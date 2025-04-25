Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Veronica Coak's avatar
Veronica Coak
Apr 25

So well written and explained. The moral injury of military PTSD is almost unbearable to imagine and least understood outside military life. Put my HR up thinking about it, luckily two dogs helped, as they often do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
No Reply Needed (A.E Stahl)'s avatar
No Reply Needed (A.E Stahl)
Apr 26

I sympathize, I empathize, and you're awesome, Andrew. The openness and honesty is not simply appreciated, it's a true breath of fresh air.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture