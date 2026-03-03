Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Freedom Lover
10h

Trump is not constrained by public opinion the way a British Prime Minister is. He has only just started the second year of his last 4 year term. He does not have to face the electorate again and his government is not subject to a vote of no confidence. I have no idea what he will do because he's Trump. But at this point it doesn't seem to me that the Islamic Republic can be allowed to survive whatever comes next. If Trump (Or Israel) is looking for any kind of deal it would be with a lower level non Islamist regime figure who sees the writing on the wall willing to switch sides and bring the army with him and will then oversee the creation of a new state. Yes Trump is mercurial but there is reason for hope that he is looking for an actual victory not a pretend one.

6 replies by Andrew Fox and others
Paul Conneely
9h

As usual you have hit the nail squarely on the head.

Ultimately, the race may be decided by whether the US and Israel can destroy Iran's launch capabilities faster than Iran can fire its missiles. There’s little doubt the Iranians have more ballistic missiles than the allies have interceptors.

For the Allies, destroying the launch capability isn't just about hitting a target—it's a threefold problem:

1. Intelligence: Finding the hidden "entrances" of these bunkers is extremely difficult .

2. Penetration: Even if found, defeating the geology and reinforced doors is a massive challenge .

3. Numbers: For every launcher destroyed, Iran may have three more hidden or in production .

The current strategy appears to be focused on collapsing tunnel entrances and hunting mobile launchers to turn the "missile cities" into graves. However, as long as the tunnels remain intact and production continues, Iran retains the capacity to launch. The numbers favour Iran who have had years of preparation for such an event. This attritional advantage will test the political resolve of the allies and may be the primary factor in how this war plays out.

