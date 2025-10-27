Other than high-profile deaths or their leadership negotiating in Doha, Hamas has been almost entirely absent from reporting on Gaza over the last two years. The dominant global media reporting would suggest that Israel had been simply lobbing missiles into Gaza at random. Yet the broad figure presented is that Israel has killed some 25,000 fighters (and Israeli estimates have been broadly correct in previous conflicts in Gaza – ch.5, p.31). In turn, the IDF incurred 470 fatalities and 2,961 injuries, to date. This is plainly a war with two sides engaging in combat.

The near-complete absence of reporting on Hamas forces in Gaza is particularly striking, especially since Hamas has been actively sharing combat propaganda videos across various Telegram channels throughout the war. Western media had, for the most part, free access to these channels, should they have cared to look at report on them. Some channels, in fairness, are banned in certain parts of the EU. However, elsewhere (or with a VPN) these channels are freely available open intelligence sources that have been invaluable for any serious researcher of the war.

Allow me to take you through some of the channels that have been most useful and the groups behind them. Hopefully, this will help explain how Hamas endured attrition, adapted tactics, and reasserted control amid a protracted, multi-front war (as well as provide a reminder of some of the common combatant vernacular or introduce the different groups to those who were unaware).

Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades

Their Telegram accounts have been dodging bans throughout the war. They have been taken down multiple times, and now any account purporting to be the main one is of suspicious provenance. Throughout the war, it has been one of the main spreaders of the infamous “red triangle” videos, highly edited to suggest that the IDF has incurred far more casualties than they have. More recently, those accounts that are still online have moved away from reporting attacks on the IDF, likely to avoid both accusations of ceasefire breaches and due to the degradation of Al-Qassam Brigade networks.

These channels have also been used for notifications of Al-Quds Brigades fighters' deaths. This is notable because the Al-Qassam Brigades do not release such updates.

A quick reminder of just a couple of the many, militant groups in Gaza, which also include the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Jihad Jibril, the National Resistance Brigades, the Al-Nasser Salah-al-Din Brigades, the Al Ansar Brigades, the Mujahideen Brigades, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, and many others. There is a huge lack of understanding amongst those who claim 25,000 militant deaths in Gaza are impossible because Hamas only had 30,000 fighters to begin with.

Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades are Hamas’s military wing, formally established in the early 1990s (Hamas dates its formation to 1992) and named after a 1930s militant preacher. Their mandate is to conduct the movement’s armed campaign, separate from Hamas’s political organs. They have best been described as a conventional military organisation (geographic brigades subdivided into battalions/companies) with specialised sub-units for rockets, anti-tank, drones/UAVs, naval commandos, and elite raiders (Nukhba – see below). Pre-war force estimates commonly ranged from 20,000 to 30,000 fighters, with numbers fluctuating during the war as losses mounted and recruitment continued.

Through 2024–2025, the Brigades continued to engage in some limited combat, despite heavy Israeli targeting of commanders and infrastructure. Hamas and Reuters both later confirmed significant leadership losses: Mohammed Deif, the long-time Qassam commander, and his deputy Marwan Issa were killed. Even amid intermittent ceasefires in late 2025, Qassam fighters were deployed in public “shows of force” tied to hostage returns, underscoring the wing’s continued role in Hamas’s leverage during negotiations.

Al‑Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

The Al‑Quds Brigades (Saraya al‑Quds) are the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a separate Islamist faction from Hamas and generally considered Gaza’s second‑largest armed group. Unlike Hamas, PIJ eschews formal politics and focuses almost exclusively on armed struggle. The Al‑Quds Brigades operated cells and regional commands in Gaza and maintain a growing presence in the West Bank, where they sometimes coordinate tactically with other factions. The group has long received support from Iran (and from Hezbollah links), shaping its armament, training, and strategic outlook.

While independent of Hamas, Al‑Quds Brigades often fought in parallel or in coordination with Al-Qassam, including participation in the 7 October offensive and subsequent fronts (e.g. cross-border fire from Lebanon claimed in the initial days). They were central protagonists in earlier Gaza escalations (e.g., May 2023 “Shield and Arrow”, when Israel killed several PIJ commanders, followed by an Egyptian-mediated truce).

In the West Bank, PIJ/Al‑Quds elements have been active in locales such as Jenin and Tulkarm, at times clashing not only with Israeli forces but also (rarely) with Palestinian Authority security units.

In short: Qassam is Hamas’s main military arm and the larger force; Al‑Quds Brigades are PIJ’s armed wing: smaller, Iran-backed, frequently aligned in timing and targets, but organisationally separate.

Nukhba Force

The Nukhba Force (Arabic for “elite”) is Hamas’s special forces unit within the al-Qassam Brigades. Created in the early 2010s, it was reportedly formalised around 2013 under Yahya Sinwar. Nukhba was envisioned as an elite corps of loyal and highly skilled fighters. Its members were hand-picked from Hamas’s militants for their prowess and ideological zeal, and they underwent rigorous training in advanced combat tactics.

Nukhba fighters trained in explosives handling, marksmanship, and urban warfare, as well as speciality disciplines such as amphibious assaults and even paragliding for air insertion. Many received overseas or Iranian instruction in sabotage and intelligence techniques.

They were also better equipped than regular fighters, wielding sniper rifles, machine guns, anti-tank missiles and other modern weaponry. Reflecting their elite status, Nukhba members were paid higher salaries than Hamas’s rank-and-file and operated under strict secrecy and compartmentalisation. The unit’s mandate was to execute complex or high-value operations such as cross-border raids, ambushes, tunnel infiltrations, hostage-taking, and protecting senior Hamas leaders and installations. Over the past decade, Nukhba became the vanguard of Hamas’s military strategy, effectively serving as its shock troops and special operations wing.

Hamas expanded the Nukhba Force substantially; by 2023, its strength was estimated at around 5,000 fighters (up from roughly 1,500 in 2018), making it an increasingly central component of Hamas’s military power. On 7 October 2023, Nukhba units spearheaded Hamas’s assault.

Within days, the Israeli military killed several top Hamas commanders linked to Nukhba’s operations. For example, an IDF strike on 15 October 2023 eliminated a Nukhba commander thought responsible for attacks on Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz. An Israeli special unit (“Nili”) was explicitly formed to hunt down Nukhba members who participated on 7 October.

Over the course of the war, Hamas’s elite unit suffered devastating losses on the battlefield. Israeli estimates indicate that roughly 1,000–1,500 Nukhba fighters were killed in the fighting, a significant blow to its ranks.

In addition to these three well-known groups, the following two Hamas forces have emerged throughout the course of the war.

Shadow Force

Established in 2006 and formally acknowledged in 2016, Shadow Force was formed by as what Hamas called a “prisoner protection unit”, responsible for holding hostages. It sits directly under the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades. The Hamas propaganda around this unit is quite remarkable: “securing and caring for 200 to 250 Israeli prisoners under extremely challenging conditions”. I will quote the next bit in full because it is so risible:

The Shadow Unit adheres to Islamic values in its treatment of prisoners: Prisoners of war are treated with respect, honor, and dignity, in line with Islamic teachings. Despite the brutal treatment of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli forces, the Shadow Unit ensures that Islamic principles guide their actions and behavior.

Counterpoint:

I am sure you will agree, this does not survive the slightest scrutiny. Reports in the last 48 hours suggest that the Red Cross is liaising with the Shadow Unit for the return of the final hostage bodies. It stands to reason that this unit will have retained the bulk of its strength due to the IDF's “no strike” policy, where there was a reasonable suspicion of the presence of hostages in the area of any proposed military operations.

Arrow Force

Hamas’s Arrow Force (Wihdat al-Sahm in Arabic) is a special Hamas-run Palestinian Civil Police Force unit created amid the turmoil of the war. It first took shape in March 2024, when prolonged fighting and Israeli strikes on Hamas police forced them to pull regular officers off the streets. In their absence, other Gaza groups took the opportunity to seize aid convoys, meaning that Hamas lost revenue. This prompted Hamas to respond by forming ad-hoc teams of plainclothes police and volunteers. These informal patrols coalesced into the Arrow unit, named for its supposed swift, targeted approach.

The Arrow Force’s origins lie in Hamas’s need to restore order in their own favour during the war. Hamas has precedent for such internal forces. Its Executive Force in 2007 acted as a policing army. Still, Arrow Force is novel in that it formed in wartime out of dire necessity, reflecting Hamas’s adaptive strategy to maintain authority on the home front.

Once established, the Arrow Force became an official (if secretive) arm of Hamas’s security apparatus, reportedly under the Interior Ministry and composed of off-duty police officers, security agents, and hand-picked fighters. Its primary purpose is to restore Hamas-friendly order in Gaza’s streets and to neutralise internal threats such as looters and gangs who threaten Hamas’s control. They have enacted repeated extrajudicial violence against civilians.

Arrow operatives rely on intelligence from Hamas police networks to locate suspects, then carry out raids or ambushes in small teams. They often act at night or undercover, since overt work of this nature has been hampered by constant Israeli surveillance and strikes.

This unit’s role expanded as the conflict progressed. In mid-2024, Arrow teams confronted the force led by Yasser Abu Shabab, a rival group which they alleged had been looting UN aid trucks for months (although, it is more likely that they simply saw his group as rivals). Hamas decided to eliminate Abu Shabab, and Arrow fighters tracked his movements; in November 2024, they ambushed his convoy with RPG fire (though they narrowly missed).

Israeli forces, recognising Arrow’s role, targeted its members with deadly airstrikes. Dozens of Arrow personnel were killed in May 2024 when Israeli drones struck them during what Hamas sources called an anti-looting operation. Despite such losses, the Arrow Force persisted and was reactivated with greater intensity after the brief ceasefire collapsed in March 2025.

Today, with Israeli ground troops partially withdrawn, Hamas openly deploys Arrow units to assert control over Gaza’s fractured society. The Arrow Force has taken a leading role in Hamas’s brutal crackdown on Israel-linked militias like the Doghmush clan and the Abu Shabab group, engaging in fierce gunfights and conducting execution-style killings of captured gang members.

Earlier this month, Hamas-run media showed Arrow unit fighters executing dozens of militia members in broad daylight, sending a message that no mercy would be shown to those who “stole food from the people” or “betrayed the resistance” (their words). This marked a shift from the Arrow Force’s early clandestine phase to a more public, fearsome role as Hamas enforcers.

Over time, the Arrow Force has grown from improvised patrols into a key pillar of Hamas’s authority. It now coordinates with other security elements (including the newly formed Rad’a unit) in a unified campaign to deter internal enemies. Its prominence has now peaked: where once Hamas relied mainly on the al-Qassam Brigades against Israel, it increasingly relies on Arrow and similar units to fight an internal war against chaos and “collaboration”. In effect, the Arrow Force has become enforcers within Gaza, illustrating how Hamas adapts militarily and administratively to sustain its rule.

Rad’a (Deterrence) Force

The Rad’a Force (Quwwat al-Rad‘a) is also a relatively new security unit formed by Hamas to impose internal order in Gaza. Established during the later stages of the war, Rad’a (meaning deterrence) was created amid a breakdown of law and order in the enclave as Hamas’s grip was challenged by rogue militias and clans. Hamas’s Gaza Interior Ministry deployed this force to fill the security vacuum, tasking it with clamping down on non-Hamas crime, non-Hamas looting, and what Hamas officials call “dens of treason”.

The Rad’a Force is composed of loyal, battle-hardened fighters drawn from Hamas’s ranks, effectively acting as a militarised police. Its stated purpose, according to Hamas, is to enforce order and deter internal threats to the movement’s rule. In practice, Rad’a serves as Hamas’s frontline instrument for maintaining authority on the home front, distinct from the Qassam Brigades that focus on fighting Israel and the Arrow unit that initially focussed on “looting”.

In the aftermath of the Trump ceasefire, the Rad’a Force has moved swiftly to crush armed dissent and alleged collaboration. Earlier this month, Hamas announced that Rad’a units carried out raids against rival militias, including a dawn operation in southern Gaza that “dealt a severe blow” to the Popular Forces led by Yasser Abu Shabab. Rad’a fighters arrested several members of Abu Shabab’s group and seized caches of weapons during this raid. The crackdown extended to urban areas: clashes erupted in Gaza City’s Shejaiya district between Rad’a squads and local armed groups accused by Hamas of looting and receiving Israeli arms.

Hamas characterised all these actions as part of an ongoing “deterrence operation” against traitors, underscoring its zero-tolerance stance and desire to exercise control over Gaza. In one instance, Hamas’s own television channel broadcast the public execution of eight accused collaborators on a Gaza City street. By aggressively purging internal enemies, the Rad’a Force helps Hamas reassert its authority in Gaza even as the ceasefire took place.

Arrow and the Rad’a Force are closely linked components of Hamas’s internal-security network, but they are not the same. In effect, Arrow is Hamas’s improvised wartime constabulary, while Rad’a has become its institutionalised deterrence military corps: the evolution of emergency policing into a standing instrument of coercive governance.

There is one final unit to discuss: Al-Hares, which acts both as a propaganda channel and an instrument of education to aid anyone in Gaza who opposes the IDF.

Al-Hares

Al-Hares, which means “The Guard” in Arabic, has its origins in the internal security apparatus established by Hamas after it gained control of Gaza in 2007. Following its takeover, Hamas formed an elite Executive Force of approximately 6,000 fighters, which played a crucial role in seizing Gaza and subsequently became the foundation of the new police and security services under Hamas’s leadership.

Over the years, this internal security network, overseen by Yahya Sinwar, evolved into a de facto secret police. It operated alongside Hamas’s military wing, focusing on surveillance, intelligence gathering, and suppressing internal dissent. By the 2020s, Hamas’s security apparatus, often referred to simply as “General Security” or internal security, became deeply integrated into Gaza’s society. It compiled files on journalists and critics and managed a network of informants to monitor the population.

Al-Hares emerged during the recent conflict as an official outlet for Hamas to disseminate security information. Its name, “The Guard,” reflects its role as a protector of the home front. In essence, al-Hares represents Hamas’s efforts to institutionalise internal vigilance and control, a response to the need to consolidate power against rivals and perceived traitors.

Today, Hamas’s internal security department uses the Al-Hares platform on social media to issue safety directives and warnings. In 2025, amid fears of Israeli assassination campaigns, the department released videos via Al-Hares advising Hamas operatives on how to avoid detection (such as refraining from phone use or carrying weapons openly). Al-Hares has also published guidelines for civilians, educating on different kinds of IDF helicopters and drones, advising on dealing with unexploded ordnance, warning of Israeli surveillance traps, and urging people to report suspicious activity.

Together, these channels all demonstrate an organisation with an acute and professional awareness of information warfare. The Al-Qassam and Al-Quds channels projected strength against the IDF and gave Hamas’s Western supporters a symbol (the inverted red triangle). The other channels are instruments of internal control: Arrow units make threats against Gazan civilians, and Al-Hares aids those who support Hamas, with tactical advice.

The emergence of Arrow and Rad’a actually gives us yet another argument against “war crimes” and “genocide” (as if more were needed). The emergence of these units demonstrates both the annihilation of the Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades pre-war cadres by the IDF, as well as clear evidence of Israeli targeting against uniformed Hamas operatives in the form of the police. Note: in practice, there is no ideological difference between Hamas’s civil service (including the Ministry of Health), and their uniformed forces, be it Nukhba, Al-Qassam or the Police. Frequently both civil and military forces double-hat (including, it must be noted, medical professionals who carry rank within Al-Qassam).

If the Al-Qassam Brigades and Police were still operating at any kind of capacity, there would simply be no need for Arrow and Rad’a to maintain order. The fact that they exist at all shows the degradation of Al-Qassam. The odds of Israel knocking off 25,000 al-Qassam members (and allies) by accident, with tens of thousands more injured, as part of (for the number of munitions used) an astonishingly low death total of 68,000 (at time of writing), are nil. Examination of these statistics gives us yet further evidence that Israel targets combatants.