The most frustrating part of arguing about the war in Gaza is not that people disagree over what should happen, what is happening, or why; it is that, for the overwhelming majority, they cannot even agree on what they are discussing. After all, there are now millions of people who genuinely believe that a country called Palestine existed before 1948, when it was colonised by occupying European Jews, who have oppressed the indigenous Arabs ever since. When someone’s “facts” and “truths” are so objectively false, how do you even begin to counter that?

On the surface, the debates appear to involve two separate sets of counterfactuals. What happened? Who did what? What does international law say? What is proportionate? What is justified? In practice, however, many of these arguments falter long before the evidence is assessed, because the core vocabulary has become unstable, emotionally charged, and politically weaponised.

“Genocide,” “apartheid,” “terrorism,” “occupation,” “self-defence,” “resistance,” “human shields,” “collective punishment” — all of these terms are treated like moral verdicts instead of legal definitions. Once words become verdicts, debate shifts into a contest over identity and moral judgment rather than a shared search for truth.

Semiotics (how signs create meaning) and epistemology (how we determine what counts as knowledge) help explain why this particular conflict is so difficult to discuss in good faith. The issue goes beyond misinformation or disinformation, although many state and non-state actors clearly promote malign false narratives for political advantage. In this article, I am referring to the millions of people affected by that dis/misinformation.

The main issue is that the meaning of the signs and the rules for validating claims break down simultaneously. When this occurs, two parallel conversations unfold, using the same words to mean different things. It goes well beyond mere disagreement.

The discipline of semiotics studies signs: words, images, symbols, and how communities use them to create meaning. Saussure famously described semiotics as the study of “the life of signs within society.” In semiotics, meaning does not reside inside words like a chemical formula; instead, meaning arises from shared social practices.

Peirce, another foundational thinker, stressed that interpretation is key to understanding. A sign is not simply “there”, but is considered to mean something by people interpreting those signs. This marks the first flaw in political argument: people assume that using the same word signifies sharing the same concept. Semiotics argues the opposite: identical signifiers can convey different meanings depending on the interpretive community.

In everyday life, that drift is manageable. In a high-stakes moral conflict, it becomes explosive.

In polarised conflicts, certain words become floating signifiers: they move through discourse not merely as accurate descriptors, but as symbols of alignment. To say “genocide” may function less as “I believe the legal threshold is met” and more as “I am on the side of the victims and against those I believe are the perpetrators” or “I hold this position because I believe I am a good person, and this position is what good people believe”. By the same token, on the other side, “self-defence” may function less as a legal claim about necessity and proportionality and more as “I recognise one side’s legitimacy and reject the other’s.”

The consequence is that conversation becomes performative. People use language to signal belonging, loyalty, outrage, solidarity, grief, rage; often all at once. When words serve that purpose, insisting on strict definitions can seem, on one side, like an attempt at moral evasion, and on the other side, like manipulation.

Philosophers distinguish between “thin” evaluative terms (such as good/bad) and “thick” concepts. These are terms that embody both descriptive content and strong evaluation. Many of our evaluative terms are “thick”, blending factual conditions with moral force.

“Genocide” and “apartheid” carry a particularly intense weight. They are more than just “bad”: they are among the most morally incendiary labels in modern discourse. This makes them rhetorically compelling because once the label is applied, it can seem like the debate is already concluded.

However, here lies the semiotic trap: these words have both precise legal definitions and wide colloquial uses. When two people use the same word with different “mode settings”, they talk past each other while believing the other is acting in bad faith.

International law defines genocide as specific acts committed with the intent to destroy, wholly or partially, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. The legal term refers to certain acts carried out with the intent to destroy a protected group, and genocide is distinct from other serious crimes that do not require that particular intent.

This matters for the argument because people often reason like this: there is massive destruction and civilian suffering; therefore, it must be genocide.

Semiotically, what’s happening is that “genocide” is being used as a moral synonym for “violence that some people do not think is justifiable.” Epistemologically and legally, that inference is incomplete. Destruction can be evidence of many things: indiscriminate warfare, reckless tactics, war crimes, crimes against humanity, forced displacement, siege warfare, or equally just plain warfare conducted entirely in line with international law. “Genocide,” in the legal sense, is a conclusion that requires specific elements, especially intent, beyond the visible outcome.

That does not resolve the political or moral issue, but it clarifies why debates go nowhere: one person perceives “genocide” as a legal claim with a burden of proof; another sees it as a name for what they observe. Each side regards the other as either uninformed or malicious (and indeed, they may be. That is not necessarily the point).

“Apartheid” has a specific legal meaning in international criminal law: inhumane acts committed within an institutionalised regime of systematic oppression and domination by one racial group over another, with the aim of maintaining that regime. The 1973 Apartheid Convention similarly describes “inhuman acts” committed with the purpose of establishing and upholding domination by one racial group over another and systematically oppressing them.

In popular debate, though, “apartheid” often shifts to mean something like: “a profoundly unequal system” or “ethno-national hierarchy.” Those may be morally serious claims or unfair ones, depending on your perspective, but they are not exactly the legal definition. Once again, the argument fails because the term is doing double duty: as both an analytic classification and a moral condemnation, without anyone pausing to clarify which it is.

Now include the most influential sign system in modern life: images.

Peirce’s basic categories (icon, index, symbol) are useful here. An icon resembles its referent, an index is associated with its referent (smoke indicates fire), and a symbol is linked by convention (words, traffic signals).

War photography is often indexical: it indicates that something has happened—this building was destroyed; these people were injured; this neighbourhood was flattened. That indexical power is part of why images seem undeniable.

However, an image is also fundamentally underdetermined. A photo of rubble does not reveal who caused it, when it happened, what target was intended, what alternatives existed, whether precautions were taken, whether the aim was military defeat, displacement, punishment, deterrence, or extermination, or if the act meets the legal criteria of a specific crime category (war crime, crime against humanity, genocide, etc.).

So when someone says, “Look at the destruction—how can you deny it’s genocide?” they’re making a move that feels epistemically strong because the evidence is compelling, but the inference from outcome to intent, from devastation to legal category, is not contained in the image.

This is where “alternative facts” often arise. Not necessarily because someone fabricates reality, but because each side provides the missing causal story from an existing narrative.

• Narrative A: destruction is the predictable result of an urban war against an embedded armed group.

• Narrative B: destruction is the predictable result of a campaign against a civilian population.

Both narratives can connect to the same photograph, like different captions vying to occupy the same visual sign.

Epistemology questions how we should form beliefs. How do we justify claims? Who is considered a reliable witness? What do we do in situations of uncertainty? Social epistemology specifically examines how groups seek truth through institutions, testimony, media, and collective practices. This matters because almost no one in the West “knows” this war firsthand. Most knowledge is mediated through journalists and fixers, government spokespeople, NGOs and UN agencies, satellite imagery and open-source intelligence, social media clips, or personal testimonies.

The debate becomes impossible when people not only dispute the content but also reject the pipelines. If one person treats a certain institution as authoritative and another as captured, corrupt, or hostile, they cannot converge, even if both are “evidence-based”. They are evidence-based in different epistemic systems.

Psychologist Ziva Kunda’s classic work on motivated reasoning suggests that motivation can influence reasoning through biased cognitive strategies for accessing, constructing, and evaluating beliefs. In moral conflicts, motivation often involves protecting one’s identity, defending one’s community, avoiding complicity, or maintaining a coherent worldview.

Under that pressure, people do not see themselves as lying. Instead, they see themselves as perceiving clearly and the other side as brainwashed. This is crucial: the collapse of debate is not always due to a lack of care for truth. It is because they care about truths that serve different psychological and social functions, and they distrust the same sources for different reasons.

In regular debates, asking for definitions and evidence is seen as cooperative. In Israel–Gaza discourse, however, the same tactics are often viewed as attacks. If someone says, “Define genocide,” they may be heard as “You’re trying to water down what I believe is an atrocity.” If someone says, “Define terrorism,” they may be heard as “You’re trying to delegitimise resistance or deny political context.” If someone asks for sources, they may be heard as “You’re implying this suffering is a hoax”.

Because the terms are dense and tied to identity, requests for precision can come across as moral nagging. Meanwhile, rejecting precision seems like propaganda.

This creates a vicious cycle:

1. Words are used as verdicts.

2. Verdicts trigger defensiveness and identity threat.

3. Defensiveness increases motivated reasoning.

4. Motivated reasoning widens the semantic gap (“You know what I mean!” / “No, that’s not what it means!”).

5. Each side concludes the other is incapable of good faith.

At that stage, “debate” shifts from persuasion to merely performing for an audience to gain points, affirm belonging, or signal moral standing.

The core issue is that people cannot agree on the meaning of key terms (semiotics), the standards of proof for applying them (epistemology), or the credibility of sources needed to meet those standards (social epistemology). When a community cannot agree on shared language, it cannot agree on what counts as evidence or on who can settle disputes. This represents a broken epistemic commons.

The Israel–Gaza discourse creates a near-perfect storm for that break: high moral stakes, real-time traumatic images, longstanding historical narratives, identity entanglement (religion, nationalism, diaspora politics), information warfare and propaganda incentives, and platforms designed for outrage rather than careful clarification. In that environment, the argument boils down to, “Whose story gets to define what truth looks like?” rather than what the truth actually is.

If you want to make the conversation less impossible, the answer is not “more facts”. There is a desperate need for semantic discipline and epistemic humility. We need a shared protocol for translation. Here are practical steps that do not resolve the conflict but can make the discussion less doomed.

Treat labels like “genocide” or “apartheid” as conclusions, not premises. Guide the conversation to develop in layers.

1. Descriptive claim: what happened (as concretely as possible)?

2. Attribution claim: who did it, and with what constraints?

3. Interpretive claim: what pattern does it suggest?

4. Classification claim: which legal/moral category, using which definition?

5. Normative claim: what should be done?

People often jump straight to layer 4 and then fight forever.

If “genocide” must meet definitional burdens, so must “self-defence”. If “apartheid” must meet definitional burdens, so must “terrorism” and “human shields”. The debate collapses when only one side is asked to define terms while the other speaks in slogans.

Semiotics reminds us: words do not just describe; they also act in social contexts. For many, certain labels serve as a way to mourn, protest, or avoid moral numbness. You can recognise this function while still emphasising clarity when the discussion turns to legal claims.

A good-faith sentence sounds like: “I hear that you’re accusing someone of an atrocity. If we are making a legal claim, can we specify which elements you believe are satisfied and what evidence you are relying on?”

However, I would suggest that in a debate this heated, you are unlikely to get a clear answer, especially with liars, fake academics, and malign actors muddying the waters. We can but try.

The suffering caused by war is genuine. The stakes are high, but discussions often seem impossible because the conflict permeates the very foundations of discourse.

Semiotically, the key words have become unstable; more like moral sirens than shared definitions. Epistemologically, the pipelines of trust have fractured, so even “evidence” does not mean the same thing to different communities. When words become weapons and facts become narratives, argument stops being a meeting point. It becomes trench warfare.

In that sense, the Israel–Gaza debate is not just polarised. It is de-languaged: the common language that enables persuasion has been replaced by rival moral dialects.

That is why so many people walk away convinced not only that the other side is wrong but also that it is unreachable.