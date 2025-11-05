I will happily keep this article free of charge. I did put a lot of work into it, so if you think it is useful, please do share and subscribe.

The world has largely ignored the ongoing conflict in Sudan as it obsesses over fantasy atrocities in Gaza. The stark reality Sudan presents exposes the narratives surrounding the Gaza Strip. If you want to witness an actual genocide, look to Sudan. To truly understand genuine starvation, look to Sudan. The global media’s focus on the Israel-Hamas conflict makes it inconvenient to acknowledge Sudan’s grim realities.

Yes, buildings have been destroyed in Gaza—that is a consequence of war, particularly when one side exploits civilian areas. Yes, there have been civilian casualties in Gaza, but it is important to note the remarkably low civilian death toll throughout the conflict, given the number of munitions used. Sudan, however, lacks any such justifications. It represents the grim reality of the indiscriminate slaughter often attributed to Israel. Sudan is what the Western Red-Green alliance fantasise for Gaza (but with fewer Jews).

There is also deep Gulf state involvement in Sudan. As with everything on social media, reports of this involvement are often distorted, veiled in lies and half-truths, and subject to intense attacks from both sides. The following in-depth analysis examines how Sudan descended into this brutal conflict, the power dynamics between the rival forces, the major turning points on the battlefield, the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe, and the roles of regional and international players in a war that has far-reaching ramifications extending beyond Sudan’s borders.

In April 2023, gunfire and explosions erupted in the streets of Khartoum as two powerful generals, once uneasy allies, turned against each other. Sudan, a nation of 45 million located at the crossroads of Africa and the Arab world, plunged into a devastating civil war between the national Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). What began as a sudden clash in the capital quickly spread across the country, shattering hopes for a democratic transition and creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Over the ensuing months, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands and displaced over 12 million people, making it the most significant and fastest-growing displacement crisis worldwide.

Origins of the Conflict

Sudan’s 2023 civil war did not erupt in a vacuum. It was the culmination of long-brewing tensions set against a backdrop of political upheaval and unfinished revolution. The overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019 marked a watershed moment, bringing an end to 30 years of dictatorship and raising hopes for civilian rule. In the tumultuous transition that followed Bashir’s ouster, power was shared uneasily between civilian leaders and the military. During this period, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Commander of the SAF, and General Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo, Commander of the RSF, emerged as the two most powerful figures in Sudan.

Ironically, these men, now bitter enemies, were partners in both the 2019 coup against Bashir and a 2021 military coup that sidelined civilians and reaffirmed military rule. Their alliance of convenience was built on a mutual desire to hold power, but deep distrust and competing ambitions lay just beneath the surface.

By early 2023, Sudan was under mounting pressure to finally transition to a civilian-led government. A framework agreement was being negotiated that would integrate the RSF into the regular army and distance the military from politics. It was here that Burhan and Hemedti’s fragile partnership began to unravel. Hemedti baulked at provisions requiring the RSF to submit to the army’s command and return to barracks, fearing it would dilute his independent power base.

Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (L) and Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (R) both lead powerful forces (Getty)

Tensions exploded into open conflict on April 15, 2023, when the RSF launched surprise assaults on army bases and the presidential palace in Khartoum, catching many off guard. Each side blamed the other for provoking the fight: SAF leaders framed the RSF’s moves as a mutiny and coup attempt, while Hemedti claimed he acted to pre-empt a plot by Islamist elements within the army. This rhetoric was meant to cast his fight as a continuation of the 2019 revolution against Bashir’s cronies. Regardless of competing narratives, the immediate trigger was a power struggle over who would control Sudan’s security forces and, by extension, its future. Years of rising rivalry had erupted into all-out war.

The Warring Factions: SAF vs. RSF

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) is Sudan’s national army, with a lineage dating back to independence. Traditionally dominated by career officers and an old guard tied to Bashir’s regime, the SAF possesses heavy weaponry like fighter jets, helicopter gunships, and tanks. Its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a veteran infantry officer, has positioned himself as the de facto head of state since 2021 and enjoys backing from segments of the military establishment and Islamist networks, including the Muslim Brotherhood.

The SAF controls or is allied with a web of business enterprises (over 250 companies by one count) spanning defence, finance, agriculture, and more, giving it an economic lifeline. In fact, an estimated 80% of Sudan’s state resources are in the hands of security forces, reflecting how deeply the military elite have entrenched themselves in the economy. This financial empire enabled the army to sustain itself and procure arms even as the country’s economy floundered. However, before the war, the SAF was stretched thin, engaged in peacekeeping operations, facing insurgencies, and suffering from internal fractures, leaving it powerful on paper yet strained in terms of manpower.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), by contrast, are a relatively new power centre, born outside the traditional military hierarchy. Formed in 2013, the RSF evolved out of the notorious Janjaweed militias that waged brutal counter-insurgency campaigns in Darfur (the Janjaweed are extremist Arab nationalist tribal militias, who carried out atrocities against non-Arabs in Sudan, Yemen and Libya, amongst others). Under Hemedti’s command, this force was formalised and expanded, ostensibly to fight rebels, but soon became Hemedti’s personal army and a major player in Sudanese politics. Hemedti, who hails from a humble background as a camel trader, rose to prominence as a ruthless but savvy warlord. He amassed enormous wealth through his control of Darfur’s gold mines and smuggling routes, allowing the RSF to fund itself independently of the state.

By the 2020s, the RSF was estimated to have tens of thousands of fighters, including many seasoned by years of desert warfare in Darfur and even mercenary deployments in Yemen and Libya. Lightly equipped but highly mobile, RSF units are adept at guerrilla tactics and urban combat, often embedding within civilian neighbourhoods and using pickup trucks mounted with machine guns or anti-aircraft guns. Crucially, the RSF’s war chest and patronage networks enabled Hemedti to recruit from marginalised communities, portraying himself as a champion of the periphery against the Khartoum elite. This made the RSF a formidable parallel military, “a state within a state”, that could challenge the regular army on its own turf.

Despite stark differences in origin and structure, the SAF and RSF in practice are both militarised fiefdoms vying for supremacy, with little regard for civilian authority. Both had cooperated under Bashir (who skilfully pitted forces against each other) and temporarily after 2019, but their rivalry was merely delayed.

By 2023, Sudan essentially had two armies: Burhan’s SAF, representing the traditional military-industrial complex, and Hemedti’s RSF, representing an ascendant paramilitary oligarchy flush with gold money. Once open war broke out, it was a contest of heavy firepower against street-level ferocity. The SAF’s fighter jets and artillery gave it an edge in conventional strength, but the RSF’s entrenched fighters and fluid tactics allowed it to seize ground quickly in cities. The personal enmity between the two generals intensified the conflict. Each man knew defeat would likely mean exile or death, ensuring a fight to the bitter end.

The War Unfolds

When battles erupted on 15 April 2023, they did so with startling breadth and ferocity. In Khartoum, residents awoke to the crack of gunfire and the roar of warplanes overhead. The RSF moved swiftly to capture key sites: the presidential palace, the international airport, state television studios, and military installations. The SAF struck back with airstrikes and heavy armour, turning the sprawling capital into a war zone. Fighting also flared beyond Khartoum. RSF units fanned out to strategic locales, including the northern city of Merowe (where a military airbase and dam are located) and cities in the Darfur and Kordofan regions. Within the first 48 hours, the RSF even overran Merowe airbase and briefly detained a contingent of Egyptian air force personnel who were present for training exercises, underscoring how neighbouring Egypt was immediately entangled. Although those Egyptians were later released, the incident foreshadowed the wider regional stakes to come.

The Central Bank of Sudan headquarters in Khartoum’s al-Muqrin neighbourhood on 22 March 2025, days after the SAF recaptured several strategic institutions in the city, including state intelligence headquarters and the national museum [AFP]

Despite multiple declared cease-fires in April and May 2023, the truces repeatedly collapsed within hours. Both sides sought a swift victory that ultimately eluded them. Through mid-2023, urban combat raged in Greater Khartoum (the tri-city area of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri). The RSF dug into residential districts, using civilian homes as barracks and shielded by dense urban terrain. The SAF answered with indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes that devastated neighbourhoods and vital infrastructure.

By June, much of Khartoum had neither electricity nor running water; healthcare and other essential services had come to a halt. Each side controlled pockets of the city, leading to a deadly stalemate. In an ominous sign of how protracted the fight had become, General Burhan remained holed up in the fortified army headquarters in central Khartoum under RSF siege for months. (He would not escape to safer territory in Port Sudan until late August 2023, in a dramatic overland breakout.) For civilians, life in the capital became unrecognisable; a nightmare of constant bombardment, shuttered hospitals, looted homes, and snipers on rooftops.

Meanwhile, far to the west, the war ignited an even more vicious conflict in Darfur, reviving the ghosts of past atrocities. The RSF, whose backbone was Darfuri Arab militias, moved to assert complete control over Darfur’s cities and towns. Nowhere was the fighting more horrific than in West Darfur, where ethnically targeted violence surged. In the town of El Geneina, RSF-aligned Arab militias attacked non-Arab communities (especially the Masalit people) in massacres that observers likened to genocide, echoing the Darfur war of the 2000s.

By June 2023, the governor of West Darfur was murdered after publicly blaming RSF fighters for atrocities. The regional capital, El Fasher (North Darfur), also became the site of a gruelling siege. For over a year and a half, a Sudanese Army division held out in El Fasher under RSF encirclement. The RSF relentlessly shelled and blockaded the city, using starvation as a weapon and cutting off supplies. This siege culminated in late October 2025, when RSF forces finally overran El Fasher. This pyrrhic victory left an estimated 1,500 civilians dead in the final onslaught, including 100 patients killed when a hospital was shelled. Regional and international observers accused the RSF of perpetrating “massacres akin to genocide” during their assault on El Fasher. With the fall of that last army garrison, the RSF declared it now controlled “all of Darfur.” Hemedti’s troops even set up a parallel administration in Nyala (South Darfur) to govern the western region under RSF rule.

Sudan Territorial Control Map as of October 2025. [Map by Sudans Post]

Even as the RSF was consolidating its grip on Darfur through 2024, the SAF was regrouping for a counteroffensive in the country’s heartland. After the long stalemate, momentum in the war shifted in late 2024. General Burhan’s forces, bolstered by newly trained recruits and alliances with various tribal militias and former rebel factions, launched a major, coordinated offensive in September 2024. With superior airpower and artillery, the SAF launched attacks on RSF-held positions across the Khartoum region and adjoining states. This campaign methodically achieved its objectives: linking up isolated SAF units that had been besieged by RSF, cutting the RSF’s supply lines, and encircling RSF fighters in urban pockets. Bit by bit, the army retook strategic territory.

By early 2025, the SAF had recaptured the capitals of Sennar and Al-Jazirah states to the south-east of Khartoum. The climax came in March 2025, when SAF troops pushed into central Khartoum and regained control of the Presidential Palace and the surrounding government quarter. RSF units, low on supplies and under relentless bombardment, withdrew from central Khartoum in what they called a “tactical retreat.” On March 26, 2025, the army triumphantly declared that it now fully controlled Sudan’s tri-city capital. This was a decisive turning point: after nearly two years of war, the SAF could claim the upper hand in the core of Sudan, shifting the conflict’s dynamic.

Yet, rather than outright victory, what has emerged is an effective partition of the country. By late 2025, Sudan is roughly split into two spheres: the SAF and its allied government hold the Nile-valley heartland and eastern Sudan (operating from the Red Sea port city of Port Sudan as a temporary seat of government), while RSF forces dominate the western region of Darfur with their parallel administration in Nyala. Frontlines still flicker in parts of Kordofan and the outskirts of Khartoum, but neither side currently appears able to conquer the other’s stronghold.

Diplomatic efforts have made halting progress at best. The African Union and East African bloc IGAD launched peace initiatives, while the US and Saudi Arabia led talks in Jeddah that achieved only temporary ceasefires. In September 2025, a new forum, dubbed the “Quartet” (comprising the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE), proposed a three-month truce and a renewed political process. However, this plan was undermined by the fact that those same four states have been backing the warring parties, and indeed, the Sudanese Army’s leadership dismissed the truce proposal from the outset. As things stand, neither general seems willing to lay down arms, and each likely believes time and foreign support will tip the balance in his favour. The war that began as a duel for Khartoum has metastasised into a grinding struggle that could tear Sudan permanently apart.

A Nation in Ruins

Beyond the battlefronts and political manoeuvres, the human cost of Sudan’s civil war has been staggering. In just over two years, the conflict’s toll on civilians has reached catastrophic levels. By mid-2024, an estimated 150,000 people had been killed in the fighting. That number has only grown as intense combat continued through 2025, although precise figures are difficult to ascertain amid the chaos (precise figures are usually extremely challenging to tally in war zones…).

Indiscriminate violence against civilians has been widespread, with both factions committing atrocities. A United Nations fact-finding mission reported that both SAF and RSF forces have perpetrated serious human-rights violations, from indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and markets to arbitrary arrests, rape, torture, and extrajudicial executions. The US government went so far as to formally accuse RSF units of genocide against non-Arab ethnic groups in Darfur, while also accusing the SAF of deploying chemical weapons in the conflict. Such chilling allegations underscore the depth of suffering being inflicted on Sudanese civilians trapped between these warring forces.

Displaced families flee North Darfur’s El Fasher town in search of safety (UNICEF/Mohammed Jamal)

The violence has triggered mass displacement on an unprecedented scale. As of mid-2025, roughly 12 million people have been uprooted from their homes due to the war. Of these, about 7.7 million are internally displaced inside Sudan, more than half of them children, scattered in safer rural areas or trapped in cities under siege. Another 4+ million Sudanese have fled across borders seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

Egypt has received the largest share of Sudanese refugees (over 1 million), although Cairo eventually imposed visa restrictions, stranding many at the border. Chad and South Sudan each host hundreds of thousands of refugees in sprawling camps that barely meet basic needs. Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, and others have also seen influxes. The sheer speed and scale of displacement from Sudan now ranks as the world’s largest refugee crisis, surpassing even Ukraine’s or Syria’s in recent times.

Inside Sudan, those who remain face dire humanitarian conditions. Fighting has damaged water facilities and electricity grids in major cities, leaving millions without access to clean water or power. Hospitals and clinics have been damaged or occupied by fighters; dozens of hospitals were put out of service in the first months of the war alone. Doctors and medical NGOs report desperate shortages of supplies, from trauma kits to basic medicines. Food insecurity has escalated into famine in some areas. In 2025, parts of Sudan were formally declared to be in famine, including at least one displaced persons camp where malnutrition and disease are rampant. The breakdown of supply chains means many communities are on the brink of starvation, especially in war-torn Darfur and the conflict zones of Khartoum. Meanwhile, refugee camps in neighbouring countries are overwhelmed. Improvised settlements in the Chadian desert or South Sudan’s swamps are overflowing with people but short on international aid. Relief agencies describe the situation in Sudan as “beyond catastrophic,” but also note that global attention (and donor funding) has been limited, as the Sudan crisis competes with other global emergencies for headlines and aid.

Regional and International Involvement

From the very outset, Sudan’s internal war has been entangled with external interests, as regional and global powers back their preferred horse in the race, or scramble to protect their stakes amid the chaos. This foreign meddling has not only fuelled the conflict with weapons and money, but also complicated efforts to stop it.

Several Arab and African neighbours have taken clear sides. Egypt has strongly supported General Burhan and the SAF. Cairo views Sudan’s military as a bulwark against instability on its southern flank and is anxious to maintain influence in Khartoum. Egypt also worries that a hostile or fragmented Sudan could threaten its vital share of Nile River waters. Within days of the war’s start, Egypt quietly sent military supplies to the SAF and later hosted Burhan on his first trip abroad after he fled Khartoum, signalling its steadfast alignment with the SAF.

Saudi Arabia has also leaned toward the SAF, providing financial aid and diplomatic support. The Saudis are motivated partly by Red Sea security (they want friendly control over Sudan’s Red Sea coast across from Saudi Arabia) and by a desire to counter Islamist influence. Riyadh sees Burhan as more aligned with its interests than the unpredictable Hemedti. Notably, both Egypt and Saudi Arabia have also tried to act as mediators at times (Riyadh hosted ceasefire talks in Jeddah), balancing their preference for the SAF with a need to stabilise Sudan eventually.

On the other side, General Hemedti’s RSF has cultivated its own foreign patrons. Chief among them is the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE has provided substantial financial backing and reportedly arms shipments to the RSF, drawn by Hemedti’s business links and the promise of Sudan’s gold and resources. Hemedti long worked closely with the Emiratis. His fighters served as mercenaries for the UAE-led coalition in Yemen’s war, and he, in turn, benefited from Emirati investment in Sudan.

The RSF’s brazen bid for power in 2023 did not prompt Abu Dhabi to sever ties; instead, the UAE emerged as one of the RSF’s lifelines, allegedly financing its war chest and even helping procure weapons on the black market. In January 2025, the US sanctioned seven UAE-linked businesses run by Sudani businessman Abu Dharr Abdul Nabi Habiballa Ahmmed (Abu Dharr). The Emiratis deny that these companies have active business licences in the UAE.

Russia is another critical ally for Hemedti. In the years leading up to the war, Hemedti’s RSF struck deals with Russian interests (including the shadowy Wagner Group), trading Sudanese gold for arms and training. Moscow, eager to expand its influence in Africa and potentially secure a naval foothold on the Red Sea, has supplied the RSF with weapons and advisors. Satellite imagery and conflict analysts have pointed to increased flights between RSF-controlled western Sudan and airbases in Libya linked to Russia/UAE, suggesting a pipeline of matériel flowing to Hemedti’s forces.

Other neighbouring countries have also been drawn in. Chad (bordering Darfur) has had to bolster its frontier as RSF-allied Darfuri Arab militias share ethnic ties across the border, raising fears of the conflict spilling into Chad’s own volatile east. Ethiopia and Eritrea, to Sudan’s east, each have their own agendas: Ethiopia has a history of disputes with Sudan over borderlands and the Nile dam project, and while officially neutral, Addis Ababa likely prefers a weakened Sudanese Army that cannot challenge Ethiopia’s dam.

Eritrea’s autocratic regime, meanwhile, has reportedly aided the SAF with some troops or training, seeing Sudan’s army as an ally against Ethiopia and Islamist movements. South Sudan, itself born from Sudan’s earlier civil war, has attempted to play the role of peacemaker. President Salva Kiir helped broker early ceasefires because South Sudan’s stability (and its oil exports through Port Sudan) depend on a peaceful north. Nonetheless, South Sudan now hosts refugees and worries about fighting near its border.

Global powers also manoeuvre in the background. The United States, along with the United Kingdom and Norway (the “Sudan troika”), had midwifed Sudan’s post-Bashir transition and was caught off guard by the 2023 implosion. Washington has since imposed sanctions on individuals and companies linked to both the RSF and SAF, in an effort to pressure them into a ceasefire. The US and European Union have condemned abuses (with talk in Washington of possibly designating the RSF as a terrorist organisation). Yet Western influence is limited, and their diplomacy has so far failed to stop the fighting.

The United Nations’ efforts have been hamstrung. The Sudanese government has expelled its special envoy, and UN agencies are facing funding shortfalls in the humanitarian response.

On the diplomatic front, a split international approach emerged: one axis, comprising the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE (each with interests in Sudan, not always aligned with one another), pushed one initiative, while another was led by the African Union and Kenya, advocating a pan-African solution. This lack of a united front, combined with the active involvement of foreign arms and money on both sides, has prolonged Sudan’s agony. Sudan has become a theatre for geopolitical influence with Egypt and Gulf states vying for leverage, Russia seeking footholds, and Western powers largely sidelined once the shooting started.

Conclusion

What began as a sudden duel between two military strongmen has morphed into a protracted conflict that risks fracturing Sudan along new fault lines. The war has undone years of efforts to democratise Sudan after the fall of Bashir, and it has eviscerated the economy (already one of the world’s poorest). A nation that once prided itself as the bridge between the Arab world and Africa is now often spoken of in the same breath as Syria, Yemen, or Libya: countries riven by internecine wars and foreign meddling. The longer the fighting drags on, the harder it will be to piece Sudan back together. A whole generation of Sudanese is being scarred by violence and displacement; ethnic and tribal animosities, especially in Darfur, have been inflamed anew by atrocities. If the current de facto partition solidifies with an army-held east and an RSF-ruled west, it could formalise into a lasting division of Sudan, with grave implications for regional stability.

There are still paths away from the abyss. International mediators continue to shuttle between the sides, and Sudanese civil society groups, though marginalised, call for peace and accountability. A genuine ceasefire and inclusive political talks, while elusive so far, remain the only way out of a conflict neither side can conclusively win without destroying the country. For now, Sudan’s civil war stands as a sobering example of a power struggle turned humanitarian catastrophe, one that demands greater global attention. The fate of Sudan will depend not only on the battles yet to be fought in its cities and deserts, but also on whether the world chooses to engage more coherently to stop the suffering. In the balance hangs the future of a nation and the hope that Sudan can one day emerge from this dark chapter onto a road of peace and renewal.