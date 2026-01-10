Since New Year’s Eve, while global media has been obsessed with Trump-driven crises elsewhere in the world, Iran has been erupting in what may be its most significant uprising since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. For nearly two weeks now, Iranians across dozens of cities have taken to the streets to protest the Islamic Republic’s authoritarian rule.

However, we live in an era of misinformation. In a post-Gaza information campaign environment, whilst the world’s media seems to be under-reporting events in Iran, we are simultaneously seeing a deluge of breathless narratives and reporting online, with (rightly) anti-regime social media accounts trying to drive global events. It is crucial to focus on what we actually know about this evolving situation, rather than on what we wish were happening. The Iranian people are courageously trying to cast off the yoke of a theocratic regime they have endured for over four decades. We must ask: could this genuinely be the start of a genuine revolution to liberate Iran? Let us cut through the social media noise to examine the state of play and the various factors involved.

What do we know for sure?