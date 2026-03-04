Welcome. Whether you found your way here through a shared article, social media, or a recommendation, this post will tell you exactly what this Substack is, who it’s for, and where to start reading.

Who I am

I’m Andrew Fox. Former Major in the Parachute Regiment, with three tours of Afghanistan — one attached to US Army Special Forces — along with Bosnia, Northern Ireland, and the Middle East. After leaving the military, I spent years as a senior lecturer in the War Studies and Behavioural Science departments at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, before moving into full-time research.

I’m now a Senior Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and a PhD student, and I go to the places I write about. In 2024, I visited Gaza twice and explored captured Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon. In 2025, I was the first neutral researcher invited to film an aid distribution by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and I spent time on the front lines in Ukraine. As of 2026, I’m covering the Iran conflict in real time.

There are a lot of people writing about war and geopolitics from their desks. I try to be one of the few who don’t.

What this Substack covers

Fox On War covers three main areas:

Global conflict — field reporting, strategic analysis, and long-form deep dives on the wars that matter. The Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan, and beyond. I try to separate what is actually happening from what various parties *want* you to believe is happening.

Domestic extremism — how extremist movements operate, recruit, and spread. How they exploit conflict abroad to gain ground at home. The information warfare that underpins all of it.

Antisemitism — serious, evidence-based coverage of one of the fastest-growing forms of hatred in the West. I approach this as a researcher, not a partisan, which means I follow the data wherever it leads.

What free subscribers get

Weekly conflict briefings and selected unlocked essays. When major events break, I publish rapidly — and I try to keep that coverage free, because the public deserves access to clear analysis in a crisis.

What paid subscribers get

Everything: full field reports from conflict zones, deep-dive analysis, and a direct say in what I cover next. Paid subscribers are the small group of people who make it possible for me to keep doing this work between news cycles. If you’d like to join them, you’re very welcome — the link is at the bottom of this post.

Where to start reading

Here are the posts that best represent what this Substack does, organised by theme.

🔴 The Iran War — Live Coverage (2026)

The latest major series on Substack. Free to all.

- Lion’s Roar, Day One: Israel–US Strikes, Iran’s Leadership Shock, and What Comes Next — The opening 24 hours: intelligence, decapitation strikes, and what the first day tells us about the campaign ahead.

- The Iran War is Now an Ammunition Contest — Why the decisive battle isn’t in the air but in the magazine count: Gulf interceptors, drone attrition, and America’s shrinking political window.

- Lion’s Roar, Day Four Update — Good news on missile launch rates, signs of regime change, and the Kurdish wildcard.

- What is Iran’s Strategy? — Patience, preservation, and calculated retaliation. Written before the war started; holds up remarkably well.

- Iran’s Washington Footprint — An investigative look at Iranian influence operations inside Washington.

🟡 The Gaza Conflict — Analysis and Field Reporting

- Gaza is a War; Just a War — Cutting through the propaganda on both sides to apply the actual framework of international law and just war theory.

- Is Gaza Starving? — Complex, and never as clear as the global propaganda campaign makes out. What the evidence actually shows.

- The Numbers Game — Why the death toll in Gaza became the central moral metric of the war — and why that framing is being deliberately manipulated.

- The Dinah Project Report — The evidence on sexual violence on 7 October. No more gaslighting.

- Information War Overdrive — The tsunami of false information following the death of Sinwar, and how to navigate it.

🔵 Ukraine and the Wider Strategic Picture

- The West is Over. The War is Not. — Written after a research trip to Kyiv. On Russia, Iran, China, and the authoritarian network that wants democratic societies to give up on themselves.

- A Strategy Written in Contempt — A forensic read of the US Security Strategy, and what its omissions reveal.

🟣 Antisemitism and Domestic Extremism

- We’ve Seen This Before — On the rise in antisemitism since October 2023, what history tells us about this moment, and why it should frighten everyone.

- We Are All Jews Here — A call to action, built around the story of Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds. What it actually means to stand against antisemitism.

- The BBC: Enough is Enough — Why Britain’s state broadcaster has become a global vector for antisemitism. A detailed evidence-based case.

- Attack of the Bots! — What 48 surreal hours of online harassment revealed about how the propaganda war against Israel actually operates.

One thing I ask

If something you read here is useful, please share it. Forward it to someone who needs it. Post it somewhere it will be read. That’s how this work reaches people, and it matters more than any algorithm.

And if you’re not yet a subscriber, it’s free to sign up. I’ll bring everything straight to you.

— Andrew Fox