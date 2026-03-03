This war is advancing at a ridiculous pace. There have been some major updates since my message earlier today, warranting a rapid update. By the end of day four, the ammunition contest I wrote about this afternoon is finally beginning to produce the kind of data point we have been looking for.

Good news: the Iranian missile launch rate appears to be slowing. This is one of the key statistics I was looking for, because Gulf missile defence is ultimately a magazine capacity issue. You can have sophisticated radars, tight integration, layered coverage, and still face the same harsh reality if the incoming rate remains high for a prolonged period. That initial quick pace was never sustainable for the Gulf state defenders.

I wrote earlier:

IDF messaging (see below) makes it clear that destroying Iran’s offensive capability is a priority, and we saw a decrease in Iranian rates of fire during the 12 Day War as Israel degraded Iran’s capabilities.

The unverified daily breakdown currently circulating (and I have not yet confirmed it) suggests we are seeing the same pattern as the 12 Day War, but at a faster pace. This makes sense given an already weakened enemy (from last summer) and with American involvement. Iranian ballistic launches reached approximately 350 on 28 February, about 175 on the second day, around 120 on the third day, and roughly 50 today. If this trend is correct, it reveals something simple and highly significant: the effort to locate launchers is succeeding, and it is giving the Gulf states greater room.

Some corroborating estimates: JINSA’s ongoing tracker records the total number of daily Iranian missile launches, declining from 504 on 28 February, to 132 on 1 March, to 116 on 2 March, and just 25 today (3 March). They estimate this as roughly a 95% decrease from the first day and explicitly link it to sustained US–Israeli strikes on launchers and command centres. Different methods will produce different absolute figures (“ballistic missiles” is not the same as “all missiles,” and not everyone counts in the same way), but the overall trend is the key point. The Iranian missile campaign is slowing rapidly.

The significance is evident if you have followed the reasoning from my earlier ammunition-contest piece. The Gulf states have been depleting interceptors at a rate that, if sustained, endangers their defensive position. If Iran’s missile pace is slowing daily, the resupply deadline for defenders shifts from an imminent crisis to a manageable issue rather than an immediate panic.

This is the phase change I was seeking. If the trend continues, it indicates the coalition is not merely intercepting but actively weakening the source of the fire. The Gulf states do not require perfection; they need time. Each day the launch rate decreases means another day those air defence magazines are not being depleted at the “day one” pace.

The complicating factor remains drones. The figures emerging from the Gulf highlight drone pressure. The UAE has published cumulative data since the start of Iran’s retaliation: 174 ballistic missiles detected, 161 intercepted, plus 689 drones tracked with 645 intercepted (drones that breach still pose risks of killing people and damaging vital infrastructure). The Washington Post corroborates with similarly high UAV totals and reports a significant number getting through. JINSA’s update further states that drones are responsible for most of Iran’s successful strikes in the Gulf, noting that Iran appears to be probing for gaps by shifting focus between Gulf targets.

The missile launch curve bending is a significant relief, but the drone layer represents the ongoing conflict within the larger war. Stopping drones will be essential because this is exactly how Iran can continue exerting pressure even when the high-tempo ballistic campaign is no longer feasible.

This is also why I believe we are moving into a new phase more rapidly than many anticipated. The nature of the conflict shifts once Iran is reduced to something more akin to “Houthi-like” capabilities, characterised by a slower pace, more harassment than saturation, and more opportunistic strikes rather than massed barrages. The reported rate of missile fire aligns with a force that remains dangerous but is increasingly limited. The war transitions from a question of whether the Gulf’s reserves can last a week to whether the region can withstand a prolonged, grinding campaign of drones and missiles while the coalition targets the remaining launch infrastructure and stockpiles.

Economics remains the other clock. Earlier today, I mentioned that markets and shipping are the political bloodstream. This evening, Trump (clearly a reader of my Substack) announced measures aimed at protecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and calming the energy markets: political-risk insurance and financial guarantees via the US International Development Finance Corporation, and the possibility of US Navy escorts for tankers if necessary. That is a serious step, and it signals that the White House understands the strategic vulnerability of a de facto shipping slowdown in the Strait.

However (and this is the part that should make anyone contemplating Ukraine sit up), Russia benefits from Gulf chaos. The uncomfortable baseline is that sanctions pressure and market dynamics have been biting hard. Reuters reported that Russia’s oil-and-gas revenues in January roughly halved year-on-year to their lowest level since mid-2020, driven by lower crude prices and a stronger rouble. Separately, Reuters also noted that the indicative oil price Russia uses for tax calculations fell to about $39 a barrel for December 2025 taxes (a 79-month low), signalling a decline in state energy revenue. That is the pre-war context and Moscow’s fiscal pressure point.

Then the US bombed Iran, and oil prices surged. The Iran-driven oil rally provides some support but is not, by itself, sufficient to fix Russia’s budget calculations, especially since Russia sells at a discount and because the rouble’s price movements are just as significant as the dollar’s headline figures. The main point remains: any sustained increase in global oil prices undermines years of efforts to limit Russian war funding through energy revenues. Even if this does not magically balance Moscow’s books, it shifts the trajectory unfavourably for anyone attempting to economically choke the Kremlin.

Now, onto the regime-change indicators I highlighted on Day One. I advised monitoring public sentiment, psychological shocks, and military movements, as these are early signs of regime change. Tonight, we observe tangible actions across all three areas, with all the usual disclaimers about an already compromised information environment.

On the public front, a statement has been published online, attributed to Iranian university professors and technology professionals. They declare the Constitution of the Islamic Republic illegitimate, call for the transfer of power to the people, and endorse Prince Reza Pahlavi’s transition plan. The document is openly accessible, includes a rolling signatory list, and explicitly notes the challenges of validation amidst high submission volumes.

Some signatories claim affiliation with Iranian universities; many appear to be from the diaspora. There is no straightforward way to verify this quickly from open sources, and the “open Google form” mechanic is evidently vulnerable to manipulation, but even as a signal, elite defection narratives can become self-reinforcing, and the regime is now operating in a succession vacuum, with legitimacy as the centre of gravity.

Regarding psychological shocks, the external one is the expanding realisation that this is no longer “Israel versus Iran” with Gulf states watching nervously from behind air defence radars. Fox News reports indications that Gulf Arab air forces may begin taking part in strikes against Iran following the barrage of drones and missiles on civilian centres, with a source describing a “line crossed” and warning that the next 24 hours could be intense. This aligns with the broader trend we are already observing: Iran’s attempt to pressure Gulf states into restraining Washington is, at least so far, pushing them closer to Washington instead.

However, we must be precise here. There are conflicting claims about Qatar specifically joining the fight offensively. Israeli media reports suggesting Qatari participation have been publicly denied by Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, who states that Qatar is exercising self-defence but is not part of the campaign targeting Iran. In other words, the psychological shift is real, but the operational reality remains disputed in public reports.

The internal psychological shock is the most extraordinary: strikes connected to the leadership succession machinery itself. Multiple outlets report an Israeli strike on a building used by Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Qom. This is the body that, under Iran’s constitution, selects the next Supreme Leader, with Israel framing this as disrupting the regime’s ability to coordinate and regenerate leadership. The Washington Post reports video-verified damage to the building; Axios likewise reports the strike as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the selection process; JINSA’s update explicitly states that the office in Qom was struck as it convened, alongside a Tehran compound.

This was a somewhat controversial strike, with many questioning the legality of hitting a target like this. However, the Assembly of Experts is constitutionally central to succession (even if, in practice, the system is heavily controlled through vetting and power structures). Targeting it is therefore seen by some as striking political continuity itself, not merely military capability. However, the Assembly of Experts is intimately linked to the IRGC, and there is little doubt that it was a legal target.

The former Assembly of Experts building in Qom, 3 March 2026

Finally, on military shocks: the degradation is now evident in the tempo figures. This marks the harsh reality of today’s update. The decrease in launches indicates that strikes against launcher infrastructure and command systems are making an impact, even if Iran adapts by relying more on drones and probing for weak points across the Gulf. It also suggests that the regime may be trying to preserve capability for later, through decentralised command in case of further decapitation, yet the trend hints that “devolved” might ultimately mean “degraded.”

Finally, another significant military shock datapoint has emerged tonight, and it is potentially the most impactful: ground forces. ITV reports that weapons have been smuggled into western Iran since last year to arm thousands of Kurdish volunteers, with those forces expected to launch a ground operation within days; Kurdish sources also say they have requested US/Israeli air cover when it commences, although they are unsure if that has been approved.

If this is real, it alters the nature of the conflict. It is “boots on the ground” without a US or Israeli invasion, opening a western front that forces Tehran to shift IRGC and Basij focus away from missile operations, nuclear-site security, and the internal repression machinery it would rely on to suppress unrest in the major cities.

However, a Kurdish-led conflict also introduces further risks: it provokes brutal regime retaliation in Kurdish regions (although this would be significantly mitigated by US and Israeli air support), it could transform a legitimacy crisis at the national level into an ethnic or sectarian conflict, and it involves regional actors with their own red lines; notably Iraqi Kurdish leadership and Turkey, both of whom will be very sensitive to any armed Kurdish mobilisation.

Strategically, even limited ground action can be disproportionately disruptive: it complicates Iran’s internal communication lines, raises the costs of “holding the map,” and if it survives initial contact, it signals to other disaffected groups inside Iran that the centre is unstable. The underlying risk is the historical one: the Kurds have been used and abandoned before, and any rebellion portrayed as US/Israeli-sponsored could give the regime remnants a ready-made rallying narrative - if there is anyone left to coordinate it.

What I anticipate next, if the launcher hunt continues to be effective, is a shift in coalition targeting priorities: more focus on nuclear sites and production infrastructure, and a more concentrated effort against the internal security and suppression machinery that would be used to crush any uprising. We can already see hints of this in reports about strikes connected to internal security bases and leadership meeting nodes. The missile conflict is being strangled; the final stage will be about what fills the vacuum, and at present, the Kurds represent the best idea yet.

For now, the main headline remains simple: if the daily launch decline is genuine, then the Gulf’s most immediate nightmare is easing.

I will keep all these updates free for, now. All I ask is that you subsribe if you have not already, and if you are a subscriber, please share them far and wide.