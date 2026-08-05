Whilst all eyes are on Iran, another of the world’s key waterways faces a similar threat. It is worth keeping an eye on Yemen.

On Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthis claimed they had launched ballistic missiles at a Saudi tanker off Yanbu. A day earlier, they said they had carried out a drone strike on Najran airport. These followed attacks on Saudi tankers, Aramco facilities and the East-West oil pipeline. Yemen’s four-year truce is unravelling at the worst possible moment for Riyadh: traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, Saudi crude has been diverted west to Yanbu, and the Houthis now have the escape hatch under their missiles.

Ansar Allah’s origins lie in the Zaydi highlands around Saada, where state neglect and the spread of Saudi-backed Salafism fuelled a religious and political revival in the 1990s. Ali Abdullah Saleh tried to crush it in 2004. Six wars over the following six years killed its founder, Hussein al-Houthi, while teaching his followers to survive bombardment, navigate tribal politics and turn state repression into recruitment. Saleh’s state helped them learn.

The movement swept into Sana’a in 2014, aided by an extraordinary tactical alliance with Saleh, its former enemy. Saudi Arabia intervened the following year, expecting to restore the internationally recognised government. Instead, war gave the Houthis time, territory and an outside patron. They became a de facto state with ministries, prisons, taxation, mass mobilisation and a missile force. The weapon system now aimed at Yanbu took two decades to assemble.

The Houthis’ roots, leadership and political project are Yemeni. Tehran jumped on their success, and Iranian and Hezbollah support then enhanced the quality of Houthi power through training, smuggling routes, technical expertise and components for ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. Calling them a proxy captures the supply chain but misses the decision-maker. Ansar Allah has its own constituency, coercive economy and ambitions, although its strategic relationship with Tehran is now deep.

Last week, some recent attacks on Saudi Arabia were launched from Iraq by Iraqi militias aided by the Houthis under IRGC supervision, according to regional assessments that Iran and the Houthis have not confirmed. This indicates close operational cooperation and speaks to the endurance of the IRGC’s proxy network in the Middle East, even after nearly three years of attrition post-7 October.

The Houthis’ recent quiet needs qualification. The Houthis launched a handful of missiles and drones at Israel in late March, yet avoided sustained attacks on Gulf states or Red Sea shipping for nearly five months during the Iran war. Restraint served them well. The informal 2022 truce had left them entrenched across northwestern Yemen, while Saudi Arabia searched for an exit. American and Israeli strikes in 2025 had damaged ports, supply routes and senior personnel, and a renewed maritime campaign risked bringing the bombers back. The campaign against Israel also played well inside Yemen. A war against an Arab neighbour in defence of Iran was likely to draw less popular enthusiasm.

Pete Hegseth claimed that earlier American operations against the Houthis kept them out of the Iran war, but recent developments suggest that Bab el-Mandeb was simply more valuable as a weapon held in reserve. Iran and the Houthis tend to escalate in stages, saving the most economically painful options for when pressure is needed. Once Hormuz was largely closed and Saudi Arabia began pushing millions of barrels a day through Yanbu, the value of the southern Red Sea route soared. The Houthis could wait until the target became richer.