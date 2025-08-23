I’ve been a bit quiet on here, and I want to explain why.

As you know, I’ve been in Ukraine. War zones drain something out of you. It is one thing to follow the news, but another to walk into homes where families are trying to live normal lives on the edge of destruction, and then watch those lives be shattered overnight. It is one hell of an experience to live for hours fearing FPV drones overhead, to hear the air raid alarms and feel the explosive thud of blasts as you lie in bed at night, and to understand how narrow the line is between being alive and being gone.

Then, when the day ends, the work doesn’t cease. I must sit down and write about it, reliving it to tell the truth. Every time I do, I face not only the memories but also the tidal wave of bot accounts, trolls, and coordinated propaganda online designed to discredit and drown out what I say. After the physical danger comes the digital onslaught. This week, I have found it almost as difficult to withstand as the Russian drones.

This is the same when I write about Israel. The constant flow of lies, personal attacks, and denial of what I have seen with my own eyes. The blood libels recycled for the digital age. The coordinated abuse, day after day. To speak honestly about Israel and Ukraine is to wade into a swamp of disinformation designed to silence and intimidate. It is psychological warfare, every bit as calculated as the rockets and drones.

However, his past week, one story has haunted me more than most.

We met the Litvin Inna family living on a smallholding south of Zaporizhzhia, not far from the front. They had almost nothing, and we brought them bread, water, and toilet paper. The very next day, their house was hit by a Russian missile. Their 15-year-old son was killed instantly. The father lost a leg and, despite everything, died two days later.

When James and I went back to see them, we brought food for the family and toys for the surviving children. It was our attempt at a drop of kindness in a sea of devastation. They had lost everything. A child. A father. Their home. Their future.

We promised them we would help with funeral costs, and that’s one reason I write this piece. Every penny raised will go directly to the family: to cover the funeral costs, and for whatever comes after. If there is money left over, it will be theirs to help them begin again.

You can donate here: GoFundMe

This is what the mission is really about. Of course, it is about reporting and trying to fight through the noise and propaganda. It is also about refusing to let lies and indifference bury these people twice, be they in Kfar Aza or Zaporizhzhia: once under rubble, and again under silence or lies.

If I’ve been quiet, it’s because the weight of this is sometimes overwhelming, but silence is n

ot surrender. This is just the pause before carrying on; and I will carry on, because families like the Litvins and the Bibas’s and all the others deserve to be seen, remembered, and helped.

Thank you, as always, for standing with me.