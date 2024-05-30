The Israeli assault on Rafah continues to draw world media and Presidential attention: some warranted; some wild misinformation.

The West faces selective abstraction in the Gaza-Israel conflict: a mental filter that leads us to focus on one detail, often out of context, whilst ignoring more important parts of the picture. The phenomenon is understandable: in Gaza, the world has seen images of brutal conflict on their personal devices in near real-time. But the strategic picture is far more complex and Rafah is just a small part.

The Hamas massacre of 7 October showed us that monsters are real. In return, Israel’s response showed us the monstrous consequences of modern technological warfare in a congested urban area. But more widely, the strategic picture shows us why Israel feels, whilst fighting monsters in Gaza, that it is staring into an Iranian abyss as the abyss stares back.

This post examines the wider strategic picture in the Middle East: the Iranian threat from Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran itself.

Israeli leaders see the current crisis as an existential threat posed by Iran. Iranian proxies surround them on all sides: the Houthis in Yemen; Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria; and Iran itself, which has shown an unprecedented willingness to attack Israel directly. Were it not for the hostages, Gaza would be a tactical sideshow in the grand strategic picture. 60,000 Israelis are displaced by Hezbollah rockets in the North: over 5,000 rockets have been fired into Israel since October 7th.

We will come on to the importance of Rafah shortly, but first: a modern history lesson…