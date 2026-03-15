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Over the past 24 hours on social media, everyone has shifted from naval and regime change expertise to expressing strong opinions about the Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island. In the interests of balance, let us examine military options and possible complications. Remember the challenges of friction (that I wrote about here): in war, even the simplest thing becomes difficult, and the enemy always gets a vote. Beware anyone promising quick and easy solutions.

First, a quick overview of the current status of the war. The Americans and Israel continue to dismantle regime infrastructure from the skies. We have seen a progression of targets from leadership to missile and drone capabilities, and now to security infrastructure. In response, the Iranian regime still appears to have the ability to strike across the Gulf, although much reduced in volume, and most (but not all) are being intercepted.

We are seeing some signs of attempted escalation from Iranian-linked militias in Iraq (the Hashd), which is the one theatre to truly keep an eye on because these militias sat out the 7th October War for the most part and so retain full capability and approximately 200,000 personnel. Furthermore, the Houthis have been silent during this war so far, so this is another factor to consider: closing the Bab-El-Mandeb Strait again would be a serious blow, even if only for a short while.

There is currently no indication that the regime is collapsing decisively, so it appears the war still has some way to go. This creates a problem, as oil prices are highly volatile and rising; Russia is greatly benefiting from increased profits and relaxed sanctions. The war itself is despised worldwide. That the end state is not yet clear does not make the war a failure; it simply means that war is complex. Even if the regime does not fall completely, a heavily degraded regime may still be a good outcome, as long as the costs do not spiral too high in terms of economic impact, regime response, and human lives. We will not be able to make a proper cost-benefit analysis until the last missile falls and the dust settles.

The White House seems to have been outmanoeuvred by Iran’s ability to restrict passage through the Straits of Hormuz. This is an astonishing fact, considering US military planners would have been working on plans for that exact scenario for decades. In fact, American inaction in response to the closure of Hormuz is the most remarkable aspect of the war so far, from an analyst’s perspective; how on Earth were they not prepared for a problem so obvious?

Flows through the Strait account for more than a quarter of total global seaborne oil trade and about one-fifth of global oil and petroleum product consumption. Trump’s 14th March call for China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain, and others to send warships to keep the Strait open emphasises how central Hormuz has become to the politics of this war. The White House, notably, did not identify any confirmed commitments, and these countries have not responded publicly at the time of writing.

Trump’s call for others to join in is strategically revealing. The tone of the demand suggests that the administration has not properly planned or resourced the contingency in which Iran closes the Strait. It makes no sense to be considering this now, after Iran has already acted. This all reinforces the idea of a maritime campaign that remains underdeveloped in comparison to the air campaign.

The WSJ reports that Trump was warned of this possibility but pressed ahead, believing the war would be over before Iran could respond. The clear conclusion now is that Trump thought the war would be quick, the regime would fall, and a new pro-American government could be established swiftly, Venezuela-style. Instead, the decapitated regime fights on.

It is evident that Iran’s response across the Gulf was unexpected, Gulf states were insufficiently prepared to defend against the drones that continue to strike them, and the Hormuz risk was dismissed by the political leadership. Let us not be melodramatic: none of this guarantees the war’s failure, as no military operation is ever flawlessly planned, but it does confirm that air strikes alone will not be sufficient to achieve Washington’s objectives.

That escalation will have to take the form of naval and possibly even ground operations to clear the Strait of Hormuz. Minesweeping, naval escort duties, and possible ground interdiction will likely be required. Otherwise, economic pressure from global inflation may bring the war to an end before all strategic goals are achieved. If that happens, history is unlikely to be kind to this conflict.

As well as boots on the ground near Hormuz, ground operations on Kharg Island have been another major topic of discussion this week, following American strikes aimed at destroying the island’s military infrastructure. Kharg handles about 90 per cent of Iran’s crude exports, roughly 1.55 million barrels per day out of 1.7 million exported so far this year. It is situated just 26 km off Iran’s coast and has approximately 30 million barrels of storage capacity. It is also significant because much of the oil leaving Kharg is shipped to China. While Iran’s closure of Hormuz shocks the global economy, Kharg directly impacts Tehran’s revenue.

Jask enters this debate as the fallback option. To be precise, Jask is a mainland terminal on the Gulf of Oman rather than an island. In principle, the Goreh-Jask pipeline provides Iran with a route that bypasses the Hormuz Strait. In practice, the route has performed poorly. The pipeline’s effective capacity was around 300,000 barrels per day in 2024, and Iran ceased loading cargoes from the Jask system after September 2024. In February 2026, the pipeline and port remained effectively non-operational and were not considered a viable option for exporting Iranian crude.

There is a suggestion that Tehran has tried to revive Jask during the war and may be moving some reduced volumes through it. Even if that proves sustainable, Jask remains a partial bleed valve rather than a replacement for Kharg. Jask is a smaller terminal, and so far, we have seen only limited Iranian exports via Jask alongside Kharg. Kharg is the only location that has the scale, storage, and water depth that matter most when a state is trying to move large volumes of crude under wartime pressure.

The recurring military option in background reports is seizure. The amphibious assault ship, USS Tripoli, and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are heading towards the Middle East. We do not know what their mission will be, and they may be used for interdiction operations to help fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, here are some factors to consider should Kharg be the plan instead. Right off the bat, it is worth noting that one MEU is unlikely to be a sufficient number of ground troops to secure the Straits of Hormuz alone. Bandar Abbas alone has around 526,600 residents, and the surrounding Hormozgan Province about 1.78 million.

The MEU comprises around 2,200 Marines and sailors organised into four elements: command, ground combat, aviation, and logistics. Missions such as seizure or recovery of offshore energy facilities and port seizure are a stated part of an MEU’s concept of use. During deployment, the logistics element can support the force for approximately 15 days in austere conditions. Therefore, at the level of mission planning, a Kharg seizure falls within the broad conceptual scope of what a MEU is designed to accomplish.

Taking Kharg is the easy part, especially since the military assets there have already been degraded. The real challenge is holding it. The mainland opposite Kharg is populated and militarised. Bushehr city had approximately 223,500 residents in the 2016 census, Bandar Ganaveh about 73,500, and Bushehr Province approximately 1.16 million. Any conflict around Kharg would occur adjacent to inhabited littoral areas.

Geography narrows down the problem further. Kharg is approximately 20 miles west of Ganaveh and 30 miles northwest of Bushehr. Therefore, the immediate threat radius for any force on Kharg primarily comes from the Bushehr coast. That is a long stretch of land to police by air.

At the distances from Bushehr and Ganaveh, Kharg is well within the range of Iranian rockets, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones. Bandar Abbas is much farther away, beyond the reach of artillery and short-range Fateh-110-class missiles, but still within reach of Iran’s longer-range systems, such as Zolfaghar-class missiles and extended-range cruise missiles. Estimates put Fateh-110 range at 200 to 300 km, Ra’ad anti-ship cruise missiles at 350 km, Zolfaghar at 700 km, and Soumar at 2,000 to 3,000 km. Consequently, any American force on Kharg would be under a layered threat of mainland fire from day one.

Occupied Kharg would be a fixed site featuring port facilities, fuel infrastructure, engineers, logistics nodes, and Marines, all within range of repeated drone and missile attacks. Defending that installation would require ongoing counter-UAS and short-range air defence, not merely fighter or Apache attack helicopter cover. Kharg’s defence would require exactly the type of interceptors that the Joint Force does not have an unlimited supply of.

Would Iran strike increase attacks on regional oil facilities if it lost Kharg to the United States? Almost certainly. Following this week’s strikes on Kharg military targets, Iran’s armed forces threatened attacks on regional energy infrastructure linked to companies cooperating with the United States, and also stated that US interests in the UAE, including ports and docks, were legitimate targets. This would be an Iranian escalation of their strategy to make this war too expensive to continue.

Furthermore, as long as Iran can keep moving its own oil, it maintains some incentive to keep Hormuz at least partly open; if Washington begins seizing tankers or taking Kharg, Tehran has less to lose by mining the Strait or expanding attacks on regional infrastructure. Taking Kharg would compress the escalation ladder, not remove it.

Could choking off the regime’s oil cause it to collapse? It would hurt severely. Petroleum and other liquids exports remain a significant source of Iranian government revenue, with about $53 billion in net oil export earnings in 2023. However, Iran’s economy is relatively diversified by regional standards. In 2023/24, only 72.6 per cent of planned Iranian revenues materialised. Oil revenues met about half of the budget target, and the government partially reduced spending to control the deficit. Therefore, oil strangulation should be viewed as a coercive tool rather than an automatic mechanism for regime collapse. It can deplete patronage, procurement, and fiscal capacity, but it does not, by itself, tell us who inside Iran will break first, or when.

Kharg remains a primary target in this conflict because it offers a strategic economic advantage through a clear goal. However, such tempting targets frequently escalate conflicts. Jask can alleviate peripheral pressure; however, it cannot replace Kharg. A MEU could theoretically seize the island; maintaining control while under Iranian fire, escorting ships through the Hormuz Strait, and safeguarding Gulf energy infrastructure is considerably more complex.

Trump’s call for other nations to deploy warships highlights this hard reality. The initial strikes might have been meticulously planned, but the subsequent maritime campaign appears much less organised. Nothing in war is ever easy, even for the world’s most dominant military.