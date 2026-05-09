Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Andy's avatar
Andy
5h

Thnaks as always for your clear and concise attempts to explain the war and the depth of deception and misinformation that is perpetrated by Iran, Qatar, Hamas et al. The moral righteousness of those who are ignorant of the complexity and nuance of the situation in the Middle East is a testament to the failure of our education system to preach inquiry, debate and listening combined with the toxicity of social media and algorithms reinforcing the simplistic narratives. Unfortunately many of the so called experts in academia are also victims of this new religion and spread the ignorance.

Unfortunately the world is a complex place that defies such simplification. When something seems so simple, I try to remember that there is always nuance and to evaluate the alternatives and other sides, including reading multiple news sources and substacks to see different perspectives. If only these idiots would at least consider alternative perspectives.

Thank you for your part in trying to explain the complexity and moral inversion!

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Annie Weeks's avatar
Annie Weeks
5hEdited

I am truly saddened by your report of your experience in Amsterdam. The Netherlands is the country of my birth. (Canada has been my home since I was a small child.) The Netherlands has been avoiding its deep hatred of Jews for years by riding on the coattails of the Anne Frank story. (Plus it was a Dutch person who betrayed them!). During World War 2, fully three-quarters of its Jewish population was deported to the Nazi concentration camps, the highest percentage of any western European Nation. Assistance was provided by the Dutch police and other Dutch Nazi organizations. I am afraid that the generous attitude towards Syrian and other middle eastern Arab refugees has brought this somewhat buried attitude to the fore once again. Many now worry that the very existence of Jewish communities in Europe is threatened.

These intransigent attitudes I am afraid are very much alive in Canada as well, with a resurgence of anti-semitic acts throughout the country—murders, arson, defacement of synagogues etc. A weekly march of “pro-Palestinian” activists has been occurring in my City of Victoria since October 7. One year they belligerently stopped our Pride Parade, if you can believe it. One of our City councillors denied that any rape occurred on October 7. And it goes on. Thank you for sharing your story although it makes my heart hurt.

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