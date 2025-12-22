This week’s deep dive: why the Trump “ceasefire” is no such thing, and why we need a dose of strategic realism when analysing the problem.

What free subscribers get

Regular conflict round‑ups

Selected unlocked essays when I think something needs a wider audience

You’ll still get real substance for free.

What paid subscribers get

Paid members fund the fieldwork and time it takes to do this properly. In return, they get:

Every deep‑dive essay – the long, careful pieces where I pull everything together

All on‑the‑ground field reports from trips into conflict zones

Priority and consultation as readers when I decide what to cover next

If the free emails are the headlines, the paid side is the full report.

If you’d like to get the full package and support my field reporting, you can upgrade in a few seconds here:

If you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you – you’re the reason any of this exists.

I believe we all tend to fall into a simple analytical habit when it comes to Gaza: viewing the Trump-brokered “ceasefire” as a meaningful way to measure progress. Where are we in Phase 1? When does Phase 2 begin? What will it look like? This line of thinking is tidy, reassuring, and entirely mistaken. To truly understand where this conflict currently stands and its possible future directions, we must completely abandon that perspective.

This is because there has never been a ceasefire in Gaza. Not in any meaningful sense of the word.