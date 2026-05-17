Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Andrew Fox

The Brink's Monthly Live Q&A from Somaliland | 1pm UK Time

A recording from Andrew Fox and The Brink's live video
Andrew Fox's avatar
The Brink's avatar
Jake Wallis Simons's avatar
Andrew Fox, The Brink, and Jake Wallis Simons
May 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Terry ❤️ 🇬🇧🇮🇱🇺🇸 ❤️, Diana Brewster, Allen Z, Sara Neves, Liverpool Mary, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jake Wallis Simons and The Brink! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Andrew Fox in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andrew Fox.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Andrew Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture