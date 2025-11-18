This is the second of three articles examining the strategic, regional, and military aspects of Phase II of Trump’s ceasefire deal in Gaza. Yesterday’s Part One gave an overview of the plan and examined the Palestinian political aspects of the problem. This section will explore the International Stabilisation Force proposal in detail, as well as the issues surrounding reconstruction and aid relief, regional dynamics, and ideologies. Part Three, tomorrow, will discuss these challenges from the perspective of a military planner and offer a view from personal experience on how military planning works in practice.

A significant development yesterday: the UN Security Council endorsed Donald Trump’s plan for Phase II in Gaza, backed by 13 countries and, notably, the Palestinian Authority (PA). A US-backed International Stabilisation Force is supposed to be the linchpin providing security during Phase II. However, every aspect of this force is in question, presenting a host of strategic and military challenges.