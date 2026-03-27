Andrew Fox

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The Golden Pill's avatar
The Golden Pill
1dEdited

Around the world, Neo-Jihadists insist that Zionism is racism. The UK’s Green Party wants to adopt this statement as an official part of their platform. And yet it is not Israelis and Jews targeting Arabs, Muslims, or Palestinians worldwide. Look at America, Europe, Canada, and Australia. No Zionists are car ramming mosques, no Zionists are vandalizing Palestinian businesses, no Zionists are shooting up muslim holiday gatherings.

This entire “Zionism is racism” bullshit is a giant collective projection fueling a global witch hunt and running cover for the fact that it is actually antizionism which is in fact racism.

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Elaine's avatar
Elaine
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The support for a Palestinian state in "all of historic Palestine" rings alarm bells for me. It smacks of annihilation of Jews once again, the idea of pushing them into the sea as the "From the River to the Sea" slogan reminds us regularly. So much hate!

People who regularly whine about Islamophobia should also take note -- this is blatant racism at its finest.

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