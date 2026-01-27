For many outside Israel, the Gaza hostage situation was rectified months ago, when Hamas returned the final living hostages. For Israelis and the families of those who either died on 7th October and their bodies stolen, or who were abducted alive and subsequently died in captivity, their loved ones were outside the news and forgotten by the wider world.

Not by Israel and the IDF.

It is now known that Hamas often hid Israeli hostage bodies in their own cemeteries. With Hamas dragging their heels and Washington keen to progress to the next phase of Trump’s plan, the IDF were given permission cross the yellow ceasefire line to recover Ran Gvili’s body themselves. It is reported that some 150 bodies were exhumed and checked, with dental records confirming the corpse of Sergeant Major Gvili. After 843 days, the 7th October hostage ordeal was over.

Redemption for the IDF; closure for Israel.

The one refrain from IDF officers over the last 843 days has been, “On 7th October, we failed.” This has been almost the defining mantra of the war. With all hostages now returned, Israel’s borders safe, and 25,000 militants lying dead (with many thousands more wounded), the IDF will feel that their mission is complete, and their 7th October failures redeemed.

For Israeli society, the open wound of the hostages can finally begin the process of healing. For over two years, at Ben Gurion airport, the control tower has been lit up with a hostage ribbon as a beacon of national pain. Last night, the tower was lit with the message: “Everyone is home”.

Gaza is now the Americans’ problem. Aside from guarding the yellow line until the International Security Force can take over, the war in Gaza is likely over. For all Trump’s bluster over Hamas disarmament, there is no political appetite in Washington for the IDF to resume operations against Hamas.

This begs the question: what redemption and closure for Gazans? I have written here about the challenges facing the mainly American military planning team. At present, the options for disarming and removing Hamas are stuck between three posts: Qatari and Turkish influence on the one hand, Israeli preferences on the next, and American political posturing on the other.

Let us not forget that the majority of the hostages were freed not through IDF military operations, but through massive bribes to Hamas’s Qatari and Turkish backers. Incensed by the Israeli strike on Doha and riled by protests from his Qatari owners, Trump ordered Israel to cease fire and gave Qatar enormous security guarantees. This secured Qatari status as a new power in the region. In turn, the Turks’ bribe was a free hand in Syria and a resumption of membership in the F-35 programme. These two countries, now Board of Peace members, will wield significant influence on what happens next in Gaza, much to the chagrin of a sidelined Jerusalem.

The most important question is, what value do Qatar and Turkey place on their Muslim Brotherhood allies, Hamas? Is there an American bribe big enough to persuade them to cut Hamas loose? If not, as I have written before, removing Hamas completely will be a significant challenge whilst they retain powerful regional backers. A further point to remember: all the aid currently going into Gaza ends up in Hamas warehouses. It is estimated that the value of aid entering Gaza since the ceasefire approaches 1 billion shekels, of which Hamas skims 40-50% in profits. They are entrenched, they are wealthy, and they have the capability to suppress dissent (reports suggest that as many as 6,000-7,000 Gazans have been executed since the end of hostilities).

Israeli preference will be the total removal of Hamas, and the Trump scheme currently looks workable on paper, if not in practice. Reconstruct those areas of Gaza outside of Hamas control; filter the population from Hamas areas to “liberated” areas; and eventually isolate the terror group. Then, if still not surrendered or disarmed, military operations can safely take place to destroy the remaining Hamas infrastructure of tunnels, etc. This plan, however, does not address the radicalisation and hatred of Israel by Gaza’s population after two years of combat operations, destruction and displacement. Reconstructing Gaza’s infrastructure will take years; reconstructing Gazan hearts may take decades. Killing the idea of “from the river to the sea” will be difficult whilst Palestinian unity between Gaza and the West Bank remains as a concept (it is notable that the West Bank is absent from all conversations about the future of Gaza).

American political rhetoric from Washington is currently making noises that will placate all sides, more or less. However, a change of administration will occur in three years, and there is no indication that either a Democratic or Republican presidential nominee will take the same approach to the Middle East as Trump. It is entirely possible that both this plan has a three-year lifespan and that Trump will settle for a quick win by taking Qatari/Turkish assurances of a token Hamas disarmament that bears no resemblance to reality. This could look like, “Hand over heavy weapons, but retain light arms and therefore the means to control through intimidation, and all sides claim disarmament”.

Israel’s fight to return its hostages was long and difficult, but ultimately successful. The fight to disarm and remove Hamas and reconstruct Gaza will be longer, more difficult, and comes with a far lower chance of success.

For now, however, let us celebrate the wins. The hashtag now reads: #BroughtThemHome