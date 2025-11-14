Nuance in an age of extremes
The work of Nigel Biggar
We live in an age that demands instant moral clarity: the kind that sorts the world into heroes and villains before breakfast. In this landscape of digital absolutism, nuance can feel like heresy, but nuance is precisely what we need if we are to understand our past and navigate our future like adults. Few thinkers model that intellectual courage better than Nigel Biggar.
Biggar’s work on empire, slavery, moral responsibility, and national memory has generated significant attention because he avoids oversimplification. In an era where movements like Black Lives Matter and Rhodes Must Fall have gained mainstream traction, discussions around these topics often become superficial. This has led to what Roger Scruton referred to as a “down with us” mentality—a form of moral self-flagellation that portrays Western history as uniquely wicked and the West itself as inherently guilty. Any attempt to present a more balanced view is frequently seen as an act of betrayal.
Biggar courageously confronts the harsh realities of slavery and the injustices of Empire without sugarcoating history. He advocates for a deeper understanding rather than mere condemnation, challenging the notion that reparations or guilt are the only options. Instead, he emphasises the importance of historical judgment, inviting us to engage thoughtfully with the past and learn from it to build a brighter future.
In Colonialism: A Moral Reckoning, Biggar boldly explores the British Empire as a multifaceted human institution, revealing its dual capacity for both oppression and positive change. He reminds us that the Empire’s involvement in slavery encompassed not just profit, but also a significant national effort to end it. By emphasising that the Empire and its agents were far from uniform, he encourages us to seek an informed perspective rather than relying solely on present-day moral judgments. This insightful work invites deeper reflection on our complex history, fostering an understanding that can enrich our conversations today.
This will not satisfy those who demand history serve as a political weapon rather than a field of enquiry, but Biggar’s approach matters because it defends the very conditions that make honest debate possible: evidence, proportion, context, and moral humility. He gives us the tools to resist a cultural mood where disagreement is treated as hostility, where complexity is labelled complicity, and where public memory is reshaped by those who shout the loudest.
His work is important because it asks us to be grown-ups and to look at our past squarely, without flinching, but also without flaying ourselves. In a society increasingly addicted to binary narratives, Biggar tries to push us toward something unfashionable: the truth, even when it is complicated.
That is precisely why his voice matters now. Not to deny the sins of history, but to stop us from creating a new one: the sin of refusing to understand it.
You can find our latest episode of The Brink with Nigel Biggar here, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Thank you, as always, for your thoughtful commentary! You have an open invitationto dinner anytime you are in Toronto!
The apparent "success" of so-called "neocolonialism" is both a reflection and a consequence of how the "post-war generation" raised its children; with a "Never Again" and moral rigor devoid of any coherent context, they were neither able to investigate anti-Semitism and its causes—and instead presented the Shoah as a singular event and "commemorated" it without any (self-)critical content.
They cut off their REAL feelings and hidden knowledge of their guilt - leading to a senseless society cut off from REAL emotions.
Cut off from sitting together and telling each other everything without fear- ruthless and scathing.
But „the children“ felt how much there remained hidden.
They are obsessed until today by „finding out“ what was hidden. And forgot about themselves. And to look into the mirror. Ruthless and scathing.
"Moral humility" comes from leaving all "morals" beside and get into the RAW, unfiltered honest feelings.
But cut off from this, they became just like their parents, they hide everything that might reveal how insecure, dissatisfied, hateful and lieful they are.
„And when I hung up the phone, it occurred to me : my boy was just like me“. (Harry Chapin, „Cats in the cradle“, 1974).
Or consider the question of how the liberation, denationalization, and declerization movements of the centuries of "Enlightenment“ could have lead to the affirmation and positive interpretation just exactly of new forms of servitude, such as "socialism," instead of fulfilling and developing the concept of freedom.
This led to a situation where, paradoxically, absurdly, and completely unrealistic, a completely anti-freedom ideology of servitude and slavery like "Marxism" was allowed to determine the definitions of concepts of freedom such as "self-determination", and "Soviet historiography" was allowed to define, interpret, and evaluate "recent history“ —
—and thus, exactly and absurdly the largest colonial power in the world, Russia, was allowed to do so.
Even more absurd is the fact that the historically worst, largest, and longest-lasting slave traders of the "Arab world" get seriously declared "oppressed," and the people who have been fighting for freedom for three thousand years and, after several centuries, have once again inhabited THEIR land as an INDIGENOUS people, are labeled "colonialists.“
This is so incredibly DUMB, DULL, stupid and dangerous that one couldn't possibly figure it out / invent such on one's own, except if he wallowed lustfully in perversion - the root cause of this can only lie in the "upbringing," in the lack of reflection and critical thinking of the "(post-) war generation.“
Unfortunately, I get the impression that Mr. Biggar doesn't sufficiently investigate the reasons for this, but rather "relativizes," "excuses," or "appeases", "diminuates", "calms down" : as leading employees of a supposedly "Christian" church usually do… while the true historical Jesus of Nazareth (in Judea-Samaria, not "Palestine") was the exact opposite and argued endlessly about the "truth" – like many Jews do.
Would Jesus Christ not have been distorted by „Christians“, this world would be a better place, especially for Jews, Mr. Biggar.
Furthermore, the colonized and enslaved themselves were not all "uniform": just as brutal tyrants today - like Idi Amin, the one big pig praised by Mamdanis father - profit from "development aid" or „reparations“ but don´t give a share to their folks, there were also numerous rulers during the slaveholding era, particularly in Africa, who actively enslaved and sold their "subjects.“
However, historically, this only lasted a short time for "the West," while the slaveholding structures of the Arabs and Africans that these rulers used, persisted long before and much longer and, in some cases, still exist today.
Not only in that, Tidiane N´Diaye is much more insightful: which publishing house will re-issue his „The veiled GENOCIDE“ - *G*E*N*O*C*I*D*E* !!!! "Cate Blanchett", „Susan Sarandon“, „Keir Starmer“ and ALL YOU PUPPETS !!!! -, risking the fate of „Charlie Hebdo“ in the „Free West“ now after you all shed your LIEFUL TEARS over „Bataclan“ …?!?
Everyone—except Trump—knows that in Qatar or the UAE and in so-called "Palestine“ there is a slave-like society : meaning that the entire "Islamic world" is a society of slaves and masters.
And these are the people the "anti-colonialists" label "oppressed.“
And here their parents' generation fails again: instead of mercilessly showing their brainwashed and spoiled kids how incredibly stupid they are when they claim to be able to find any "truth" on the internet in seconds with a little „searching", but then spread tons of lies, misinformation, accusations, and self-righteous pronouncements unchecked and "demonstrate" them self-righteously with keffiyehs around their brainwashed heads, the question remains:
why doesn't their parents' generation mercilessly confront them with their own stupidity?
Because the parents' generation would have to look in the mirror and weep bitterly for days.
Because the parents' generation themselves never wanted to know what the real causes—not "reasons"—of Jew-hatred have always been, which inevitably led to the Shoah: for how can anyone seriously believe that "the youth" invented what they chant now in the streets with countless oppressors and colonial master racists of "Islam“?
NO: they heard it for decades in their parents' homes and at "school" from "adults.“
CONCLUSION: we are still a long way from FREEDOM, from NUANCE of differentiation, from anti-authoritarianism as a prerequisite for a NUANCEDLY FREE master race- and slave-free society, if REAL, HARD, UNSPARINGLY BLUNT debates never take place (or are not allowed to take place) anywhere, and "good manners" are always maintained as „first duty", so as not to "hurt anyone“.
In such a world, the most mendacious and criminal ideological construct in world history, "Islam," has a very good chance of success. And Jews have a very bad chance.
And, as always, they are NOT to blame.