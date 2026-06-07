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Jake Murray's avatar
Jake Murray
2d

What to say about Haaretz? It makes its money pandering to the global anti-Zionist crowd by telling them what they want to hear & giving them an extra thrill because it’s Jewish Israeli. It’s the Zach Polanski of international journalism.

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
1d

Haaretz is the “As a Jew” Jews’ absolute favourite newspaper, as well as that of the far left and far right, because it validates all of their hatred of Israel (and Jews more generally).

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