We are now a week into the ceasefire in Gaza. Two tranches of hostages have been released. The shocking hostage release circuses have shown Hamas’s cruelty to the world.

As the dust settles, and with time allowed for reflection and consideration, it is a good time to take stock of where things stand. In doing so, we may draw conclusions about the IDF’s strategic and operational performance in Gaza since October 2023.

Many critics, even me, have criticised the IDF for strategic failure. After more than a week, I think we can reconsider this.