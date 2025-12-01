Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Solstice Sunset
21h

Excellent post and I have to add my own .02 for what it's worth: Israel has a Bibi (Gvir, Smirtrich) problem. The world equates Bibi to Trump and Trump to Bibi. So taking down both is their goal too. It doesn't help that Israelis seem to love Trump even if it seems many do not like Bibi. (At least what I can tell from the outside.) They need to stop being rake steppers.

I also wish to add: The following is not directed to you but directed towards Israelis/Jews who try to be historically or legally accurate...They are very long winded in a world where people look at memes and the placard strategy. (Said as I post something long winded...)

I follow a lot of different protect-Jews and Zionist posts, and they are all extremely intelligent. However, most do not understand that logic and long posts do not fit the immediate need to get quick and factual information out. Most of those haters are not willing to read your evaluations, and trust me, I have shared them! Most will not read the 300-page 3rd-party evaluation from Besa Center! Most are not willing to listen to your shows (with Jake and Shanna-the Blink and the Bar), Haviv, Unpacking Israeli History, and so many excellent shows out there. They are intentionally in silos.

I once worked with someone who said media is told to dumb it down to a 3-4th grade reading level. That was before the onset of the internet. Now, Israel needs to dumb it down for doom scrollers and hate mongers.

They need graphic artists to make quick information before the lies get out. They need more of their rainbow Israelis to be everywhere all at once! (Examples: Lucy Aharish and Tal in the Holy Land (sorry I don't know his real name).

Israel and Jews need a lot. Thank you for being willing to do all you do. I think most Jews and Israelis have extreme gratitude for you and others who tell the truth and stand with them despite the financial and power benefit for those who join the liars, inciters, and haters.

End of my long-winded comment.

Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
20h

Your advice is excellent. Would that Israel would heed it.

P.S. As an American Jew, I firmly believe that the next presidential administration in this country will absolutely be (at best) much colder towards Israel. Hopefully, there are enough Israelis in positions of power who realize this, because they need to start planning for it NOW.

