Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Phil Lewis's avatar
Phil Lewis
11h

Fantastic article - really clear and well put. You’ve articulated the situation perfectly. Thank you.

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Nigel Tobias's avatar
Nigel Tobias
11h

The facts are the facts, Andrew, and everything you write is not only true, but inarguably so, which is beyond depressing.

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