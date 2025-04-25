A quiet Substack week this week, as I’ve been focusing on research work and the launch of my next Henry Jackson Society report. Called Hiding In Plain Sight, the report extensively details Hamas’s human shield strategy in Gaza. More of that next week, hopefully.

To business. Before Easter weekend, I posted:

I’ve found myself at the point of burnout after a manic 2025 so far. As a PTSD survivor from my Army service, the warning signs are something I am fully aware of. I’ve lost lost my mojo but I know if I take care of myself, I’ll come back in fine fettle. I’m taking Easter weekend to do nothing but walk my dogs and cook nice food. PTSD or not, for anyone it is important to learn to recognise warning signs and look after yourself. There’s no heroism in crashing and burning. Life is too short to run yourself into the ground.

PTSD is surrounded by misconceptions and myths. There is a horrible cliche around veterans: that we are all either mad, bad or sad. Seldom do we see a veteran with PTSD in a film or TV show without their condition being connected to horrible acts of violence. Think Rambo, Albie portrayed by Robert Carlisle in Robbie Coltrane’s Cracker, or the grocery store scene in The Hurt Locker.

Not all veterans have PTSD. In fact, hardly any do. Veterans of certain campaigns aside, ex-servicemen and women actually have lower rates of PTSD than the broader average population in the UK. Of course, some veterans with PTSD may well have violent tendencies. But this is a tiny percentage and the portrayals mentioned above do no favours to PTSD sufferers. PTSD symptoms vary between every sufferer. So, given that I know my audience here may well include people who know veterans of the US, British, Israeli or other armies, I write this article in the hope of education and perhaps enabling you to spot symptoms or help your loved ones get help.

Military PTSD is a psychological condition that can develop after exposure to life-threatening or deeply distressing events, common in combat environments. For service members, repeated exposure to danger, witnessing the death or injury of comrades and civilians, and the ever-present threat of violence, create a psychological toll that doesn’t always subside once the battlefield is left behind. PTSD can manifest through flashbacks, nightmares, emotional numbness, hyper-vigilance, and intrusive thoughts, often triggered by sights, sounds, or even smells that recall the traumatic experience. It is not a sign of weakness. It is a normal human response to abnormal and overwhelming stress.

What sets military PTSD apart is the unique culture and identity of the armed forces. Soldiers are trained to suppress fear and emotion, to endure, and to prioritise mission over self. This conditioning can make it difficult to process trauma or seek help once the uniform is off. Veterans often struggle with feelings of shame, isolation, or moral injury: the internal conflict that arises when actions taken in war violate personal values. Recovery requires more than clinical treatment; it demands understanding, community, and the permission to be vulnerable. I always found that telling my story, honestly and without stigma, was the first step toward healing.

PTSD is not a given when exposed to trauma. The memory of the single worst thing I’ve seen in my life does not bother me in the slightest. He was Taliban, he was shooting at me, he died an extremely bloody and violent death. I lose not a wink of sleep over it. But why?

Development of PTSD is often down to trauma plus other factors: Responsibility, Security, Control, and Self Image (self regard). The loss of one or more of these four factors can make it more likely for PTSD to develop. In my own case, loss of control and responsibility for others were the primary underlying factors in the traumatic memories that sometimes come back unwanted.

So how does PTSD show itself? Essentially, the traumatic memory pushes the brain into activation: permanent fight or flight. As I’ve written about in articles on the psychology of disinformation, this activation shuts down critical thinking. As a result, a triggered PTSD sufferer is likely to be irrational and emotional. In the extreme, the mental anguish is so severe that the brain shuts down. This can take the form of disassociation.

Dissociation is a psychological defence mechanism where the mind detaches from the present moment, often as a way to escape overwhelming stress or trauma. It can manifest as feeling emotionally numb, disconnected from reality, or as if one is observing life from outside their own body. I have only experienced this once, at my worst. I was outside my house and felt like I was looking down on myself from above. It is an extremely scary symptom.

Other symptoms such as flashbacks or nightmares are simply a function of the brain being permanently activated and saying: “I’m in danger; there’s trauma; I’m in danger; there’s trauma”. My nightmares were always of blood and I would wake up sweating, with a pulse of 150.

Some people will try and find a way to cope with the ongoing anguish. This is where negative behaviours come in. They might drink excessively, seek out casual sex, gamble, indulge in other risky behaviours, or take drugs. Anything to give a short term rush of endorphins to ease the anguish. Unfortunately, here is the kicker: these behaviours will make a PTSD sufferer feel worse in the long term. The consequences might additionally complicate their lives and create more stress, and so they will indulge more, for more temporary respite. And so the vicious cycle kicks in, and the PTSD sufferer finds themselves in a toxic spiral of vice.

What does it all feel like? Aside from depression or anxiety, of which most people have experience, it’s hard to describe. For me, it feels like being “on” all the time with no off switch.

Is PTSD curable? Yes and no. It can be mapped, medically: a qEEG scan can show the misfiring parts of the brain. After the first scan I had, my neuropsychologist jokingly told me, “I don’t know how you live inside your head.” The second, the neuropsychologist saw enough on the scan after two or three minutes and started treatment straightaway.

However, even with treatment, PTSD never really leaves you. Coping with PTSD involves a combination of psychological strategies, lifestyle adjustments, and, in many cases, professional support. Key mechanisms include grounding techniques like controlled breathing and sensory awareness to manage flashbacks and anxiety in the moment.

Cognitive-behavioural therapies (CBT) help individuals reframe intrusive thoughts and challenge negative beliefs rooted in trauma. Neuropsychological electro-stimulation, talking therapy, and treatments such as Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) can all take the edge off the worst symptoms. I now seldom have nightmares. CBT did nothing for me. EMDR and neuro-stimulation worked wonders.

Physical activity, structure, and connection to purpose, things often familiar to veterans, can also provide a stabilising framework. Importantly, peer support and open conversations within trusted circles can break the isolation that PTSD thrives on. For some, therapy and medication play a critical role, but equally vital is the slow, patient rebuilding of trust in self and the world.

So, as a PTSD sufferer how does my day to day life differ from yours? Firstly, I try and avoid triggers. I hate crowds, so commuting is a nightmare. I don’t let PTSD own me, though: I still go to football games and concerts, but these are short, time-bound, expected exposures where I can prepare mentally and leave at any point if it is too much. At full-time, 90 minutes is usually my limit of tolerance and I am renowned amongst friends for my sharp exits after games. And even though these events are activating and stressful, I have the ability to implement coping strategies to calm down again over the subsequent hours.

I sit with to my back to the wall in restaurants so I can scan for threats. Two Christmases ago, at dinner, unexpected party poppers nearly had me under the table. I truly hate formal events where I cannot control these factors.

There are limitations on work life, too. With PTSD memories so connected to responsibility, any role with responsibility for others is out of bounds—which, as a qualified chartered manager and experienced leader, is quite frustrating.

It makes me a difficult employee, too. As well as struggling to organise myself, and shutting down when overwhelmed (which leads to the odd missed task), deep moral injuries from Afghanistan mean that perceived mismanagement is a serious trigger. It can lead to some quite robust pushback—or avoiding the trigger, and quitting completely.

However, there is also post-traumatic growth. Writing is one of my ways of coping with being activated, so when wound up, I am a fiendish generator of written output. This is my superpower. The only issue is burn-out, where I was last week. When I recognise difficulty writing, or sloppy mistakes creeping in, other coping strategies such as walking my dogs in the forest, reading, hot baths or the gym are required. Here is a photo of two of my dogs. It is a better choice to illustrate this point than one of me in the bath.

I don’t let PTSD define me. It’s an inconvenience, like being shortsighted. Glasses may “cure” shortsightedness whilst worn, but it never goes away. However, the shortsighted learn to live with it. Same goes for PTSD.

I hope you found this piece informative, myth-busting, or useful if you know anyone who might be suffering. My messages on here or DMs on X are always open if anyone wants to talk. The key message: the worst symptoms of PTSD can be fixed, and the remaining condition is manageable. The first step is recognising it and asking for help. Far easier said than done. PTSD can be a slow spiral decline and sometimes it takes a true crisis for someone to realise they need help. That’s when they need support the most: and it isn’t easy standing beside someone when they’re in that much of a mess.