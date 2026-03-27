There is much to discuss, and indeed should be discussed, about Israeli governments, settler violence, the conduct of the war in Gaza, civilian harm, and the failures of both Israeli and Palestinian leadership. None of that requires anyone to endorse Motion A105, the “Zionism is racism” motion being voted on this weekend by the Green Party Spring conference.

The motion explicitly defines Zionism as racist, labels the Green Party as anti-Zionist, advocates for a single Palestinian state across all of historic Palestine, supports Palestinian “resistance and liberation” by all available means under international law, calls for full sanctions against Israel, and seeks to have Palestine Action removed from the list of proscribed organisations. Taken together, those provisions amount to a comprehensive effort to make a maximalist position on Israel-Palestine a core party doctrine.

At its most basic factual level, their argument is incorrect. Zionism is the belief in Jewish self-determination within a sovereign state in the land of Israel. One can debate how Zionism has been interpreted, institutionalised, distorted, liberalised, radicalised, or weaponised over time. What cannot be justified intellectually is the assertion that the word simply equates to racial domination.

The Green Party’s proposed Motion A105 does not target specific Zionist groups, Israeli governments, particular laws, or particular policies. Instead, it provides a broad definition of ethnonational supremacy and condemns the entire tradition as racist. Even the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism, presented as a speech-protective alternative to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition, emphasises that opposing Zionism can be a legitimate political stance and that racism involves essentialising groups and making broad negative generalisations. A motion claiming to be anti-racist while reducing a complex, historically layered Jewish political tradition to a single moral label is engaging in exactly the kind of essentialising anti-racism it seeks to oppose.

The antisemitic aspect is quite evident. About 65% of British Jews identify as Zionist. Nearly four out of five say they frequently feel they are held responsible by non-Jews for the actions of Israel’s government. Nearly three in four believe they feel less safe as Jews in Britain since 7 October. CST documented 3,528 antisemitic incidents in 2024, with 52% involving rhetoric related to Israel and Palestine, and 1,533 incidents displaying explicit anti-Zionist motives alongside anti-Jewish language or targeting. In modern British society, “Zionist” is often the term used to stigmatise, pressure, and make Jews answerable for a foreign state.

So, the motion extends beyond hostility towards Israel and touches on a belief that, for many British Jews, is closely linked with their identity, history, security, and collective memory. Of course, not all Jews are Zionists. Many Zionists are also fiercely critical of Israeli governments, and around 10% of British Jews are anti-Zionist. However, when a British political party labels Zionism as racist per se and commits to opposing it both within and outside its ranks, it sends a message to a significant portion of British Jewry that a fundamental part of their self-understanding is morally unacceptable. This will be perceived, quite understandably, as a direct assault on Jewish communal belonging.

The motion is racist in a second, more structural sense. It recognises Palestinian self-determination, endorses a single Palestinian state in all of historic Palestine, and frames Palestinian resistance and liberation as legitimate. Yet it denies any legitimacy at all to the Jewish national movement, which it treats as uniquely and irredeemably racist. That is discriminatory asymmetry: national self-determination for one people, moral excommunication for the other.

Then, there is the legal issue. The motion states explicitly that “Zionism, as defined above, will be treated as any other form of racism,” that it will be enforced by the party’s Anti-Racism Policy Working Group, and that the party is committed to “explicitly opposing Zionism” in its internal and external communications. Under the Equality Act 2010, associations, including political organisations, must not discriminate against members or prospective members, and religion or belief is a protected characteristic.

The EHRC’s Labour Party investigation confirmed that political parties are treated as associations for these purposes and that they can breach the Equality Act in relation to Jewish ethnicity or Judaism. Additionally, the Miller judgment confirmed that anti-Zionist beliefs can qualify for protection under section 10; in which case, presumably Zionist beliefs receive the same protection. A party which designates hostility to Zionism as “racism,” while knowing that most British Jews identify as Zionist and that such beliefs may be linked to protected identity or protected belief, is entering clearly into the territory covered by the Equality Act. In my view, that will very likely be unlawful if implemented as written.

The electoral perspective is difficult to overlook. Muslim voters are fully entitled to cast their votes on Gaza, Kashmir, taxes, schools, or any other issue important to them, just like any other citizens. My critique is aimed at party leadership and activist circles that seem willing to turn Gaza into a domestic sectarian tactic. In the recent Gorton and Denton by-election, the Greens appeared to secure a large share of the Muslim electorate by promising better support for Palestinians in Gaza, and the party’s success was partly due to a substantial shift of Muslim voters from Labour to the Greens. In this context, a motion like A105 reads as a blatant attempt to attract a specific voter base.

The motion even calls for Palestine Action to be removed from the list of proscribed organisations. A serious governing party does not publicise its fitness for office by flirting with the de-proscription of groups that the Home Secretary has formally listed as proscribed because they are involved in terrorism. Even when one disputes a proscription, demanding reversal while accusing a mainstream Jewish political identity of racism reveals a great deal about the current political culture taking hold here.

There is also a broader historical point. The slogan “Zionism is racism” is not new. It appeared in UN General Assembly Resolution 3379 in 1975, and the UN formally revoked that resolution in 1991. Reviving it now is neither brave nor original nor analytically sophisticated. It simply reuses a discredited libel. A serious party could condemn Israeli policy strongly, defend Palestinian rights, argue for statehood, and still understand that demonising Zionism wholesale is both historically naive and socially harmful. Instead, the Greens have chosen to present an antisemitic slogan as policy.

For me, the conclusion is clear. This motion is factually wrong, antisemitic in its effect and, in large part, in its reasoning, racist in its imbalance, and very likely unlawful if put into party practice. It is terrible for British Jews, damaging to social cohesion, and a sign that the party has lost any real sense of perspective. A movement that cannot tell the difference between criticising a state and pathologising the political identity of much of a minority community is unfit to govern Britain.