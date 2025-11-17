This is the first of three articles examining the strategic, regional, and military aspects of Phase II of Trump’s ceasefire deal in Gaza. Part One will give an overview of the plan and examine the Palestinian political aspects of the problem. Part Two will examine the Multinational Force proposal in detail, as well as the issues surrounding reconstruction and aid relief, regional dynamics, and ideologies. Part Three will discuss these challenges from the perspective of a military planner and offer a view from personal experience on how military planning works in practice.

These three pieces collectively represent hours of research and writing. There is nothing else on Substack that covers these issues in this detail from both a neutral military and academic expert perspective, so please consider subscribing to support my work.

As we all know, President Donald Trump put forward a 20-point plan to end the Israel–Hamas war in Gaza. Phase I of this plan centred on achieving a temporary truce: halting active combat, exchanging hostages, increasing humanitarian aid, and partially pulling back Israeli forces to a demarcated “yellow line” inside Gaza. This leaves Israel in control of 50% of the Gaza Strip, and a few thousand people, with Hamas now in near-total control of the rest of the Strip and the overwhelming majority of Gaza’s population, some 2 million people.

This initial phase was intended to stop the immediate fighting. Israel withdrew from some areas of Gaza to the “yellow line”, Hamas released hostages, Israel freed Palestinian prisoners, and aid flows were modestly expanded. However, even during the truce, violence has persisted. There are daily flare-ups along the yellow line, with incidents of shootings and retaliatory strikes that repeatedly test the ceasefire. In effect, Phase I’s “ceasefire” never entirely took hold, underscoring how tenuous the situation remained even before moving to Phase II.

Phase II of Trump’s plan is far more ambitious and complex. It envisions a post-ceasefire framework for Gaza’s security and governance. Core elements of Phase II include:

Disarmament and demilitarisation. Hamas and other militant factions in Gaza are supposed to disarm, with Gaza becoming a demilitarised zone. This would presumably end Hamas’s ability to wage war. Trump’s plan explicitly calls for Hamas to give up its weapons.

International Stabilisation Force. A multinational force is to be deployed to ensure security in Gaza during the transition. The United States has pledged up to 200 troops in a support role (stationed outside Gaza), and Washington has solicited contributions from countries such as Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Azerbaijan. The force’s composition, mandate, chain of command, and legal authorities remain undefined, pending further negotiation.

Transitional governance. Gaza is to be administered by an interim committee of apolitical Palestinian technocrats rather than by Hamas. This technocratic committee would manage Gaza’s civil affairs, overseen by a new international body called the “Board of Peace” headed by Trump himself (and possibly including figures like former UK PM Tony Blair). In theory, this interim administration would pave the way for eventual Palestinian self-governance acceptable to all sides. Notably, the plan suggests reforming the Palestinian Authority (PA) but gives it no clear role in Gaza’s immediate future.

Israeli withdrawal in stages. The plan implies further Israeli troop pullbacks from Gaza in phases, linked to improvements in security. Israel’s continued presence would hinge on its assessment of the remaining Hamas threat. Hamas insists the war only truly ends when all Israeli forces leave.

Reconstruction and humanitarian relief. Trump’s vision includes a major reconstruction initiative for war-torn Gaza. A coalition of Western and Arab countries would finance rebuilding infrastructure and housing, aiming to stabilise Gaza’s economy and living conditions. The expectation is that improving daily life in Gaza could reduce support for extremism and solidify the peace.

Trump and his advisers have sold Phase II as the linchpin for a “new Middle East.” Indeed, in Trump’s recent letter to President Herzog, he wrote, “..we have, together, just secured peace that has been sought for at least 3,000 years.” A bold claim: let us examine it further.

Washington views a successful Gaza stabilisation as foundational to expanding the Abraham Accords and a broader regional peace architecture. Washington has applied intense diplomatic pressure on both Israel and Hamas to comply. Trump has even positioned the US as guarantor of the deal, deploying a forward American headquarters (~196 US personnel in Israel with four officers from the UK) to oversee the ceasefire, which Israel perceives as an unprecedented form of US oversight and restraint on Israeli actions. Meanwhile, Trump has issued stern warnings directly to Hamas, threatening US military action if Hamas violates the agreement or refuses to disarm. US officials stress that there is “no Plan B” and that this agreement is the only path to stability.

Despite these bold plans, Phase II has already stalled and faces immense hurdles. High-level US visits (Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and envoy Jared Kushner) have so far failed to make tangible progress in implementing Phase II. Mission analysis and course of action development are proving nearly impossible for US planners tasked with Phase II, as many critical variables remain unknown or unresolved. Below, I examine the major strategic challenges and potentially false assumptions underlying Phase II, and how they complicate military planning.