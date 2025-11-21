“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities… I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!” – Donald J Trump

Bold words, but what is the real story in Nigeria? This article examines the various crises the country faces and assesses the threat to Christians.

In-depth conflict analysis around the world, finding the truth behind the headlines. You can take advantage of my Black Friday Sale to support my work reporting on war zones around the world. Here is the link to 25% off a whole-year subscription.

Full access to my paid content and archives for only £45/$60 a year or £4.50/$5.25 a month (or your international currency equivalent), or you can become a Founding Member for exclusive 1-to-1 online briefs from me.

My Substack is read by subscribers in all 50 US states and 132 countries worldwide. Subscribe today to see why!

Introduction

Nigeria is grappling with multiple internal conflicts that have evolved over time and often overlap. These crises stem from a mix of historical grievances, religious and ethnic tensions, economic desperation, and political struggles. Despite their distinct origins, they collectively fuel a pervasive insecurity that has devastated communities across the country, with Christian communities frequently caught in the crossfire. Nigeria’s four major internal conflicts define its security landscape:

Boko Haram insurgency (Northeast): a jihadist rebellion that began in 2009 and seeks to establish an Islamist state in the northeast, centred in Borno State.

Farmer-herder violence (Middle Belt): deadly clashes between predominantly Christian farming communities and mostly Muslim Fulani herders over land and resources in central Nigeria.

Banditry (Northwest): rampant criminal bandit gangs in the northwest engaging in mass kidnappings, village raids, and cattle rustling for profit.

Separatist agitation (Southeast): a resurgence of Biafra-related secessionist unrest among the mostly Christian Igbo population of the southeast, stemming from long-standing feelings of marginalisation.

Map of Nigeria showing the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja (Gayawan, Arogundade and Adebayo, 2014).

Each of these conflicts has deep historical and political roots, and their effects often overlap. The combined violence has displaced more than 3 million Nigerians, and over 10,000 have been killed since mid-2023 alone. Christian communities, roughly half of Nigeria’s 220 million people, have suffered mass killings, church attacks, and waves of displacement in these overlapping crises. This article provides a security overview of each conflict, tracing their origins and evolution with a particular focus on how they have impacted Nigeria’s Christian populations.

Boko Haram

Boko Haram is an Islamist insurgency that has terrorised Nigeria’s northeast since 2009. Its name loosely translates to “Western education is forbidden”, reflecting its founding ideology of rejecting Western influence and secular governance. The group originated in the early 2000s as a fringe religious sect led by Mohammed Yusuf in Borno State. Yusuf preached against government corruption and Western-style education, tapping into widespread poverty and resentment in the Muslim-majority northeast. In 2009, a violent crackdown by Nigerian security forces killed Yusuf and hundreds of followers, which proved a turning point. The movement re-emerged under the leadership of Abubakar Shekau as a brutal insurgency later that year.

Over the next few years, Boko Haram escalated its campaign with assassinations and bombings. By 2014-2015, the militants had seized control of swaths of territory in Borno and neighbouring states, declaring a “caliphate” at its peak. During this period, they gained infamy for atrocities like the April 2014 abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok (most of them Christians), which sparked global outrage and the #BringBackOurGirls movement.

In 2015, Boko Haram pledged allegiance to ISIS; a faction broke away in 2016 to form the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Since then, Boko Haram has splintered into rival factions (Shekau’s group vs ISWAP), and Nigerian and regional troops have retaken much territory. By 2021, the insurgency had killed an estimated 350,000 people (including indirect deaths from war-induced hunger). Although weakened in recent years, Boko Haram/ISWAP remains active in parts of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of a Boko Haram faction, is seen in a video screen grab, at an unknown location, 25 September 2013.

From the outset, Boko Haram’s campaign has explicitly targeted Christians alongside its war on the Nigerian state. The group seeks to cleanse the region of Christianity and other “infidel” influences as part of its extremist ideology. Churches have been prime targets; Boko Haram fighters have bombed or burned down hundreds of churches across the northeast. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed and more than 2.5 million displaced in the conflict, with Christian communities suffering immensely. Boko Haram militants often attack Christian villages, murdering and kidnapping those who refuse to convert to Islam, and torching homes and chapels.

For example, in January 2025, the group launched coordinated raids on predominantly Christian villages in the Chibok area of Borno State, displacing over 4,000 Christians in a matter of days. The attackers burned homes, torched churches, and demanded Christians renounce their faith or be killed. “We are living in fear,” said one survivor, a farmer from Shikarkir village. “They burned down our church and homes. Many of us have lost everything.” Such raids have been recurrent. Suicide bombers have struck worship gatherings, and several pastors have been executed – notably, Lawan Andimi, a regional head of the Christian Association of Nigeria, was beheaded on video by Boko Haram in January 2020 for refusing to abandon his faith.

Boko Haram’s violence has not spared Muslims, either. Many thousands of Muslim civilians have also been killed or enslaved, especially in Muslim-majority Borno, where the insurgency began. Yet the group’s deliberate persecution of Christians has been particularly egregious and fearsome. Entire Christian communities in Borno and Yobe have been uprooted. Congregations now worship in displaced people’s camps or not at all, and what once were thriving Christian enclaves (for example, in southern Borno) have emptied. The Borno state government reports that 18,000 churches across the northeast have been destroyed in the conflict, a staggering toll that underscores the religious cleansing aspect of Boko Haram’s terror. Even as Nigerian forces have pushed Boko Haram back, Christians in the northeast remain vigilant, knowing they are singular targets for a group that views them as enemies of its envisioned Islamic order.

Farmer-herder violence in the Middle Belt

In Nigeria’s central “Middle Belt” region, a deadly conflict has been raging between settled farmer communities and nomadic herders. This violence is frequently labelled “farmer-herdsmen clashes” by the authorities, but on the ground, it has taken on an almost existential character for those involved. The hardest-hit areas in states like Benue, Plateau, and southern Kaduna are home to many indigenous Christian farming communities who for generations have lived alongside (and often in tension with) Fulani herders, a predominantly Muslim nomadic group. Disputes over land use, grazing routes, and water have long existed, but in the past decade, these disputes have exploded into regular massacres, village burnings, and mass displacement.

Several factors explain the escalation. Environmental pressures (desertification and climate change in the far north) have pushed Fulani herdsmen further south into farming areas, while population growth has intensified competition over fertile land. Weakened traditional conflict resolution mechanisms and the proliferation of firearms have made clashes more lethal. Importantly, there are deep historical grievances adding fuel: many Middle Belt Christian tribes recall resisting the 19th-century Sokoto Caliphate expansion (Usman dan Fodio’s 1804 jihad) and view current incursions as a continuation of that struggle. In their oral histories, earlier generations fought to preserve their way of life from Fulani-Muslim domination, and today’s violence is often seen through that lens. This historical memory frames today’s attacks not merely as disputes over land or resources, but as part of a longer legacy of resistance against perceived domination.

Children wander among the remains of a burnt village in the Northeast. Photo: Audu Ali Marte/AFP

What might start as a local quarrel, such as a herd trampling crops, or a farmer killing a cow, now frequently triggers reprisal raids of horrifying brutality. Heavily armed militias (often suspected to be Fulani herder-aligned) descend on farming villages in nighttime attacks, shooting indiscriminately, hacking down those trying to flee, and burning homes and churches. Such coordinated raids have devastated communities across the Middle Belt. Between 2023 and mid-2025, over 6,800 people were killed in Benue State alone, and another 2,600 were killed in Plateau State. The pattern is chillingly similar in each incident: night raids, mass killings, razed villages, and mass displacements. Survivors often describe the attackers as Fulani gunmen, sometimes in military-style formations, and overwhelmingly, the victims are Christians. Local leaders increasingly call it a “full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign” rather than spontaneous communal clashes.

The humanitarian fallout has been immense. In Benue and Plateau, two states with large Christian populations, nearly 10,000 people have been killed since 2023, including women and children. Over 500,000 people have been displaced in those two states in this period, as attackers not only kill but also destroy everything that sustains life: homes, farms, schools, clinics, even churches and boreholes. Amnesty International reports that the assailants often destroy places of worship and food stores to ensure survivors cannot return. This has emptied countless farming villages. In southern Kaduna and parts of Plateau, communities now live in fortified camps or crowded church compounds in towns, too afraid to go back to their ancestral lands.

Christian leaders argue that these attacks clearly target Christians for their faith and ethnicity. Indeed, victims in Benue, Plateau, and southern Kaduna are overwhelmingly Christian, whereas the attackers identified by survivors are almost always Fulani Muslims. Churches have been burned and pastors killed, leading many (including the Christian Association of Nigeria and some international observers) to label the violence a form of ethnic cleansing or even “genocide” against Middle Belt Christians. The massacres around Easter and Christmas in these areas underscore the sectarian dimension. For example, coordinated assaults during Holy Week 2018 in Benue killed dozens of churchgoers. Local witnesses often believe there is an ideological motive to “Islamise” their lands, especially when viewed alongside the spread of jihadist violence from the Sahel.

However, it is essential to note that not all Fulani herders are involved in violence, and many reject the extremists in their midst. Fulani community leaders frequently point out that shrinking grazing lands, drought, and attacks by rural vigilantes have driven some young herders into militancy in desperation. They argue that portraying every clash as religious obscures the original triggers: competition for land and the state's failure to mediate fairly. Indeed, this conflict has complex roots in resource scarcity. What might have begun as economic disputes changed into a heavily securitised conflict, with religious identities framing both fear and retaliation.

The Nigerian government’s response has been criticised as tepid and one-sided. Officials often insist these are just “local skirmishes” between farmers and herdsmen, a framing that downplays the scale and organised nature of the attacks. This language, Middle Belt Christians say, “mutes the urgency, obscures historical roots, and absolves perpetrators of accountability”. For many, the sense of abandonment is acute: they feel under siege and “that the Nigerian state has failed to acknowledge the scale, intent, and religious undertones of the crisis”.

Middle Belt violence has evolved from sporadic farmer-herder clashes into a more ominous campaign that has devastated Christian heartlands of Nigeria’s centre. The overlapping of ethnic, religious, and resource fault lines makes it a particularly intractable conflict that threatens to destabilise the nation’s unity if unresolved. Christian communities there, some of whom have lived in those hills and valleys for centuries, now face an uncertain future as displacement, trauma, and fear take root in their lives.

Banditry in the Northwest

While jihadists and ethnic militias rage in Nigeria’s northeast and centre, a different but no less deadly security crisis afflicts the northwest: armed banditry. What Nigerians call “bandits” are essentially organised criminal gangs that roam rural areas, especially in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, and Kebbi states, engaging in mass kidnappings for ransom, looting, cattle theft, and wanton violence.

Banditry in the northwest intensified around 2014–2015, though its roots trace back further. Historically, cattle rustling was common in this region, often within the Fulani herding community. But in the past decade, it morphed into something far more dangerous, fuelled by a collapse of law and order and a flood of small arms.

One key turning point was when rustling and vigilante reprisals acquired an ethnic dimension. As bandit gangs began raiding Hausa farming villages (beyond just stealing from fellow Fulani), local Hausa farmers formed vigilante groups known as Yan Sakai for protection. Unfortunately, these vigilantes often lynched any Fulani they suspected of being bandits, which in turn spurred Fulani self-defence militias (the Yan Bindiga). Over time, the Fulani “self-defence” fighters and the outright criminal gangs effectively merged into one menace. Today, the bandits form a loose web of over 100 gangs with an estimated 30,000 armed members spreading terror across the northwest. They have no single ideology or command structure, which makes the violence especially chaotic and hard to curb.

The bandits’ activities range from the prosaic to the heinous. On one end, they impose “taxes” on local farmers (protection rackets) and control smuggling routes. On the other hand, they wipe out entire villages, engage in mass abductions of civilians, and even attack passenger vehicles on highways in broad daylight. Perhaps the most shocking trend has been the kidnapping of schoolchildren en masse. Following Boko Haram’s example in Chibok, bandits realised the profitability of abducting students. Since 2018, they have stormed dozens of schools across the northwest.

In one notorious case in February 2021, gunmen seized 279 schoolgirls from a boarding school in Jangebe, Zamfara State, in a scene eerily reminiscent of Chibok. The girls were later released after negotiations. Similar large-scale kidnappings have occurred in Kankara (Katsina), Tegina (Niger), and Kaduna state, making the region Nigeria’s “kidnap capital”. At least 670,000 people have been driven from their homes in the northwest due to bandit violence, which has also created alarming levels of food insecurity as farmers abandon their fields. Whole communities have become desolate; in Zamfara, bandits have occupied over 100 villages and forced residents to pay tribute or flee.

The Nigerian government’s efforts to curb banditry have met with mixed results. Military operations have been launched, including airstrikes on bandit camps, and some state governors tried amnesty deals by offering bandit leaders money or livelihoods to lay down arms. These peace deals largely failed and arguably backfired, as many bandits used them only as a pause to regroup. For example, Zamfara state’s 2019 “repentance” deal saw gang leaders paid and feted, only for violence to resume worse than before. Such leniency without justice emboldened armed groups; deepened community mistrust of the state; and perpetuated impunity. Many rural communities now feel they must fend for themselves. Vigilante militias (some of which commit abuses in turn) have sprung up, and anxious villagers sometimes pay protection money to one bandit leader to be spared from others.

Alarmingly, there are signs that northwestern bandits are forging ties with jihadist groups like Boko Haram/ISWAP. Some bandit factions have received training or ideological indoctrination from Islamist militants, while jihadists seek to expand their footprint by piggybacking on bandit networks. This has blurred the lines between “pure criminal” and “terrorist” in the region, creating a more fluid threat. If these overlaps deepen, the predominantly Muslim northwest could start to see Boko Haram-style attacks and a more explicit religious targeting in the future. Already, the convergence of banditry with the herder-farmer strife means some Christian villages in the far northwest suffer a double assault, often perpetrated by the same actors: from roving criminals and from ethnoreligious militias.

The bandit crisis began as a localised criminal phenomenon but has evolved into a massive security challenge that destabilises the northwest. While not driven by religion, its impact intersects with Nigeria’s religious fault lines when bandits attack Christian communities or cooperate with jihadists. The result for Christians in parts of the northwest (like Kaduna, Niger, and Zamfara states) is a life of constant peril. Whether travelling on the road, farming their fields, or praying in church, they fear the gunmen who strike without warning. The Nigerian state’s struggle to rein in these outlaws underscores a broader failure of governance that also underlies the other conflicts.

Separatist agitation in the Southeast

Far from the northern theatres of jihad and banditry, Nigeria’s Southeast faces a very different kind of conflict rooted in political grievance and the unfinished business of the Biafran War. The Southeast is the homeland of the Igbo people, who are overwhelmingly Christian (mostly Catholic and Protestant). In 1967, following pogroms against Igbo in northern Nigeria and festering ethnic rivalries, the Igbo-dominated Eastern Region attempted to secede as the independent state of Biafra. The result was a brutal civil war (1967–1970) in which the Nigerian federal government blockaded Biafra, causing a man-made famine of catastrophic proportions. By the time Biafra surrendered, over 1 million (possibly 2 million) Igbo civilians had perished, many from starvation. The legacy of that war forms the backdrop of today’s separatist unrest: the perception that the Igbo never regained equal standing in Nigeria.

A group of emaciated children photographed in 1970. (Romano Cagnoni/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In the decades after the war, open secessionist sentiment was largely suppressed (the slogan was “No Victor, No Vanquished,” urging reconciliation). However, Igbo grievances simmered beneath the surface. Many felt politically marginalised in a country whose leadership rotated primarily among northern Hausa-Fulani and southwestern Yoruba elites. In 1999, an organisation called MASSOB (Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra) sprang up, advocating a non-violent revival of Biafra. It was followed in 2014 by a more assertive group: the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), founded by Nnamdi Kanu, a UK-based Nigerian radio host. IPOB’s fiery rhetoric and Kanu’s popular Radio Biafra broadcasts galvanised many Igbo youth. The government banned IPOB and arrested Kanu in 2015, charging him with treason. This only boosted Kanu’s profile; after he jumped bail and fled abroad in 2017, his followers grew in number, staging large protests calling for Biafra’s independence.

Initially, IPOB pursued an ostensibly peaceful approach, but events took a violent turn around 2020–2021. In late 2020, amid reports of continuing herdsmen attacks in the south, IPOB formed an armed wing known as the Eastern Security Network (ESN), saying it was to protect local farmers from Fulani herders. In reality, the ESN soon became entangled in direct conflict with Nigerian security forces. Starting in 2021, the Southeast experienced a wave of mysterious attacks by masked gunmen dubbed “unknown gunmen.” They targeted police stations, army checkpoints, prisons, and symbols of federal authority, as well as local officials seen as collaborators.

IPOB denies orchestrating all of this violence, blaming rogue elements, but authorities insist IPOB/ESN are behind many of the attacks. The violence quickly escalated: government buildings were torched, dozens of policemen and soldiers were ambushed and killed, and officials (including traditional chiefs and politicians) were assassinated in broad daylight. In one grim incident, separatist militants abducted and beheaded two off-duty soldiers (an Igbo man and his fiancée) travelling through Imo State in May 2022. Videos surfaced of armed groups enforcing an IPOB-declared “sit-at-home” civil disobedience order, often by brutal means. Markets, schools, and even hospitals in parts of the Southeast were forced to shut down on Mondays (and on any day Kanu was to appear in court) because armed enforcers would attack those who dared to open for business. This economic paralysis hurt the region badly, and attacks on civilians who violated the sit-at-home order led to numerous deaths, burnings of vehicles, and general fear.

The Nigerian government’s response has been heavy-handed. The army launched “Operation Python Dance” exercises in the Southeast, and numerous checkpoints dot the region. Security forces have been accused of arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, and abuses against Igbo civilians in their hunt for separatists. In a recent report, Amnesty International documented “rampant human rights violations…against the population in South-East Nigeria since 2021” by both state forces and armed separatists. They recorded 1,844 killings in the Southeast from January 2021 to June 2023 due to this unrest (this figure includes people killed by security forces, by IPOB/ESN, unknown gunmen, and others). The sheer number indicates how security in the once-peaceful Southeast has deteriorated.

It is crucial to note that, unlike the other conflicts, the Southeast’s turmoil is not a religious conflict. Both the insurgents and the victims are mostly Christian. IPOB and ESN do not target churches or Christian believers for their faith. Their ire is directed at the Nigerian state and those perceived as enemies of Biafra’s cause. In fact, many clergy in the Southeast are sympathetic to the cries of injustice that fuel the agitation, though they deplore the violence. However, Southeast Christians often interpret the federal government’s harsh security crackdown in religious-ethnic terms, seeing it as coming from a Muslim-led central establishment that has historically oppressed Igbo Christians. This perception deepens communal resentments and the sense of a religious divide, even if the conflict’s main driver is political.

A police officer stands guard on 6 June 2022 inside St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Nigeria, where religious violence is rare, a day after an attack against worshipers there. (Sunday Alamba/AP)

The separatist agitation has its own historical evolution: from a peaceful protest movement to an armed insurgency, and then to criminality. In the last year, a faction of IPOB led by a Finland-based agitator went rogue, exacerbating violence despite IPOB’s central command (under Kanu’s aides) trying to rein it in. In 2023, Nigeria witnessed an unprecedented situation where multiple militant groups (some merely criminals exploiting chaos) operated in the Southeast, in addition to heavy state militarisation. Many Igbo civilians feel like hostages between trigger-happy security forces on one side and ruthless “unknown gunmen” on the other. Displacement in the Southeast has not been on the same massive scale as in the north, but there have been localised displacements. For example, villagers fleeing army raids or areas like Orlu in Imo State, which saw intense fighting. Businesses and young professionals have also fled the region due to insecurity, draining the local economy.

Many Igbo Christians draw parallels between their plight and those of other persecuted groups, but also caution against framing it purely as religious persecution. “We are facing political extinction, not religious war,” an Anglican bishop in Anambra said, noting that the Igbo quest is for fairness and autonomy, not a fight over faith. Still, the Southeast conflict adds yet another layer of strain on Nigeria’s Christian-Muslim relations indirectly. The longer Igbo Christians feel besieged (by a Muslim-led government in their view), the more Nigeria’s national cohesion frays along religious lines.

Overlapping crises and the road ahead

These four conflicts together form a toxic cocktail of insecurity. They sometimes intersect in surprising ways. For instance, Fulani herders involved in Middle Belt clashes have shown up in bandit gangs in the Northwest, blurring ethnic and geographic boundaries. Some bandit groups have reportedly obtained weapons from Boko Haram or even conducted joint raids, making Nigeria’s security crises more fluid, with overlaps. The Middle Belt violence, while local, is influenced by the spread of extremist ideologies from the Northeast’s jihadists. Even the Southeast is not entirely isolated; IPOB’s formation of ESN was partly justified as protection from Fulani militant incursions, tying their narrative to the broader north-south communal rift. Therefore, none of these conflicts exists in a vacuum. They feed into each other, stretching Nigeria’s security forces to the breaking point and creating a nationwide sense of siege.

So how accurate was Donald Trump’s assessment of the threat to Christians? Christian communities, in particular, often feel they are under attack from all angles. In the northeast, they fear Boko Haram’s suicide bombers and kidnappers. In the central belt and northwest, they brace for nocturnal raids by herders or bandits that specifically single out their villages, churches, and pastors. In the southeast, they endure the instability of a region locked in a separatist showdown.

This has led some international voices to argue that Nigeria is experiencing a “Christian genocide.” Indeed, by certain counts, over 50,000 Nigerian Christians have been killed by Islamist extremists since 2009, and 18,000 churches destroyed. However, Nigerian journalists and analysts caution that framing it as a one-sided genocide oversimplifies a complex reality. Muslims have also been victims in huge numbers: Boko Haram has massacred Muslim villagers and even bombed mosques; many northerners killed by bandits or caught in herder-farmer reprisals are Muslim.

The violence is not 100% one-directional. For example, there have been instances of predominantly Christian militia or vigilantes killing Fulani herders in retaliation. Nigeria’s conflicts are multifaceted, driven by ethnic rivalries, land disputes and criminality, with religion often secondary.

However, the perception of an anti-Christian onslaught is powerful, especially given the deliberate targeting of churches and the rhetoric of groups like Boko Haram. This perception has drawn international attention, from the Pope decrying a “terrible massacre” of Christians in Benue, to the US Congress considering sanctions over Nigeria’s religious violence.

The Nigerian government vehemently rejects the notion of a Christian genocide, arguing that portraying the crisis in sectarian terms “oversimplifies a complex, multifaceted security environment and plays into the hands of terrorists and criminals” who want to divide Nigeria. There is truth in that: a purely religious framing can indeed further inflame tensions, but for those living through the horrors, such academic balancing offers little solace.

What is clear is that Nigeria’s stability and unity are at stake if these overlapping conflicts persist. The historical and political roots run deep: economic underdevelopment in the northeast bred Boko Haram; colonial-era boundaries and jihads set the stage for Middle Belt strife; state neglect and injustice ignited both banditry and Biafran revivalism. Any lasting solution must address those roots.

That means restoring effective governance and trust: providing security and justice for attacked communities, prosecuting perpetrators (whether Fulani warlords or bandit kingpins or abusive soldiers) to end the cycle of impunity, and engaging in genuine dialogue. For the Middle Belt, it may involve tough conversations about ranching, grazing routes, and coexistence arrangements between herders and farmers. For the northwest, cracking down on illegal arms and negotiating from a position of strength, not appeasement, could help break the bandit economy. In the northeast, continued military pressure on Boko Haram/ISWAP needs to go hand-in-hand with deradicalisation programs and rebuilding of ravaged Christian-Muslim communities so that displaced people can return without fear. Finally, in the southeast, a political solution, such as greater regional autonomy or an honest dialogue on Igbo marginalisation, is needed to take the wind out of the separatists’ sails. Heavy force alone will not resolve what is fundamentally a crisis of confidence in the Nigerian project among the Igbo.

For Nigeria’s Christian communities, these years of turmoil have tested faith and resilience. The Church in Nigeria has played a dual role: providing humanitarian aid and advocacy for victims, and also counselling against vengeance in the face of provocation. There are heart-wrenching stories of perseverance; congregations holding worship in the charred ruins of their churches, displaced families maintaining hope through prayer. International Christian organisations rank Nigeria as one of the most dangerous countries to be a Christian, citing the combination of Islamist violence and communal targeting. However, many Nigerian Christians strive to be agents of peace: for instance, some pastors in Kaduna have opened their church doors to shelter Muslim neighbours during reprisal attacks, and vice versa, showing glimmers of interfaith solidarity amid chaos. These acts remind us that while extremists on all sides seek to divide Nigeria along religious lines, countless ordinary Nigerians still believe in the vision of a pluralistic, united country.

In conclusion, the origins and evolution of Nigeria’s major internal conflicts reveal a nation plagued by unresolved historical grievances and contemporary stresses. Each region poses unique challenges.

Together they form a tapestry of insecurity that has inflicted trauma, especially on the vulnerable. Among them are Nigeria’s Christian communities, who have endured church bombings, massacres, and displacement on a staggering scale. The crises are overlapping and mutually reinforcing, demanding a holistic response. As Nigeria moves forward, the imperative is not only to quash the immediate perpetrators of violence but also to heal the religious, ethnic, and regional divides that have been exploited to fuel these conflicts. Only by doing so can the nation halt the slow bleed of its communities and ensure that no group, whether Christian or Muslim, has to live in fear of being “wiped out” in their own homeland. The road to peace is undoubtedly long and fraught. Still, it is one Nigeria must travel to safeguard its diverse citizenry and the secular, inclusive ideals upon which it was founded. The US military coming in “guns-a-blazing” is unlikely to help the situation.