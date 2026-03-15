Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1h

Thank you for the only serious and neutral analysis I have been able to find anywhere. As Mike Tyson once said "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face."

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Roaming Daniel's avatar
Roaming Daniel
2h

One of the top people out there helping us understand this war. I hope you get lots of new subscribers!

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