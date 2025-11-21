Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
1h

Is Nigeria a failed state (or on its way to becoming one)? If so, we could see violence there that would make what happened in Syria seem like a garden party. Arguably, we may already be on our way to that horrific scenario.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture