Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Alison R Noyes's avatar
Alison R Noyes
6h

Thank you but it still begs the question, what was the alternative? Do nothing? Do it in a different way?

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Sara Neves's avatar
Sara Neves
5h

I feel that this hasn't ended yet... let's see if the ceasefire lasts the fortnight...

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