The pictures from Ceuta might have been crafted for populism. Thousands of young Moroccans poured across the frontier into Spain’s North African enclave, some swimming around the breakwater, others running through the streets. People died. Soldiers were deployed. Within hours, a Reform MP had declared the episode a problem for “the Anglosphere”, while Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman projected the column north towards Calais as official Reform channels urged “time to wake up”. Geography and complexity were compressed into factually incorrect campaign soundbites.

Ceuta faced a genuine emergency that deserved sober attention. Instead, the version of events peddled by Reform had no evidential basis. By Friday evening, the Spanish government said that more than 48,000 people had returned to Morocco, yet the first pictures had already done their work. Their political value lay in the shock of bare-chested men surging through a breached border: a complex Spanish-Moroccan episode was reduced to a fantasy preview of Dover.

My recent Henry Jackson Society report on the psychology of disinformation explains the mechanism. Fear and disgust weaken careful judgement, while shocking images lodge more firmly in memory than later corrections. Identity framing then supplies the plot: people like us are under threat from people like them. Social media rewards claims that produce immediate outrage.

Reform depends on that outrage. Britain plainly has an immigration problem, including years of careless legal migration policy. The scale, though, looks very different from the party’s preferred imagery. Oxford’s Migration Observatory recorded about 41,500 small-boat arrivals in 2025. ONS estimates show 294,000 study-related and 146,000 work-related non-EU long-term immigrants for the year. Visible but comparatively minor disorder in the Channel consumes attention, while the real problem, the much larger system created in Whitehall, receives less serious analysis.

A party ready for office would have to balance weak visa rules and the demands of universities and employers. Instead, Reform reaches for the dinghy. It turns a policy failure into a morality play starring an alien out-group and a treacherous elite. The voter is offered anger as proof of virtue. Anyone asking about relative scale risks being cast as one of those who allowed the betrayal.

The Greens work on another wound. Gaza has caused immense civilian suffering, and anger at the Israeli government is often justified. Green politics turns that horror into a domestic badge of belonging. Palestine becomes a test of moral purity; “the establishment” is deemed complicit; scepticism about slogans is treated as indifference to dead children. The party formally labels Israel’s conduct “apartheid” and “genocide”. Its electoral gains have openly drawn on voters furious with Labour over Gaza.

The imagery changes; the psychological design remains. Reform circulates a confected mass at the border. The Green ecosystem circulates the image of the bloodied child or the ruined street. Each selects the scene most likely to disrupt proportion and bind the viewer to a tribe. Each grievance has a factual core, but the manipulation begins when a single searing image is made to carry an entire commentary on complex issues.

This habit should be disqualifying from power. Government forces choices between competing priorities in circumstances that resist slogans. Immigration policy requires distinctions between lawful arrivals and illegal entry. Foreign policy requires judgement about allies and adversaries within the limits of British power. Ministers need proposals that withstand scrutiny from courts and budgets. Reform and the Greens flatten those distinctions because complexity cools the emotional manipulation that populists trade in.

Neither party has much incentive to resolve its chosen grievance. Reform needs the boats to keep approaching Kent. The Greens need Palestine as the standing indictment of everyone outside their moral community. Solving, or even merely qualifying, the issue would weaken the bond with the in-group.

Britain needs a serious reckoning with mass legal migration and an honest debate about Gaza. Reform and the Greens offer the politics of the nervous system instead. A party that first reaches for the most upsetting image, then bends the facts to the reaction, has already shown how it will behave when evidence resists its story. Both parties are utterly unfit to be anywhere near government.

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