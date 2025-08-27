This week’s reported incident at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where an Israeli tank apparently opened fire, allegedly killing several civilians, has once again placed the facility at the centre of international attention. The images of casualties, shocking live video of the strike, the rapid spread of outrage, and the accusations against the Israel Defence Forces follow a familiar pattern. However, to understand what happened and why the situation around Nasser Hospital is so fraught, a longer view is essential.

Nasser Hospital has not been a neutral space during the Gaza War. Since the conflict ignited after Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, the hospital has repeatedly been drawn into the fighting by Palestinian militant groups. In February 2024, the IDF arrested more than 100 militants inside Nasser Hospital, including fighters who had posed as doctors and nurses. Some of those detained were directly involved in the 7 October massacre. Just weeks earlier, released Israeli hostage Sharon Aloni Cunio told CNN that up to 35 Israeli hostages were held in the Nasser hospital complex before being moved elsewhere.

The pattern has continued ever since. In January 2025, militants were filmed parading in formation outside the hospital during a ceasefire. In April, the hospital’s own director of nursing, Dr Mohammed Saqer, revealed in a since-deleted social media post that Islamic Jihad had threatened him for reopening wards to patients rather than leaving the facilities for displaced persons. By July, evidence emerged that Hamas’s Interior Ministry had ordered a Gaza resident to report for interrogation to the investigation department located inside Nasser Hospital.