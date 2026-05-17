Thank you Terry ❤️ 🇬🇧🇮🇱🇺🇸 ❤️, Diana Brewster, Allen Z, Sara Neves, Liverpool Mary, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jake Wallis Simons and The Brink! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Andrew Fox
The Brink's Monthly Live Q&A from Somaliland | 1pm UK Time
A recording from Andrew Fox and The Brink's live video
May 17, 2026
∙ Paid
Fox On War
Both my regular podcasts in one place! Here you can find my weekly chat with Shana Meyerson, A Paratrooper and a Yogi Walk Into A Bar, and special live editions of The Brink, with Jake Wallis Simons.Both my regular podcasts in one place! Here you can find my weekly chat with Shana Meyerson, A Paratrooper and a Yogi Walk Into A Bar, and special live editions of The Brink, with Jake Wallis Simons.
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