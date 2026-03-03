Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RDW's avatar
RDW
3h

I also hope the Kurds are not sold out again. For their efforts, let’s all (uk Israel usa etc) recognize a Kurdish state in NW Iran as we did Somaliland …

Reply
Share
1 reply
LJ's avatar
LJ
3h

You're a wealth of knowledge and a great writer. Thank you! Keep it coming!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Fox
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture