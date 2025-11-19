This is the third of three articles examining the strategic, regional, and military aspects of Phase II of Trump’s ceasefire deal in Gaza. Monday’s Part One gave an overview of the plan and examined the Palestinian political aspects of the problem. Part Two explored the International Stabilisation Force proposal in detail, as well as the issues surrounding reconstruction and aid relief, regional dynamics, and ideologies. This final part discusses these challenges from the perspective of a military planner and offers a view from personal experience on how military planning works in practice.

Military planning for Phase II of the Trump Plan sits at the regional command level. The 200-strong US-led planning group currently in Kiryat Gat, Israel, is primarily drawn from Central Command (CENTCOM). As the US regional command encompassing the Middle East, their officers will have a solid knowledge of the region, have closely tracked the Gaza War, and will be under no illusion about the scale of the task.

As with all armies, US planning can be a mixed bag. We have all seen the US-led disasters in Iraq and Afghanistan, which saw a weak and weather-vaning US political strategy creating quagmires. Military planners tried to make a three-piece suit with only enough cloth for a pair of underpants, combined with deluded senior military commanders like Petraeus and McChrystal drunk on their own self-perception of omnipotence. From my experience with the US Army, I have seen planning of outstanding quality, as well as officers briefing bad plans so poorly that, had they been one of my officer cadets at Sandhurst, I would have failed them. Human beings are not perfect, and neither are army officers.

The team in Kiryat Gat is independently planning a coalition operation that will eventually involve troops from various countries. In due course, the other countries may have concerns that they were not involved in developing the plan. The biggest issue with international coalitions has been seen time and again since the end of the Cold War. Disparate countries deploy their soldiers with varying national red lines, differing rules of engagement, incompatible tactical communication systems, and disagreement between multinational commanders. Any multinational force in Gaza will face all of these problems, but in a context more regionally and domestically deeply complex than almost anything we have seen in modern military history, with other militaries having had virtually no role in the planning. This is a problem.

Here is how a military planning process works: analyse the problem, then develop courses of action, of which the commander will select one (or a blend of two or three). This plan will then be refined. This is a good process, and when done well, it delivers robust plans. More on this imminently.

I have witnessed or participated in this process from section/squad level to company and battalion levels, and to deployed regional command and corps levels. In 2016, I was the course designer for how the process is taught to all British Army officers in training (and when I returned to Sandhurst as a civilian academic in 2021, I was proud to see the course I designed still being delivered). So, I am familiar with planning challenges.

Your author, engaging in multinational military planning in 2011

The pain and complexity increase as you go higher. The French Army tests its brigade planning processes at a camp in the Champagne region called Mourmelon. The French Army saying is that “Birds fly upside down over Mourmelon, so they do not see the misery below them”. I have never heard a better summary of how large staffs do military planning. It takes a process that should be logical and simple and turns it into an overwrought, over-thought, complex beast that serves as a deterrent punishment for all involved. Staff officers will strap into their laptops for relentless 18-hour days of misery, producing PowerPoint slides covered in 8pt text, fuelled only by caffeine, nicotine and hatred of existence.