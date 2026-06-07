It is my pleasure to share with you another one of my occasional series of guest articles. This was written by DS, a veteran of multiple rotations in Gaza. I hope you enjoy this brilliant rebuttal of Haaretz’s recent article about moral injury in Gaza veterans.

There’s a running joke among Gaza War veterans that people who’ve never been to Gaza read Haaretz to learn what’s going on there; those who’ve been there read Haaretz when they’re in the mood for some escapist fiction. For those of us who’ve fought in Gaza, the pattern of Haaretz war stories has become familiar: the author typically takes a kernel of truth, removes essential details and highlights unimportant ones, painting a fuzzy, incoherent picture whose only coherent thread is that the IDF is barbaric. Haaretz’s latest hit about IDF veterans’ ‘Moral Injuries’ is a case in point.

The very term is controversial. In fact, the article itself admits that the term doesn’t exist in the American Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Illness, nor is it recognized by the Israeli Defense Ministry. But the author made sure to bury that inconvenient fact deep in the article and, just to play it safe, he turns that weakness into a strength by quoting an unnamed source who insinuates that the IDF does not recognize the term because that would effectively involve a public admission that the IDF is not nearly as moral as advertised. That’s right. Haaretz published a piece on a mental illness that may or may not exist and used the very dubiousness of that illness’ existence as proof that the IDF is wicked.

The reason the author insists on using that dubious term is that it sounds so bad. The term ‘moral injury’ conjures an image of a guilt-ridden soldier who is crippled by the knowledge of the atrocities he has committed. The article’s opening story reinforces that image by describing a man who is so horrified by his own wickedness he can’t even bear to look himself in the mirror and then goes on to describe an ex-sniper who wet his bed because of nightmares. It carefully avoids delving into the psychology behind that sense of guilt, leaving the reader to assume that those veterans feel evil because they are evil.

However, the reality about guilt is much more complicated, especially in the context of trauma. The broader context is that a sense of guilt is a natural reaction to trauma. It is perfectly natural to rehash terrible events that have happened to us and to think how we could have handled them differently, both to learn and to regain a sense of control – a feeling that “I’ll be ready for it next time.” And once people start focusing on what they could have or should have done, it is easy to feel guilty for not having chosen that supposedly correct course of action in real time. That is one reason sexual abuse survivors often feel guilty about being abused. I felt guilty when a platoon mate of mine got injured in Gaza, even though I knew I had done everything I could for him. A Nova survivor told me he felt a similar sense of guilt about his surviving while so many of his friends did not. In other words, a sense of guilt does not necessarily imply moral guilt. But casual readers don’t make that distinction. And the author weaponizes that.

And for a good reason. Because once you read the story carefully, the narrative begins to unravel. For starters, the therapists and experts who are quoted all seem to view the sufferers of ‘moral injuries’ as people who need to be treated rather than necessarily condemned. And once you start reading between the lines, it is easy to see why.

For instance, remember that opening story about a guilt-ridden veteran who can’t even look at himself in the mirror? The experience that caused that reaction is indeed tragic, but underwhelming from a guilt perspective: his unit spotted an apparent enemy infiltration, he charged along with his mates to eliminate the threat and discovered that it was a case of mistaken identity. They had killed civilians. That’s a terrible outcome, but one that is, unfortunately, all too common in war. Did those soldiers make the right call based on available information, or were they careless or possibly even murderous?

The answer to that question is critical to the reader’s assessment of the incident – and is the one critical factor that determines whether that soldier’s sense of guilt is morally justified. So, of course, the author ignores it. Instead, he implies guilt by focusing on a gruesome – yet comparatively trivial – event that followed, describing how a junior officer yelled some obscenities and spat at the bodies. The rendition of that callous, revolting act is meant to reinforce the reader’s unfavorable perception of those soldiers, and by extension, imply that the guilt-ridden one must indeed be morally guilty.

That pattern gets even more ridiculous as the piece goes on. The article mentions an Israeli Air Force guy who grew frustrated with the civilian toll of aerial bombardment. It’s clearly a case of collateral damage rather than intentional targeting, although Haaretz tries to bury that fact. Nor is there any proof – or even allegation – that those strikes violated the rules of proportionality (i.e., the civilian toll being proportional to the military value of the target that’s struck). The author overcomes those seemingly-insurmountable obstacles brilliantly. First comes the framing: “Israel violated a ceasefire with Hamas”, letting the reader know which side is the bloodthirsty, evil one. The fact that those attacks followed the expiration of a ceasefire is conveniently omitted. Then, to create the impression that the attacks were unusually nasty, the author quotes the IAF person as saying that “everything I knew about collateral damage was thrown away.” In reality, all that means is that the IAF relaxed its pre-war policy regarding collateral damage. The big question, whether the new guidelines are justified, is sidestepped.

The piece ends with a story about a commando who recalled how the smell of dead bodies at Shifa reminded him of Be’eri in the aftermath of the October 7th massacre. The article uses that common smell to suggest that there’s a moral parallel too – without providing any evidence, of course.

The sad thing is that the type of deep-dive Haaretz pretends to do with this article would have been critically important if done correctly and accurately. Helping civilians understand the mental strain of combat could make it easier for veterans to reintegrate into civil society. It could also prevent war crimes by helping more people identify warning signs of soldiers who are more likely to crack or lose control. But instead of explaining, Haaretz takes advantage of the average civilian’s ignorance to push its narrative.

Take the story of the bed-wetting former sniper. As an ex-serviceman, I know that being a sniper is an emotional nightmare. It effectively involves hunting humans in cold blood and watching a close-up of them dying. That is true whether the sniper ends up killing an enemy or an innocent. But the average reader assumes that the sniper in the article is haunted by the knowledge of the innocent civilians he has murdered – an assumption that the author implicitly encourages by withholding that critical context.

Similarly, veterans who have transitioned between military and civilian life would understand the critical role that transition plays in the ‘moral injury’ phenomena the article describes. Adjusting to the different moral codes and behavior patterns of military and civilian life takes time and, in my own experience, it can be very painful. At least one of the stories related in the Haaretz article is essentially about a sensitive young man who was yanked into a warzone and then plunked back into his old life and is now struggling because he’s looking at his wartime actions through a peacetime lens. That transition is particularly tough because the society that raised him taught him to be decent and peaceable, and so he’s ashamed of the harsher animal reactions that he felt and witnessed under intense circumstances. Once again, the Haaretz piece implicitly condemns that young man (or his comrades) by side-stepping the all-important question of whether those wartime reactions were appropriate under wartime conditions.

Perhaps the author of that article refused to delve deeper because that would have forced him to consider the inconvenient possibility that those ‘moral injuries’ might be common not because Israeli society is uniquely evil, but because it’s mostly decent – which is why the gap between the cruel realities of war and the values most people are raised on is so hard for many of those veterans to stomach.

Of course, I am not claiming that all those guilt-ridden veterans are good people or that none of them should feel terrible about their wartime actions. Every army has its power-hungry sadists, cowards, and unhinged. Every army does, after all, reflect the diversity of the society it is drawn from. Reality is complex, especially when it comes to war. And a good journalist should strive to explain that complexity to readers. Sadly, but not surprisingly, Haaretz opted to abandon journalism in favor of information warfare.