There is a commonly repeated view that Israel can eliminate Hamas, and that this will resolve Israel’s security issues in Gaza. People also believe in fairies. Hamas will not be eradicated completely, as groups like it do not behave like traditional armies. They do not surrender on the battlefield, sign an armistice, and lay down their weapons. Instead, they adapt, retreat, rebrand, and re-emerge.

Even if Hamas is militarily defeated in Gaza (and they will not be completely), the organisation will endure in another form. Fighters will regroup in the West Bank. Fundraisers and organisers will re-establish themselves in Lebanon, Syria, and Turkey. Operatives will gradually return to Gaza through tunnels, bribes, or porous borders. And even if the name Hamas is abandoned, another banner will take its place. It always happens. As I wrote the other day:

Hamas will maintain shadow governance structures. Hamas infests every element of life in Gaza. Its police, charities, and administrators can operate quietly, ensuring that even if overt authority collapses, its influence in daily life persists.

History offers plenty of parallels. Al-Qaeda was supposedly decapitated in Afghanistan, only to metastasise into Yemen, North Africa, and the Sahel. ISIS was declared dead after Mosul fell, yet ISIS-Khorasan is today one of the fastest-growing jihadist franchises in the world. Militancy is hydra-headed: cut one head off, and two more sprout.

The lesson is simple: you cannot kill an idea with bombs alone. It is not 1945: Nazism is a tiresome and irrelevant comparison that has no application to Gaza. The Germans had a conventional army that could be defeated and forced to surrender, and the Nazi state could not sustain its continued existence without it. Hamas is tied to the broader ideas of the Muslim Brotherhood and Palestinianism. These concepts go far beyond Hamas, geographically and conceptually. Hamas is not just an armed faction; it is a political project. It exists because it taps into grievances that remain unresolved: the statelessness of Palestinians, the corruption of their leadership, and the enduring appeal of resistance when no political horizon is in sight. As long as those conditions endure, Hamas or something like it will always regenerate.

This is not a uniquely Israeli problem. The United States made the same mistake in Iraq. General David Petraeus’s much-lauded “surge” in 2007 flooded Baghdad and Anbar with US troops. Violence did fall, and for a fleeting moment, Washington congratulated itself. Commentators hailed a turning point, but the success was illusory.

Claiming the surge in Iraq was a success is like saying the Atlanta Falcons won the 2017 Super Bowl because they had a 28–3 lead at halftime. Sports fans know how that ended.

The surge failed because it never aligned military force with achievable political ends. Yes, extra battalions could clear neighbourhoods, but once US forces pulled back, insurgents re-infiltrated. Worse, Washington never resolved Iraq’s more profound crisis: a sectarian government in Baghdad that alienated Sunnis and hollowed out the state.

The result was predictable. The surge ended in 2008, militants reemerged in 2011, regathered their strength, and waiting for the opportunity to strike. Iraq had collapsed into chaos by 2014. The “success” of the surge disintegrated into the rise of ISIS, a direct child of the vacuum. Petraeus shifted the blame onto Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s sectarianism, but that only proves the point: the surge was the wrong military answer to a political problem. Tactics are meaningless without politics. As Clausewitz reminds us, war is politics with the admixture of other means. If strategy does not align with political ends, the military effort collapses into nothing.

This is the real lesson of Iraq: tactical victories and short-term calm are meaningless if they fail to deliver lasting political outcomes. The US ended combat in Iraq with few of its aims achieved: Iraq became an Iranian puppet state, held in check only by a permanent Western military presence. Calls for Israel to “surge” in Gaza misunderstand this reality. Anyone using the surge as a possible model for Gaza is living a fantasy or selling a lie. The surge was nothing more than a half-time lead squandered.

The same risk exists in Gaza. The IDF can degrade Hamas by destroying battalions, tunnels, and rocket factories, but unless there is a viable political framework for what comes next, Hamas or something like it will return. That is why framing the challenge as “destroy Hamas” is misleading. Even if Hamas is militarily dismantled, the political idea it embodies remains. Until that idea is addressed, the movement will simply mutate and re-emerge.

Another argument often advanced by Western critics is that Israel should not just dismantle Hamas militarily, but hold Gaza long enough to rebuild governance. This is superficially attractive but strategically impossible. The IDF is not designed for long-term occupation.

The IDF is essentially a raiding force. Its doctrine relies on swift mobilisation of reserves, overwhelming firepower, and short, decisive campaigns aimed at restoring deterrence, rather than prolonged policing operations in hostile territory. The reason is structural: Israel is a small nation with a citizen army. Every reservist called up to Gaza is a teacher, a doctor, or a business owner taken out of civilian life. To permanently occupy Gaza would require tens of thousands of Israelis to abandon their jobs indefinitely, undermining the economy and straining the society the IDF is meant to protect.

Western counterinsurgency doctrine indicates that to control a population, 20–25 combat soldiers are needed per 1,000 civilians. For Gaza’s 2.1 million residents, who uniformly despise Israel and overwhelmingly support continued militancy, this would require more than 40,000 combat troops to be permanently stationed in Gaza. This figure does not consider the logistics, engineers, medical personnel, civil administrators and reconstruction necessary to support them.

Occupation involves more than just boots on the ground; it also carries full civic responsibilities. Managing Gaza would mean direct Israeli legal obligations to provide of food, water, electricity, healthcare, and shelter for millions of civilians, all while facing the inevitable, relentless insurgency in alleyways and refugee camps. Every aid convoy might be an ambush. Every hospital or school turned into a Hamas base would force impossible choices. Israel’s soldiers would not merely be warriors; they would become unwilling governors of two million people who largely see them as occupiers.

The British in Basra and the Americans in Baghdad learned this the hard way. Policing hostile cities, building sewage plants, training corrupted local police, and adjudicating sectarian rivalries are not tasks for conventional armies. It drained NATO forces of men, money, and morale. To ask the IDF to repeat this in Gaza is to invite the same disaster.

That is why Israel has never intended to occupy Gaza permanently. It can raid, it can degrade, it can dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure, but holding and governing Gaza is neither part of its plan nor practically sustainable. The illusion of a long-term IDF occupation is just as perilous as the idea of “wiping Hamas out.” Both overlook the real limitations of what military force can actually accomplish.

This is what makes Hamas uniquely resilient: it is not only a fighting force but also a political project with broad support. Hamas’s popularity has soared in the West Bank. Polling in 2024 and 2025 showed Hamas doubling or tripling its support, while Fatah's support collapsed into single digits. In head-to-head elections, Hamas would overwhelm Fatah, securing approval ratings as high as 80 per cent in the West Bank. When asked who best represents them, Palestinians consistently choose Hamas over Fatah by wide margins.

Hamas’s leadership operates comfortably abroad. Qatar has transferred billions to Hamas, hosted its leaders in Doha, and continues to protect them under the watchful eye of Western powers subverted by Qatari money. Turkey, under President Erdoğan, courts Hamas openly, offering political and, in some cases, military cover and denying the group’s terrorist designation. Just this week, Shin Bet foiled a Hamas assassination plot against Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. The plot was run from the West Bank, with headquarters in Turkey. Hamas is also well-established in Lebanon. This geographical spread gives Hamas breathing space and operational resilience, ensuring the group’s physical and conceptual survival and slow rebuild, even if Gaza is flattened, and even if it takes years. China and Russia will continue their covert backing of Palestinian militant groups.

Even amid the devastation of Gaza, Hamas maintains legitimacy. Surveys indicate a majority opposition to disarming Hamas after the war. In late 2023, 57 per cent of Gazans and 82 per cent in the West Bank believed Hamas was justified in its 7th October attack. This has since declined, but only slightly. The sentiment reflects despair as much as support, but it verifies a key point: Hamas is seen not only as a military faction but as the symbol of Palestinian resistance. The latest Palestinian polling, even after nearly two years of war, makes depressing, pro-militant reading.

Perhaps Hamas’s most significant achievement has been in the realm of information. From the very first hours of the 7 October attack, Hamas recognised that each bullet fired and every civilian death would be amplified in the court of global opinion. Hamas framed itself as the victim, and Israel as the aggressor.

Israel, despite its military dominance, has struggled to counter this narrative. Its reminders of Hamas’s atrocities on 7th October were quickly drowned out by a continuous stream of fresh, emotive images from Gaza. Western publics, especially younger generations, consuming news via TikTok and X, absorbed the Hamas narrative more easily than Israel’s carefully crafted statements.

The result has been profound. In much of the Global South, and increasingly in Western capitals, Hamas is seen not as a terrorist organisation but as an underdog resistance. Massive protests in London, Washington, Paris, and Berlin, calling for ceasefires and accusing Israel of genocide, are proof of Hamas’s success in shaping perception.

By eroding Israel’s legitimacy and limiting its diplomatic freedom, Hamas has achieved something notable: battlefield defeat paired with a narrative victory. Israel may weaken Hamas militarily, but Hamas has gained credibility and confidence, which will provide it with substantial international support in the future.

Some argue that wider Arab–Israeli peace will eventually sideline Hamas or the question of Palestine, but this too is an illusion. Donald Trump’s Abraham Accords were sold as a breakthrough, proving that Arab states could normalise relations with Israel while bypassing the Palestinians. For Trump, the real prize was always Saudi Arabia. If Riyadh signed on, the deal could be sold as the definitive end of the Arab–Israeli conflict.

7th October shattered that prospect. Hamas understood exactly what was at stake. Their massacre was not aimed only at Israel’s border communities; it was also a message to the Arab world: you cannot normalise with Israel while Gaza burns. The timing was a deliberate effort to torpedo the Saudi track, and it worked.

Trump and his envoys have reportedly dangled inducements to weaker governments in Lebanon and Syria, hoping to buy their signatures for the Abraham Accords, but the reality is stark. No Arab leader can openly embrace Israel while the Palestinian question remains unresolved. The hatred of Israel within Arab domestic populations is simply too deep.

Quiet deals can be struck, such as Egypt’s natural gas arrangements with Israel, but these are transactional, somewhat hidden from public view, and deliberately stripped of any political symbolism. They are not genuine normalisation.

Saudi Arabia will not jeopardise its legitimacy by ignoring Palestine. The Arab street will not accept photo-ops with Israelis in the White House when they perceive Palestinians as still under occupation. The Abraham Accords idea might persist among the elites, but it will not grow significantly until there is a credible solution to the Palestinian issue, and Hamas understands this.

None of this should be mistaken for sympathy. I do not want Hamas to “win”. I am simply pointing out that there are no easy answers to this problem, military force will not be conclusive in Gaza, and you should beware of purported experts who take money to tell people what they want to hear.

Hamas are not freedom fighters. They are a genocidal, Islamist death cult. Their founding charter calls for the destruction of Israel and the extermination of Jews. Their methods of rape, torture, child murder, and hostage-taking are barbaric.

Far from liberating Palestinians, Hamas has condemned them to endless cycles of misery. They build tunnels under hospitals, store rockets in schools, and use civilians as human shields, deliberately maximising Palestinian suffering to generate propaganda. Their leaders live in luxury in Doha and Istanbul while ordinary Gazans rot in poverty and rubble.

Hamas are hateful, nihilistic, and irredeemably cruel. They should never be romanticised or excused. They must be fought, contained, and weakened wherever possible.

Although here is the point: condemning Hamas is not the same as pretending they can be wiped out through military force. That fantasy is dangerous because it blinds policymakers to the reality of what military force can and cannot achieve. Hamas can be degraded. Its capabilities can be dismantled. Its leaders can be hunted down. But unless the political conditions that sustain it are addressed, Hamas, or something very much like it, will always regenerate.

Hamas is not merely a terrorist organisation to be bombed out of existence. It is a political movement, a social network, and, crucially, the only force that many Palestinians believe represents them. It also enjoys growing global credibility thanks to a masterful information war.

Israel can degrade Hamas’s capabilities, and it must secure its citizens, but military power cannot fill the political vacuum. Without a credible political plan for what comes after, for answering the question of “Palestine”, for solving the issue of irredentist Palestinianism, Gaza risks becoming Iraq all over again: tactical victories, followed by strategic failure.

That is the lesson of the Iraq surge. It is also a warning for Israel.

Hamas has fighters in Gaza, yes, but it also has safe havens in Turkey and Qatar, financial pipelines in Doha, political dominance in Palestinian polling, ideological legitimacy across the Arab world, and above all, confidence that the wider region will not abandon the Palestinian cause.

The uncomfortable truth is this: Israel can win battles in Gaza indefinitely, but will not find peace until the political void that fuels Hamas is filled. Until that happens, Hamas or its successor will always rise again. Right now, overwhelmingly the best military option on the table remains pressure on Hamas in the hope it will lead to a deal to bring the hostages home.