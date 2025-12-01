I have made my feelings on both Bibi and Trump clear, and you are entirely welcome to disagree and debate, as

A Paratrooper and a Yogi walk into a bar

Here is my critique of Netanyahu, for those who missed it (which, with the clarity of hindsight, was spectacularly on point, if I do say so myself). In summary, I believe Bibi mismanaged and prolonged the Gaza war for domestic political reasons. He failed to understand or give credence to the strategic dangers of Israel’s resultant international isolation.

Most particularly, the collapse in domestic approval in the USA caused by the Gaza War puts Israel’s international support on a longer-term ticking clock. The shorter-term ticking clock is the end of Trump’s presidential term, when an anti-Israel candidate from either party may replace him, especially if ‘America First’ Republicans continue their slide to join the Democrats in antisemitic insanity.

For all Trump’s faults, he did at least save Israel from itself by forcing a ceasefire against the Netanyahu government’s wishes, and by bribing Turkey and Qatar to achieve the hostage release deal at long last. It remains to be seen how the empowerment of those Muslim Brotherhood states will play out in the medium- to long-term. Still, every major player in the Middle East is currently nodding, smiling and playing along with Trump’s bloviating about peace. They will probably continue to do so whilst Trump is in office. There are too many variables to predict how long the detente will last with Turkey, Syria, Iran, and the like post-Trump, but if we see the election of an anti-Israel Democrat president or an America First isolationist Republican, 2028 is the first likely waypoint at which things could drop off a cliff.

That gives Israel a precise timeline to deal with the aftermath of the Gaza war and achieve a degree of strategic autonomy. To repeat myself: international isolation is now a far, far greater strategic threat to Israel than Hamas. This means a strategic priority for Israel must be fixing its international reputation so it does not end up isolated when (not if, as it currently stands) American allyship ends.

Let us work through the scenario. Trump’s hostage release deal has confirmed Qatar as a significant global player. The Qataris now have the green light to spend as much money as they see fit to buy influence in Washington and further undermine support for Israel in both the political and media spheres. The Turks are militarily emboldened and will solidify their influence in Syria. Both Qatar and Turkey will pull every lever to ensure their continued influence in Gaza (through Hamas or another proxy). They will support Hamas and other terrorists in Judea and Samaria.

Iran has launched missiles at the Kurds in Iraq this week and will continue to rearm. With an anti-Israel and/or isolationist US President in 2028, and a potential subsequent drawdown in US military support (especially missile defences), it is entirely conceivable that Turkey could support uprisings in Gaza and the West Bank, and use proxies in Syria to launch assaults on Israel. Iranian involvement would then become a certainty, given its long-standing rivalry with Turkey for influence, which means both Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran would chime in. In effect, we could see a more dangerous variation of the plan Sinwar hoped to enact on 7th October, where the region rises to overwhelm Israel on multiple axes.

I am not predicting this will definitely happen, to be clear. This is the worst-case scenario, but all of it is predicated on Israel’s international isolation, reduction in US military support, and nobody else coming to its aid. I believe it is this scenario, as well as short-term security concerns, that is driving Israel’s uplift in counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria, strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, increased buffer zone operations in Syria, and Jerusalem’s fervent opposition to Turkish military involvement in Gaza.

Israel needs to do two things before 2028: one in their ‘near abroad’ and one in the global commons. The first, local aim must be strategic military independence, which means strengthened missile defences and reinforced buffer zones with Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, striking potential threats before they materialise fully. These things are happening.

The second is to work on rehabilitation on the international stage. This is far harder, and currently, minimal effort is being made. Economic relations with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Greece and the like are all very well, but these are not military powers that will come to Israel’s aid. The best that can be hoped for from the Egyptians is neutrality, should the doomsday scenario come to pass.

(As an aside, the one thing that must not happen is a full resumption of IDF military operations in Gaza. They will not succeed, and once more, I repeat, the turbocharged international isolation that would result is a far greater threat to Israel’s long-term security than Hamas, which is completely neutered as a strategic threat.)

In July 2024, after my first visit to Rafah, I warned that when the world saw the destruction in Gaza, the condemnation of Israel would intensify. Israel needed to get ahead of the problem by better explaining Hamas’s tactics and the reason for that widespread destruction. They did not. Now we see a surge of this kind of malign, emotion-based propaganda, weaponising the after-effects of a war in which Hamas loaded whole city blocks with IEDs, used civilian buildings for military purposes and human shields in a way never before seen in modern warfare.

Let us be clear: the PR deck is wildly stacked against Israel. Hamas’s allies have flooded the information space with emotional propaganda, and complicit academic, UN and NGO sectors have willingly played along to push an “anti-colonial” underdog, anti-Israel agenda. This has been amplified by the first muscle flexes of a growing sectarian Muslim voter base in the West, who are the most vulnerable to “Jews versus the Umma” propaganda.

Example: the Manchester attacker, Jihad al-Shamie, is reported as having shouted, “This is what they get for killing our children,” as he tried to force his way into a synagogue. “They” obviously refers to Jews, but given the nature of the Hamas propaganda we have seen for two years, “our children” is a likely reference to Gaza. Al-Shamie is a British-raised Syrian, and the “our” is therefore telling, given that Israel does not stand accused of killing Syrian or British children. One may reasonably conclude that by “our”, he meant “Muslim”.

However, the stacked deck does not excuse Israel’s total abandonment of the information space for over two years. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been absent; the Diaspora Ministry is a relentless own-goal machine; and the IDF Spokesman’s department is not designed for international PR campaigns; that is not their job.

So what can Israel do? My best advice is to play Israel’s enemies at their own game. First, it has to understand that this is not a “hasbara problem”. It is an ongoing strategic front in the 7th October War, every bit as real as the border with Syria or Lebanon. If Israel treats PR as a few tweets, some Very Serious military briefings, and some cute infographics, it will continue to lose.

As per the X post above, “genocide” is now doing three different jobs in the discourse. It is a legal term under the Genocide Convention, which requires specific intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, in whole or in part. It is a moral term used loosely to refer to “deaths during a war”. Finally, it is a mobilisation slogan (“Stop the genocide”) that works because it is simple, emotional, and binary.

On the first of these, Israel clearly has the firmer ground, but rarely bothers to stand on it. Every serious court and tribunal has stressed that what distinguishes genocide is “genocidal intent” (dolus specialis), not just the scale of destruction. Israel should therefore acknowledge the emotional use of the word: “I understand why, watching the images from Gaza, people reach for the strongest word they know.” Clarify the legal meaning calmly: “In law, genocide is about intent to destroy a people as such; that is not Israel’s intent, and no court has ruled that it is.”

If the entire accusation turns on intent, then Israel must show, not tell, what its intent actually is. That means three things: state the war aim clearly and repetitively, demonstrate intent through policy choices, and deal ruthlessly with incitement on their own side. Some of the most damaging evidence for the genocide narrative is not bombs; it is loose mouths: idiotic ministers and Knesset members fantasising about destroying Gaza or deporting Palestinians. The ICJ itself noted such statements in its reasoning for interim measures.

Israel needs a zero‑tolerance doctrine: immediate dismissal or demotion for officials using eliminationist language, public disavowals, and a clear legal route for prosecuting direct and public incitement to genocide, as the ICJ’s provisional measures require. Ben Gvir, Smotrich, et al should, at this point, be nowhere near government after their despicable commentary on the war. Alas, Bibi’s political survival once again takes precedence over the good of the State of Israel. Accountability would not be “PR”; it is just good governance, but it would have a massive PR effect.

There are two more things Israel can do, despite the tidal wave of propaganda against it. Firstly, professionalise the entire state information apparatus. At the moment, Israel is fighting a 2020s information war with a 1990s bureaucracy. Here are some concrete reforms.

Israel should create a permanent, apolitical Strategic Communications Authority, staffed by professionals, not party hacks. This needs a 24/7 “war room” that integrates the MFA, IDF, intelligence, and diaspora liaison. Its mandate should be truth‑based strategic messaging, rapid rebuttal, and long‑form, emotional storytelling.

Conduct proper audience analysis and split audiences and formats (without micro‑targeting). Not “one talking point fits all”, but also not data‑driven manipulation. Roughly:

Legal/diplomatic audience: detailed briefs explaining why the genocide or war crimes thresholds are not met, what Israel is doing to comply with ICJ orders and IHL, and where it accepts criticism and adjusts.

Policy and media elites: long‑form, fact‑filled explanations of Hamas’s doctrine (human shields, tunnel network, launch sites in civilian areas), the constraints on Israel’s choices, and what policy changes Israel is ready to consider.

General public: short stories, human faces, both Israeli and Palestinian, that make clear this is not “Jews versus Muslims”, but a fight against a specific jihadist organisation and its psychotic, murderous ideology that prevents any long-term peace.

The moral line should be consistent across all three: pro‑life, pro‑law, pro‑coexistence. A good messaging strategy should use credible messengers, not only officials. Government spokespeople are necessary but not sufficient. Israel needs:

Front‑line doctors, rescue workers, Arab‑Israeli citizens, and reservists who fought in Gaza, speaking in their own voices about what they saw and what they believed they were fighting for.

Legal and military experts and scholars (especially non‑Jewish, non-Israeli ones) to explain the difference between war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, where Israel is vulnerable to criticism, and where the genocide label overreaches.

Third‑party validators from states and NGOs who are willing to say: “We disagree with X and Y, but ‘genocide’ is the wrong legal term.” Israel has done almost nothing to cultivate such nuanced voices.

There is no reason not to flood the field with primary evidence. Hamas and its allies have excelled at providing emotionally powerful imagery with minimal context. Israel has focused on reactive fact‑checking. It needs to move to proactive evidence‑dumping.

Israel should declassify and publish as much as possible on tunnel maps under civilian infrastructure, launch sites in or near schools, hospitals, mosques, and command centres embedded in residential areas. This does not magically “solve” the moral horror of children killed in airstrikes, but it gives people who want a more complex story something to hold onto besides “my side’s memes versus your side’s memes”.

Finally, a change is desperately needed at the Diaspora Ministry. Israel needs to re‑engage the diaspora as partners rather than cannon fodder. For two years, Israel has effectively left diaspora Jews to fend for themselves in antisemitic environments saturated with “Israel = genocide” messaging, while giving them almost nothing usable in return and, in some instances, actively working to undermine mainstream support for Israel. That has to change.

The solution is relatively straightforward. Briefings and toolkits that are honest about mistakes and civilian suffering, while clear on why “genocide” is not a legally grounded description. Coordination with community organisations to support security, mental health and campus advocacy, so that diaspora voices do not sound like state propaganda, but like local citizens arguing for nuance and coexistence. A shift from embracing foreign extremists with a “defend Israel at all costs” mentality, to a concept of “defend fairness, truth and shared humanity, including when that means criticising Israel where it falls short.”

Diaspora PR that looks like government ventriloquism will fail (hi, $7,000 a post). Diaspora PR that looks like decent people wrestling with complex realities has a chance.

In summary, if we boil this down to a few repeatable moves, they would be: anchor the arguments in law, acknowledge the horrors of war, explain Hamas’s human sacrifice strategy, point to concrete restraint and change, and invite scrutiny rather than dodge it. None of this works if it is just lines to take. It only works if policy, law and messaging techniques and rhetoric line up seamlessly.

The solution to Israel’s security is not just military, although that remains a significant part of it. Enduring security requires the other two levers of statecraft to come into play as well: economics and diplomacy. Alliances formed through economic deals with regional allies such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia will be essential drivers in the diplomatic arena. However, proper security will rely on multilateral, reciprocal diplomatic arrangements that reinforce alliances in Europe and the USA. These can only be achieved if Israel takes concrete steps to fix its PR problem, because otherwise, deeply alienated electorates across the West will not stand for their governments allying with Israel.

Israel, in other words, does not just have a Hamas problem or an Iran problem; it has a time problem. The clock to 2028 is ticking, and by then either it will have used these years to build strategic autonomy and rehabilitate its standing in the free world, or it will face the next regional crisis as a semi‑pariah, friendless beyond its borders and mistrusted by its own supposed allies. One path leads to a smaller but safer Israel, anchored in law, alliance and moral seriousness; the other leads to a larger buffer zone wrapped around a shrinking circle of legitimacy.

The choice is still Israel’s to make. It can sack the pyromaniacs in its own government, professionalise its information war, treat diaspora Jews as partners rather than props, and speak about regional issues with honesty instead of defensiveness. It can prove, in deeds not slogans, that Gaza was a brutal war against a genocidal movement, not a genocidal war against a people. Even if it does that, the caricature of “Israel the genocidal state” will not vanish, but this toxic lie will be pushed back to the extremes where it belongs. The political centre in Washington, London, Berlin, and beyond will once again have something to defend in public.

The tragedy is that Israel has already paid the blood price for this lesson. The danger is that it will refuse to learn it. The opportunity is that, for a few short years more, there is still time: time to align policy, law and narrative; time to trade short‑term political cynicism for long‑term strategic survival. Military power may keep Israel alive. Only moral and diplomatic credibility will keep it from ending up alive yet strategically weakened and alone.

