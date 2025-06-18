Andrew Fox’s Substack

Andrew Fox’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viktor Khandourine's avatar
Viktor Khandourine
3d

If Sun Tzu believed that all issues could be resolved by a deal, he would have written a book called "The Art of the Deal".

War and a deal are two completely different qualitative states. You can try to combine them up to a certain point, and that point has already passed.

Trump positions himself as the king of deals, and claims that any goal can be achieved by a deal. Possibly. Possibly, provided that you are the smartest, you have all the good cards in your hands, and you know all the weak points of the enemy and are sure that this deal will be final. Oh, and this deal must also be fulfilled.

Even without going into details, it seems that Trump has only one or two conditions for confidence that a deal will solve problems.

Other than that. Hypothetically. We start a war to achieve a goal. Then, using military pressure, we offer a deal, and the enemy agrees to certain conditions. We stop the war, make a deal. Okay? - No.

The war is not over, because there is no victory for either side, and in a military sense, everyone considers himself a winner. The enemy does not automatically become a friend, he simply temporarily accepts the conditions under pressure. Therefore, he considers himself morally free outside the deal. And will try to achieve his goals. In fact, we have already seen many deals that did not stop anyone (Munich, the Nuclear Deal with Iran...), but I do not remember a single war that ended in victory for one side and did not stop the other side.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Fox
Marie haines's avatar
Marie haines
3d

TACO?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Fox
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture