Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Natalie Shelley's avatar
Natalie Shelley
1dEdited

I love this post and agree with everything Andrew has to say, but it's so depressing. We Israelis are the best at scoring self goals when it comes to international relationships, and the odds are already tremendously stacked against us. Our politicians aren't future oriented, they're only primary election oriented. I'm not a religious person, but only a miracle will bring change.

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1d

While everything you say is true, you offer no suggestions for what to do differently to counter this. The fact that despite what you do and say, you are regarded as a paid Israeli shill by so many simply demonstrates that words will not do a thing in the face of relentless and endless lies told not just by Hamas and not just by social media bots but by major international "news" organizations like the BBC and the NY Times and Western (not just tyrannical) governments like yours and Ireland and Spain and so many others. Lies repeated and amplified daily for no purpose other than to do exactly what you say, isolate and delegitimize Israel. As it so happens every single one of these entities is of the left. So this is why we don't want every mistake Israel makes amplified for international discussion. Because dealing with the lies is a full time occupation. We all know Israel is not perfect. That goes without saying. But we do make common cause with our enemies when we criticize Israel publicly in a manner we would not and do not criticize anyone else. Its not that we deny any wrongdoing. Its that the very manner in which it is reported is wrong, false and damaging. For Israel to get past this, friends of Israel in the West need to wage a relentless counter battle against the news and even more importantly, the governments that lie. Leave it to the Israelis to deal with their own problems. I realize you are a friend of Israel and the Jewish people and not one of us. But you surely realize that every pro Israel word you write is dismissed as paid propoganda while any criticisms are amplified beyond rational context. So Kol Chavod for your support and I hope you understand my points.

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