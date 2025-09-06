Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

EKB🎗️
8h

I think you explained quite well what Israel needs to do. It's a several prong war.They do need to defeat Hamas militarily in Gaza. Destroy the remaining battalions. Maybe just maybe find some hostages alive (I think that is more wishful praying). No Israel cannot reoccupy Gaza. It would be a nightmare and quite frankly Israeli society, apart from a handful of radical settlers, do not want that. Others need to be inc harge of Gaza. The Arab League can actually put their money were their mouth is and do something in the region other then foment chaos, death and destruction.

But Hamas' center of power is not in Gaza, it never was. It was in Doha and now Turkey. It is the money. Israel needs to destroy Hamas' center, take their money. Destroy their networks. If it also means going after the evil bastards that run Qatar and Turkey so be it. Qatar and Turkey have effectively declared war on Israel, she needs to return the favor.

Lynne Teperman
5h

"From the very first hours of the 7 October attack, Hamas recognised that each bullet fired and every civilian death would be amplified in the court of global opinion. Hamas framed itself as the victim, and Israel as the aggressor."

I'm fairly certain that Hamas learned that lesson long before 10/07/23. They stopped issuing statistical reports that identified armed combatants as early as the 2014 war, partly because Israeli intel challenged the lists which invariably understated the number of dead combatants, and Hamas's use of human shields as already its well-established "military strategy" grudgingly acknowledged by news media after the IDF furnished proof that Hamas as launching rockets from an office tower that housed various international news organizations including AP.

