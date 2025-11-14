We live in an age that demands instant moral clarity: the kind that sorts the world into heroes and villains before breakfast. In this landscape of digital absolutism, nuance can feel like heresy, but nuance is precisely what we need if we are to understand our past and navigate our future like adults. Few thinkers model that intellectual courage better than Nigel Biggar.

Biggar’s work on empire, slavery, moral responsibility, and national memory has generated significant attention because he avoids oversimplification. In an era where movements like Black Lives Matter and Rhodes Must Fall have gained mainstream traction, discussions around these topics often become superficial. This has led to what Roger Scruton referred to as a “down with us” mentality—a form of moral self-flagellation that portrays Western history as uniquely wicked and the West itself as inherently guilty. Any attempt to present a more balanced view is frequently seen as an act of betrayal.

Biggar courageously confronts the harsh realities of slavery and the injustices of Empire without sugarcoating history. He advocates for a deeper understanding rather than mere condemnation, challenging the notion that reparations or guilt are the only options. Instead, he emphasises the importance of historical judgment, inviting us to engage thoughtfully with the past and learn from it to build a brighter future.

In Colonialism: A Moral Reckoning, Biggar boldly explores the British Empire as a multifaceted human institution, revealing its dual capacity for both oppression and positive change. He reminds us that the Empire’s involvement in slavery encompassed not just profit, but also a significant national effort to end it. By emphasising that the Empire and its agents were far from uniform, he encourages us to seek an informed perspective rather than relying solely on present-day moral judgments. This insightful work invites deeper reflection on our complex history, fostering an understanding that can enrich our conversations today.

This will not satisfy those who demand history serve as a political weapon rather than a field of enquiry, but Biggar’s approach matters because it defends the very conditions that make honest debate possible: evidence, proportion, context, and moral humility. He gives us the tools to resist a cultural mood where disagreement is treated as hostility, where complexity is labelled complicity, and where public memory is reshaped by those who shout the loudest.

His work is important because it asks us to be grown-ups and to look at our past squarely, without flinching, but also without flaying ourselves. In a society increasingly addicted to binary narratives, Biggar tries to push us toward something unfashionable: the truth, even when it is complicated.

That is precisely why his voice matters now. Not to deny the sins of history, but to stop us from creating a new one: the sin of refusing to understand it.

