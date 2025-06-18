There is a symmetry that genocidal antisemites are being hammered by the descendants of Holocaust survivors. I was feeling lyrical and recently I have been reading a lot of Seamus Heaney.
A June sky, cracked open wide,
tongues of steel blossom where figs grow.
Bitter root in a bitter grove,
chanting death,
wound tight in martyr’s shroud,
naming the Jew, the child, the elder,
for ash and silence.
But hear—
how thunder comes not from Sinai now,
but from wings forged in exile’s furnace,
piloted by heirs of barbed-wire ghosts,
who once scrawled names in soot
on the walls of a deathless winter.
Yad Vashem—
not stone alone, but memory in motion.
Not just a hall of names,
but names written now
in contrails across a hostile sky.
A name, and a flame.
Mothers of Warsaw,
fathers of Lodz and Lublin,
your blood, no longer led like lambs—
it soars, fire-wheeling
through the oil-choked air of Isfahan.
The furnace reversed:
not to burn flesh,
but to cauterise hatred.
Tell me—
is this not poetry’s unwanted retribution?
To survive,
to defend,
to refuse erasure not with psalms alone
but with the crackling pulse of avionics
and a heart hard-learned in October grief.
So here we are—
the living counterweight to prophecy,
dropping not leaflets
but lightning
onto those who would finish
what Pharaoh and Führer
left undone.
And still,
the scroll is unrolled—
Not erasure,
but testament.
A jet trail becomes scripture—
“Never again”
written right to left,
in the alphabet of survival.
Beautiful Andrew.. tears in my eyes also. My grandparents escaped the Nazis in Germany and the pogroms in Russia. Am Yisrael Chai
This is very special Andrew. Should definitely be published. I’m sure our community can see to that!
You’re a military expert, a fine thinker and a poet. And through this you’ve brought together the ethos, the logos and the pathos of this war. Thank you.