Here we go. The plaster Keir Starmer spent years sticking over the unhealed, gaping wound of Labour’s antisemitism has finally been ripped off by Andy Burnham.

After a week in which Labour minister Hamas Falconer decided to stand up for the “rights” of Abu Safiya, a Hamas colonel in Israeli captivity; and at Chatham House, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper repeated the lie that insufficient aid was reaching Gaza (three times as much food as needed has entered the enclave); Starmer’s unelected northern usurper, Andy Burnham, now says Labour “didn’t get it right” on Gaza.

His video was a masterclass of platitudes. He deplores 7 October; of course he does. He deplores antisemitism, whilst echoing the antisemitic blood libels that have raged over Gaza for nearly three years. He insists there is “no contradiction” between zero tolerance for antisemitism and holding Netanyahu’s government to account, which, of course, would be true if he were not holding Israel to account based on Hamas propaganda. Then he promises a “fair and balanced approach” while floating more pressure on Israel, further sanctions and a possible ban on settlement goods.

What an insufferable farce.

It is neither fair nor balanced to mention Hamas merely as a ritual preamble before launching into an indictment of Israel. It is neither fair nor balanced to make no serious mention of Hamas’s endemic war crimes since 7 October, particularly when Hamas is so directly culpable for the suffering of Gazan civilians. Hamas committed a massacre and then allowed the West to disappear them from the battlefield. However, it still shaped and participated in that battlefield. It held the hostages. It embedded its military infrastructure in civilian spaces. It built a war in which Palestinian deaths would be converted into diplomatic pressure on Israel. The Gaza campaign cost the IDF over 500 killed in action and over 3,000 wounded. Gaza was a war between two combatant parties.

That is the central fact Burnham evades.

Hamas had planned for years to fight from underground. It built an extensive tunnel system for its fighters, weapons, command structures and survival. Yet not one Gazan civilian was admitted to that underground world for protection. Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, said the tunnels were built to protect Hamas fighters from aircraft and that civilians were the responsibility of the UN and Israel.

Sit with that for a moment. A government in Gaza built shelters for its combatants and left its civilians above ground whilst making sure the fighting unfolded amongst them, with predictable results. Then Western politicians watched the Hamas-generated horror unfold and treated Israel as if it had invented the moral and physical terrain on which Hamas chose to fight.

Burnham’s formulation is now the standard Labour posture. Condemn Hamas in one sentence, condemn antisemitism in another, then spend the rest of the argument rehearsing a narrative in which Israel is the sole actor with agency. Hamas, Palestinian political failure and Iranian sponsorship become background noise.

The obvious question is never answered, because those making these arguments do not want to address it: what should Israel actually have done?

I do not mean this hypothetically. What, operationally, do those condemning Israel believe Israel should have done instead to dismantle the Hamas infrastructure infesting Gaza? How should it have recovered hostages from tunnels and civilian buildings? How should it have prevented Hamas from reconstituting while leaving command nodes, weapons stores and tunnel networks intact? How do you fight an enemy that turns hospitals, schools, mosques, apartment blocks and refugee districts into pieces of its military architecture, then waits for Western outrage to finish the job?

Their unspoken, obvious answer is this: nothing. The logical conclusion of their criticism of Israel is that, after 7 October, the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, with hundreds of their citizens held hostage in Gaza’s tunnels, Israel should have done nothing. In their eyes, the Jewish state does not have the right to defend itself. They just do not have the balls to say it out loud.

This unspoken answer runs through the whole Labour approach. It is nothing but pressure on Israel as a substitute for serious strategy. What is missing is any thought about credible, viable interim steps that either side could conceivably take in the short term to radically improve people’s lives.

Where is the plan to disarm Hamas? Where is the plan to stop aid diversion? Where is the plan for a Palestinian Authority that can govern without corruption, terror patronage or clan capture? Where is the plan to support Israel’s future safety after a massacre in which families were burned, raped, abducted and butchered in their homes and at a music festival? Where is the plan for Palestinian education, policing, reconstruction and demilitarisation that does not hand Gaza back to the men who turned it into a fortress and a graveyard?

There is no plan. There is only this obscene, antisemitic criticism, because, ultimately, Britain has no say in any of this and it is easier to take cheap shots from the sideline to placate a riled-up voter base.

The same fantasy underpins the endless talk of Palestinian statehood. Palestinians are infantilised, indulged and patronised. They are spoken about as though they had no political institutions, factions, rulers, armed movements, internal coercion, or history of catastrophic leadership. A Palestinian state is invoked without even addressing the reasons it does not exist: Hamas’s rule in Gaza, the Palestinian Authority’s decay, the absence of democratic renewal, the refusal to abandon maximalist politics, and the security vacuum that any responsible Israeli government would have to confront.

Instead, Israelis are portrayed as villains acting against innocent victims. Palestinians are treated as symbols in someone else’s morality play, rather than adults trapped in a ruined political order partly of their own making.

Then there is Labour’s own record. Keir Starmer’s government recognised Palestine as a state on 21 September 2025, while Hamas still held hostages and the United States had recently described itself as being in “very deep” negotiations with Hamas over their release. The Labour government insisted that Hamas could have no role in Palestine’s future and must release the hostages, yet recognition still went ahead without the hostages coming home first.

What did Labour think Hamas would see? A penalty for kidnapping? A cost for massacre? A diplomatic defeat? No. Recognition while hostages remained in tunnels gave Hamas another reason to believe that time was on its side and that Western governments would continue moving towards Palestinian political rewards, regardless of Hamas’s actions. You do not need to prove a straight causal line from London to a Hamas negotiating room to understand the incentive structure. Starmer handed them one.

Labour also reinstated funding for UNRWA almost immediately after coming to office. In July 2024, David Lammy announced that Britain would restart funding, providing £21 million and overturning the previous suspension. UNRWA staff members were involved in the 7 October attacks and have been in lockstep with Hamas for years, including somehow missing Hamas computer servers in a command tunnel directly underneath UNRWA HQ. I have written about Labour’s incoherence on UNRWA, here.

That was the organisation Labour rushed back to fund. We were told this was a humanitarian necessity. Perhaps some aid had to move through the available structures, but the political signal was unmistakable: restore the money, trust the machinery that empowers Hamas, move on.

Then came the arms export decision. On 2 September 2024, the government suspended around 30 arms export licences to Israel for items it said could be used in Gaza, citing a risk of serious violations of international humanitarian law. The timing was grotesque. The announcement came just after Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages from Gaza: Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Almog Sarusi. They had been murdered shortly before they were found. Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s funeral took place in Jerusalem on 2 September, the same day Britain announced the suspension.

While grieving Israelis were burying a young man slaughtered in Gaza’s tunnels, Labour chose that day to send Israel a message of censure. The message was brutally clear: Hamas executes hostages; Britain restricts arms to Israel.

Now Burnham wants to inherit this record and say they got it wrong: not because it represents a track record of moral failure, but because, in Burnham’s telling, that moral failure did not fail hard enough.

From the words and actions of Labour’s ministers and would-be Prime Minister this week, it is impossible to shake the sense that the old antisemitic Labour Party under Corbyn is back. The EHRC found in 2020 that Labour under Corbyn was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination over antisemitism. Starmer did real work to try and drag the party away from that disgrace. He deserves credit for his efforts, but it is clear that he failed. The party’s Israel reflex is starting to look horribly familiar: obsessive scrutiny of the Jewish state, ritualised pity for Palestinians, silence or euphemism about the jihadist movement that rules them, and an endless appetite for gestures that punish Israel while leaving Hamas’s strategic position untouched. All the while, repeating the antisemitic blood libels about Israel that have a direct causal line to Bondi, to Manchester, to Golders Green, and to murdered Jews on Western streets.

Look at Parliament itself. Between 7 October 2023 and 18 October 2024, MPs made 4,369 chamber contributions relating to Israel, compared with 1,895 on the NHS. The imbalance is deplorable. Britain’s health service is buckling. Waiting lists, staffing, social care, ambulances, cancer treatment, dentistry: this is the daily machinery of British suffering, yet instead of fixing it, our political class can find an apparently bottomless appetite for jawing about Israel and Gaza.

Why? Because Israel is useful. Israel is the foreign policy object onto which domestic politicians can project righteousness at low personal cost. Kicking Israel is an easy route to favour with Labour activists, Muslim voters angry about Gaza, and a progressive class that treats Zionism as a dirty word while pretending its politics are merely humanitarian.

Pandering Andy Burnham is doing what almost every Labour MP now does. He has found the safe applause line whilst throwing Britain’s Jewish community to the wind. It is pathetic. Utterly pathetic.

There is also a deeper question here, one Burnham should not be allowed to dodge. If he believes Israel defending itself after 7 October is principally something to be condemned, how can he be trusted to defend Britain if the time comes? This goes to the core of political leadership. Every democratic state faces the possibility that force may be necessary, ugly and morally costly.

A British prime minister may one day have to order military action that produces terrible images, even when the cause is just and the enemy is monstrous. If Burnham’s instinct under pressure is to mistake the images for the whole moral story, Britain should worry.

Hamas understands this weakness perfectly. It understands our Parliament. It understands our media. It understands Labour. It knows that dead Palestinians sway Western opinion faster than dead Israelis. It knows that hostages fade. It knows that if it builds tunnels under Gaza and leaves civilians above them, outrage will eventually move in one direction. It knows that British politicians will solemnly deplore antisemitism and then spend every remaining breath validating the antisemitic information strategy Hamas built from blood, concrete and human sacrifice.

Burnham is not being brave. He is not being balanced. He is not offering a serious path to peace. He is offering moral cowardice, antisemitic blood libels and cheap electoral wins dressed as compassion. The next few years will be politically long and dark.