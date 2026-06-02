“It is making our blood boil”: an IDF reservist speaks on Israel’s Lebanon conflict
From the Lebanese front line, one Israeli soldier gives a raw account of drone casualties, stalled strategy and the fight to restore security to the north.
Today I spoke with an IDF reservist currently serving on the front line in Lebanon. He paints a frustrated picture. I have spoken to many IDF soldiers over the past two-and-a-half years, but I have seldom heard one sound so furious. He spoke about the IDF’s struggles with the drone situation and the soldiers’ anger at Donald Trump. Read on for this exclusive insight.