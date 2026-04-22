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Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon & Andrew Fox
A recording from Andrew Fox and Batya Ungar-Sargon's live video
Apr 22, 2026
Fox On War
Both my regular podcasts in one place! Here you can find my weekly chat with Shana Meyerson, A Paratrooper and a Yogi Walk Into A Bar, and special live editions of The Brink, with Jake Wallis Simons.Both my regular podcasts in one place! Here you can find my weekly chat with Shana Meyerson, A Paratrooper and a Yogi Walk Into A Bar, and special live editions of The Brink, with Jake Wallis Simons.
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