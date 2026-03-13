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There has been some astonishing commentary on the Iran War in the last week. Pro-Israel propagandists claiming that the Straits of Hormuz will be reopened with ease, or those on the other side who claim that this war is already a failure, have nothing of value to add to the debate. I have little patience for analysts who turn every conflict into a race to declare victory or disaster before it has properly played out. That tendency is common in commentary on anything to do with Israel or Trump. One side claims the war is already a failure, while another insists it is a great success. Both are armchair generals, pretending that a complex conflict with many moving parts has already reached a clear conclusion. It has not.

The role of an analyst is to examine what is, not to make predictions for political convenience. That should be obvious, but it clearly is not. Much of today’s war commentary is simply politics disguised with military language. People begin with the conclusion they desire. They want Trump to be embarrassed or vindicated. They want American power to be humiliated or reaffirmed. They want Israel condemned or celebrated. Then they work backwards from that preference and call it analysis.

What can truly be said with certainty at this point is much more limited. The Trump administration has been inconsistent in its strategic objectives, at times openly so. Public messaging has fluctuated between belittling Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities, demanding concessions, and suggesting that the war could lead to internal political collapse. (As an aside, I hope we can all condemn the ghastly Hollywood/computer game messaging coming out of official US social media accounts. War is not a trivial game. Innocents suffer, and the White House demeans itself daily with this childish nonsense.) Meanwhile, Israeli officials have acknowledged that Washington and Jerusalem have not clearly defined unified war aims or a specific exit strategy, even as Trump has implied that the campaign can end whenever he deems fit.

It is also true that the tactical air picture has been overwhelmingly one-sided. There is no real benefit in denying that. This has been a massacre of Iranian security forces (estimates currently sit at 10,000 wounded and killed), and it was always likely to be. American and Israeli air power was always going to be able to target Iranian assets extensively if the political decision was taken to do so. The last few days show a switch of targeting to the slow, grinding degradation of internal security apparatus, with thousands of targets hit and Iranian military capabilities greatly diminished. If someone cannot admit that because they dislike the war, they are not portraying the battlefield honestly.

However, that does not resolve the question of success, because tactical air superiority is not the same as a strategic victory. It addresses one aspect of the war, and only that. The real questions remain unanswered. How long will this last? What will happen to the regime? Will it fragment, consolidate, or survive battered and more dangerous? Will Iranians rise up, remain silent under repression, or rally around the flag against foreign invasion? Will the global economy survive the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, no matter how temporary? Israeli officials themselves now suggest there is no certainty that the regime will fall, and so far, there has not been any indication of a popular uprising under current conditions. People continue to speak and write as if the political end state is already clear from press briefings in Washington. It is not.

Then there is everything beyond the immediate exchange of fire. Gulf states are already absorbing serious security and economic costs from a war they did not want. Shipping through Hormuz has been disrupted. Energy markets have become entangled in the conflict, whether anyone likes it or not. The longer this persists, the more second- and third-order effects begin to kick in, and those effects are precisely what make instant verdicts so unreliable. A war may appear clean and decisive from the cockpit and still generate a deeply unstable regional aftermath. Conversely, it can seem reckless in week one and produce outcomes that advocates later cite as strategically beneficial. Both possibilities remain open.

An oil tanker burns after being hit by an Iranian strike in the ship-to-ship transfer zone at Khor al-Zubair port near Basra, Iraq, 11 March 2026 (AP)

That is why I believe both confident camps are getting ahead of themselves. Analysts should identify possible pathways, risks and potential rewards, but if they already decisively claim the war is a failure, they are essentially making a prediction and pretending it is a fact. Some assume military gains will not lead to lasting results, that political costs will outweigh them, and that the region will come out worse off. That might be correct, but we do not know that yet. Conversely, if someone declares the war a great success or that certain military actions will succeed with ease, they are doing the opposite. They are turning actual tactical wins into political outcomes that have not occurred. They assume deterrence will be restored, the regime will collapse, Hormuz will be reopened with a lofty wave, the region will be easier to manage, and the economic fallout will be contained. Perhaps. But “maybe” involves a lot of uncertain work.

The current urgent issue is less emotionally satisfying and more analytically useful. The US and Israel have achieved overwhelming tactical success in the air. The American administration has been inconsistent about what constitutes strategic success. The political future inside Iran remains uncertain. The regional and economic consequences are widening, not narrowing. Beyond that, anyone speaking with total confidence is selling something, whether they realise it or not.

War demands a sober assessment and punishes overconfident certainty. Analysts should differentiate between operational facts, strategic outcomes, and partisan desires. There is already much to evaluate in this war; some assessments will be positive, others negative. That is the purpose of analysis. This war has the potential both to remake the Middle East for a generation and to be a global economic catastrophe. However, the tendency to declare success or failure prematurely, before the political landscape of the war is clear, is unhelpful. Concerning Iran, nothing essential has yet been decided. Anyone claiming otherwise is jumping to conclusions too soon.