The first night of Operation Lion’s Roar has clarified both the operational logic and the strategic risks of this campaign.

Jerusalem and Washington are dismantling Iran’s retaliatory infrastructure in real time. The IDF emphasises ongoing strikes against ballistic-missile launchers and air-defence systems. Overnight, they signalled an increase in tempo and lethality. More than 1,200 air-delivered munitions were dropped on regime and military targets in the past 24 hours as the air campaign penetrates further into Iran’s airspace.

Iran’s counterfire has been geographically extensive but tactically sparse. This pattern suggests a launcher force that is either materially weakened or operationally limited by damage to command-and-control mechanisms. The IDF reports detecting “several hundred” Iranian missiles launched towards Israel and other Middle Eastern countries, mostly from western Iran. However, the salvos are unusually small, often consisting of three missiles at a time with brief pauses. This was highlighted by a volley of over twenty missiles towards Tel Aviv, large for this conflict but contrasting with the heavier initial barrages of the 12 Day War and clear evidence of reduced Iranian launch capacity.

In Israel itself, the night’s most significant impact was not a saturation failure but a single ballistic missile that struck beside an older Tel Aviv apartment building, creating a large crater and causing severe structural damage. Most residents had already evacuated to a nearby public shelter because the building lacked in-unit safe rooms. A foreign caregiver was killed when she failed to reach shelter in time, while the elderly woman she cared for was rescued alive from the rubble. This incident, even amid reports of approximately forty damaged buildings from the strike, highlights how marginal timing differences and legacy housing stock can turn a “mostly intercepted” narrative into lethal civilian exposure.

Ballistic missile impact in Tel Aviv (cleared for release)

If our assessment is that Iran’s response has been pitiful compared to precedent, it is equally clear that the conflict has expanded into the Gulf as a theatre of consequence rather than a backdrop. The UAE’s own official report states that since the start of Iran’s retaliation, it detected 137 ballistic missiles and 209 Shahed drones aimed at its territory, intercepting 132 missiles and 195 drones, with the remainder falling into the sea or elsewhere within the country. This numerical overview both demonstrates defensive effectiveness and indicates the scale of expenditure and debris risk under sustained attack.

Dubai, whose airport, ports, and iconography are central to the region’s commercial activity, has been visibly drawn into the conflict zone. We have seen footage of damage at Dubai International Airport and to the Burj Al Arab (including a minor fire on the hotel’s outer façade caused by intercepted-drone debris, see pic below), with additional damage around Palm Jumeirah and a fire at a Jebel Ali berth linked to interception debris. Witnesses reported blasts over Dubai and Doha for a second day, and Oman’s Duqm port was struck by drones, reinforcing that Iran’s strike strategy has extended beyond US bases to a wider range of Gulf urban and logistical targets.

Alongside this kinetic regionalisation, an informational and domestic struggle persists in Iran. NetBlocks reports a near-total internet blackout, with connectivity plummeting to low single digits; an update circulating today indicates national connectivity is close to 1% after more than twenty-four hours. This is an isolation tactic that has traditionally been used to hinder mobilisation, obstruct documentation, and bolster coercive capacity for security forces. This is critical at a moment when elite decapitation could trigger cascade effects and offer protesters the opportunity to mobilise and take control of areas where IRGC security has been weakened (see video below of a strike on IRGC buildings in Tehran).

The leadership shock, meanwhile, has shifted from suspicion to confirmation. In the most significant update since my last article, we now have official Iranian confirmation of the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. It is separately reported that multiple close relatives (his daughter, grandchild, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law) were also killed. This marks an extraordinary convergence of personal and institutional eliminations that raises uncomfortable inferences about co-location, operational surprise, and the regime’s own calculation of risk under imminent threat. It offers rare insight into regime thinking. It is quite astonishing, with two US carrier groups positioned on his doorstep and a clear precedent of Trump taking decisive military action after the failure of talks, that Khamenei should leave his underground bunker for a face-to-face meeting with all his senior officials.

Israel’s approach to the initial strike is clearly decapitation. The IDF asserts that the Israeli-US operation killed forty high-ranking Iranian commanders “in one minute”. Other reports suggest Trump’s decision was influenced by weeks of lobbying by Israel and Saudi Arabia. This contrasts somewhat with Gulf leaders’ outward focus on diplomacy and de-escalation, serving as a reminder that behind the public façade, regional security aims can be more interventionist and opportunistic than official statements indicate.

Trump, for his part, has already attempted to shape the succession narrative, telling an interview he believes there are “some good candidates” to replace Khamenei. This intervention reads as an effort to frame regime transition as plausible, selectable, and externally supported, even as the actual Iranian succession mechanism and coercive balance remain opaque.

Recall my initial brief: the three factors in regime change are psychological shock, public uprising, and security forces standing down, changing sides, or being degraded to the point they cannot maintain order. The decapitation of the regime has delivered a psychological shock. It is now a question of whether the Iranian people will be able to overcome regime security forces and seize power in any meaningful way.

Within Iran, the images that have reached the rest of the world show a polarised social response. It is worth remembering that with a digital blackout, any footage from Iran is difficult to verify independently, and it is impossible to assess the scale of the protest, whether pro- or anti-regime. We operate in a contested information environment with both sides aiming to manipulate the global commons to their advantage.

So far, we have seen visible mourning in Tehran (see video below) alongside celebrations elsewhere. Some videos also suggest live gunfire by regime forces against citizens celebrating Khamenei’s death. This is significant because the regime’s survival depends less on decapitation airstrikes than on whether the IRGC and internal security services choose (or refuse) to fire on any protest at scale.

That choice drives the most crucial near-term assessment. The next few days are vital. If large crowds take to the streets and encounter hesitation or division within the IRGC or other security forces, a domino effect could start, turning elite decapitation into systemic collapse rather than just a succession crisis.

The regional reverberations already extend beyond state-to-state exchanges into street politics and militia ecosystems. Crowds breached the outer wall of the US consulate in Karachi with at least nine protesters killed amid gunfire and tear gas, and Iraqi police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse pro-Iran protesters near Baghdad’s Green Zone. We have also seen mourning (and celebrations) in Basra, and a strike in Iraq’s Nineveh Plain, hitting the Sayyid ul‑Shuhada Cultural Complex, in an attempt to target Hassan Sultan al‑Shabaki, Khamenei’s representative in Iraq. This is an illustration of how quickly “Iran vs Israel” has now become a contest over nodes of influence across the wider Shia political geography.

However, the strategic centre of gravity may already be sliding from airspace to sea lanes, because the most sensitive variable is now the Strait of Hormuz. It is narrow enough to be mined, difficult enough to clear that a reopening will not be merely administrative, and economically central enough that even partial disruption is globally important. Shipping is described in multiple reports as slow rather than fully stopped, with vessels accumulating on both sides, some Iran- or Asia-linked operators continuing to transit, and many international owners and charterers holding back until the conflict subsides. We have seen IRGC VHF warnings to commercial shipping, and at least one tanker struck off Oman amid broader reports of tanker incidents and voyage cancellations.

This is why Monday may be crucial, when we see the first full pricing of risk when global markets reopen and when Gulf financial centres (including Dubai) resume normal trading. Published market scenarios already range from a contained shock (oil drifting toward the $80s) to a prolonged disruption that lifts crude toward $100, while more pessimistic projections reach $110–$120 per barrel in the event of sustained closure and repeated strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure.

The relevant market variable is not simply “is the strait open” but “is it credibly secure”. Tanker companies often wait 24–48 hours after hostilities abate to test whether drones, mines, or fast-boat attacks have truly ceased. Even an immediate clearance operation cannot turn mine risk and insurance logic into an hours-long problem.

From Kyiv’s vantage, any scenario that destabilises or collapses Iran’s regime is strategically beneficial because it constrains the pipeline of Iranian weaponry and know-how that has materially supported Russia. Zelenskyy has explicitly framed decisive US action against Iran as important in this respect (while warning against broader escalation). Moscow’s incentives are largely inverted. Negative aspects are offset by sustained instability, which pushes oil prices up and diverts Western attention and air-defence stocks away from Ukraine.

China’s immediate posture has been de-escalatory, calling for a ceasefire and urging nationals to leave. Longer-horizon analysis suggests that Beijing will wait and see how the situation unfolds rather than provide any overt or covert further military support. Turkey has positioned itself rhetorically as a restraint-and-diplomacy actor and as a potential humanitarian conduit if displacement accelerates.

Finally, the Gulf missile defence story has so far been a tale of high interception rates. However, it should be viewed more critically, considering magazine depth and resupply limits. The UAE’s own figures alone suggest hundreds of intercept attempts within hours. Depending on engagement doctrine, a single incoming ballistic missile can deplete multiple advanced interceptors, meaning that even wealthy states can quickly exhaust their inventories. However, Iranian missile launch rates are likely to decline as air strikes degrade Iranian capabilities further.

The implication is that successful defence is not a stable state, but best framed in terms of burn rate. Every intercepted missile converts strategic risk into supply-chain pressure, alliance bargaining, and, eventually, hard questions about whether the West’s industrial base can replenish Gulf (and Israeli) interceptor stocks fast enough to sustain high-tempo defence, while simultaneously meeting other theatres’ demands, including Ukraine.

As things stand on Day 2, this looks less like a short, sharp punitive exchange than the opening phase of a contest whose decisive variables are domestic Iranian cohesion, the behaviour of the regime’s internal security forces, Hormuz security credibility, and the market’s Monday morning verdict on whether escalation has crossed from geopolitics into global macro.

Things to look for in the next 24 hours: the burn rate of Gulf-wide interceptor missile defence stocks, oil prices, and Iranian internal security forces: will they hold in the face of protests and continued attrition from air strikes, or will they fold?

As a proud Welshman, in honour of St David’s Day, I have extended my February Sale. Sign up today for 20% off a whole year of analysis you will not find anywhere else: subscribe here, and Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿