone, and layered systems exist precisely to prevent such costly mismatches.

However, the strategic dynamics remain even when the defender acts rationally. Drones still require radar time and classification effort. They take up command bandwidth. They force sorties, increase alert fatigue, and create constant doubts about which tracks are decoys, scouts, or actual strike assets. They are a continuous drain on attention and readiness, day and night. Defenders are encouraged to favour engagement because vital infrastructure in the Gulf represents high-value targets whose loss would cause economic and political repercussions well beyond the immediate damage.

Several reports have indicated that the UAE is seeking assistance with medium-range air defence, while Qatar has specifically asked for help to counter drone attacks. These requests reveal the broader strategy: drones are used by Iran to sustain pressure on the coalition’s defensive reserves and decision-making processes, while reserving higher-end missiles for critical moments.

Drones are also difficult to neutralise at the source. Iran’s offensive capabilities will absolutely be the current number one priority, because a Gulf state running out of air defences stops this war on the spot. The Israeli/US calculus will be that Iranian strike rates will decline in line with the destruction of capabilities over the coming hours and days, and that will reduce the requirement for Gulf air defences. See the video below for US forces striking a mobile launcher (from CENTCOM).

However, drones complicate this premise. They can be small enough to make tracking and classification challenging. They can be mobile, with launch points shifting and signature management becoming routine. They can be numerous, cheap enough to be used in waves. They can be ambiguous, blurring the boundary between decoy, scout, and strike platform. That mix makes the battlespace noisy and renders intelligence-heavy suppression campaigns more challenging. In short, drones are hard to find before launch, then comparatively expensive to kill.

All of this would be challenging even if politics were stable and time were abundant. Neither is true. The second, political clock is ticking down faster than Trump may have expected, mainly because public consent for a prolonged conflict seems shallow from the outset.

On the second day of the war, an American Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from 28 February to 1 March reported only 27% approval of the strikes, with 43% disapproval and 29% unsure. The poll also revealed stark partisan divides: 55% of Republicans approve, whereas only 7% of Democrats and 19% of independents do.

A separate CNN poll similarly found 59% disapproval of the strikes and a majority expecting a long-term conflict. When support begins low and divided, leaders have limited scope for a sustained campaign, and that scope shortens further if casualties increase, fuel prices rise, or objectives seem flexible. Each $10 rise in crude oil prices can add roughly 25 cents per gallon to petrol over time.

Voters dislike war, and uncertainty about aims and duration often leads to disapproval, which even short-term battlefield successes cannot reliably reverse, especially with the US mid-terms looming. The bottom line is that Trump needs this war to end swiftly before it becomes even more unpopular, with a glorious victory he can showcase to the American electorate.

This leaves the American half of the coalition in a situation that is easy to summarise but hard to control: it must produce results quickly because it lacks widespread public backing for a prolonged conflict. The longer the campaign drags on without a decisive turning point, the more the political and military timelines begin to reinforce each other. Ammunition usage becomes politically significant, not just militarily crucial. Requests for resupply become public issues, and public denials about stockpiles start to sound like fragile reassurances. Opponents exploit the gap between confident rhetoric and the visible strain of ongoing operations.

Operationally, the war is increasingly a contest between Iran’s capacity to continue launching salvos of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, and the coalition’s ability to intercept and simultaneously locate and neutralise launch sources. “Destroy missiles and launchers” is an ongoing, intelligence-intensive pursuit in a battlespace where launch assets can be relocated, decoys and concealment are common, and drones make the air picture cluttered and noisy. IDF messaging (see below) makes it clear that destroying Iran’s offensive capability is a priority, and we saw a decrease in Iranian rates of fire during the 12 Day War as Israel degraded Iran’s capabilities.

Here, Clausewitz’s friction becomes tangible. As tempo increases, accidents and misidentifications become more probable, and these incidents are no longer limited to the tactical level. Six US service members have been killed so far. Kuwaiti air defences mistakenly shot down three US F-15 fighter jets. High-tempo air defence and coalition operations create the conditions for tragic errors, and those errors influence domestic politics, alliance management, and the credibility of the operation’s competence and control.

The energy aspect of the conflict is tightening the screws on the political clock. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been slowed for a fourth day, alongside attacks on vessels, production stoppages, and sharp shifts in oil and gas prices, Iranian strikes on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco refinery at Ras Tanura, and the suspension of oil production at Rumaila oilfield near Basra in Iraq.

Screen captures from videos showing smoke billowing from the Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia after a drone strike, 2nd March 2026.

US gasoline prices have risen above $3 per gallon, signalling a clear political risk heading into the US midterms if high prices persist. This is how wars become races against time, even when militaries still possess enormous latent capability. Economic hardship spreads quickly, broadening the coalition of people (voters, businesses, allied governments) who want the conflict to end, and soon. That desire does not need to be “anti-war” in principle to have a practical effect; it only needs to be intolerant of prolonged instability.

Over the next 72 hours, if this is truly a race, it will likely be characterised more by adaptation than by outright escalation: how each side tries to manipulate these timeframes to its advantage. On the defensive front, watch for signs of interceptor triage and selective engagement, an implicit shift towards prioritising the most dangerous threats and accepting greater risks from lower-tier systems, or for visible, politically important moves to deploy interceptors rapidly into theatre.

Additionally, watch for whether the United States starts relying on redeployment from other regions. Reports in South Korean media indicate that US Patriot and THAAD assets in South Korea could be repositioned to the Middle East if the campaign continues for an extended period. Even if no immediate moves are made, the fact that such redeployments are under discussion emphasises how quickly a high-tempo air defence war can challenge global force management.

On the offensive side, the main question is whether drones continue to be the primary pressure tool. If Iran can sustain a high drone tempo, it keeps the coalition’s defensive burn rate elevated. This captures the essence of the “cheap pressure” strategy, which turns the conflict into a contest of magazines and attention. It also forces defenders to choose: expend valuable interceptors and command bandwidth to protect infrastructure, or accept increased leakage and the political ramifications of damage to high-value targets.

Finally, monitor coalition messaging as a sign of internal stress. Public denials from Qatar and the UAE about interceptor depletion are part of maintaining confidence among markets, expatriate populations, and in the deterrent posture itself, while privately seeking to avoid a prolonged conflict.

The main message is that escalation is no longer just vertical, involving more violence, or horizontal, covering more theatres. It now also includes logistical and political factors. Logistically, it concerns interceptor stocks against incoming salvos. Politically, it involves public support regarding the length of the war and economic hardship. Operationally, it focuses on the ability to quickly identify and neutralise mobile launch capabilities, especially drones, to change the defender’s burn rate and restore some level of sustainability.

The coalition’s challenge is not an inability to intercept, but the difficulty of maintaining the same level of interception while also sustaining domestic support, energy stability, and alliance unity long enough to achieve its stated military objectives. That is why the conflict now becomes a race against time. It is why, ultimately, drones, not missiles, might be the decisive factor.

My job is not to give a breathless, day-by-day summary of the war. I will continue to provide measured, balanced analysis on aspects of the conflict that may not make the headlines. You can support my work by subscribing.