Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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PM
12hEdited

As so often is the case, I agree with and deeply appreciate your balanced views. Thanks for your coverage. The press have been particularly facile on this conflict - with the internet outage and the genuine complexity, I just think it is beyond the threshold for most journalists. Your work is therefore even more valuable.

The Gaza war was often described as having 7 fronts. It seems this Iran war has many fronts too. I would really like to hear sober analysis of more of the fronts other than the cinematic aerial bombing achievements. Just some of the questions I have are below. It would be great to crowd source intelligence on these questions:

1. Development of regime alternatives (in short, where is Reza?!)

2. Development of insurrectionists? Is anything being done to arm and equip, fund and coordinate an insurrectionist front?

3. Economic safeguarding? A comprehensive look at what can be done to sure up the global economy from supply shocks - we hear snippets but nothing comprehensive. So far all I have heard is naval chaperones and subsidised shipping insurance. Was there really no plan for a Hormuz disruption?

4. The Abraham accords? I have read that these are now strengthened because the Arabs are unified against Iran, but I have also read the opposite. What does this war do to regional integration.

5. Lebanon: To what extent is the Israeli and Lebanese government working together to eliminate Hezbollah, or is the IDF infiltration unwanted?

6. Are the Houtis on spring break? Why have we heard nothing from this front.

7. Iranian refugee crisis? I hear nothing. Woudn’t we be expecting a major evacuation and refugee movement beyond the Iranian borders and including into Europe.

8. Gaza: I have to assume that Shin Bet is using the war as cover to complete the job with Hamas but again have heard nothing. The PLA have also been very quiet.

9. Turkey: This is surely the moment for Erdogan to become the Sultan in full Neo-Ottoman glory, and impose his influence on the conflict. Missiles have been fired in his direction. I hear nothing from Turkey.

10. China: Are China humbled due to the abject failure of their defence systems, or are they rubbing their hands as US run down their military stock and political will for conflict, opening a door for a Taiwan attack. Surely a March invasion of Taiwan is a massive window of opportunity?

11. Game theory of outcomes: Clearly parties are not all aligned. I presume that Qatar (who shares a natural gas field with Iran) would far rather they remain sanctioned. What is the game theory optimal outcome for the other major players in the region.

12. And one military tech question: We haven't heard much about the drones and the Iron Beam. I was expecting to hear the impact of this new technology sensation. Has it been effective?

13. To what extent can a poor mid-term outcome for Trump really stop the war. If Trump loses Congress the is it correct that the practical change is that Congress can control the funding that makes his agenda real. Yes - executive orders can still be signed and be valid, but they only matter if agencies have money, staff, to implement them. A hostile House or Senate can simply refuse to appropriate funds for the programs behind those orders, add conditions to spending bills that block execution, all while imposing aggressive oversight that slows everything down. On the military side, Trump remains Commander in Chief, so he can direct operations and set priorities. But Congress can massively limit what he can sustain or expand by funding or defunding specific deployments, operations, weapons transfers, basing, procurement, and readiness. Is this true or are there other mechanisms that can maintain commander in chief control without congressional support?

I'll stop here... though have many more questions on my mind.

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Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
3h

What I appreciate most is the Free Palestine cult and Resistance Progressives infesting legacy media acting like Iran is some benign country that's never done a thing to the US and its neighbors, when it's the most malign imperialistic power of religious lunatics in the world, with more than a million civilians murdered by its terrorism and civil war instigation. The sheer lies, deception and stupidity CNN, NYT and others do on behalf of one of the nastiest genocidal regimes in the world is inexcusable.

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