With tedious regularity, I am accused of being a paid Israeli shill. It is what people reach for when they do not want to engage with what I have actually said. It is easier to imagine a transaction than an argument, easier to believe there must be a cheque somewhere than to accept that a person might look seriously at Israel, Gaza, Hamas, the West Bank, the IDF, Jewish history and Palestinian suffering, and still arrive at a position that does not fit neatly into cheap slogans. Behold a classic example of the genre:

Let me answer plainly. Am I paid by Israel? No. Never. Not a penny in state money. I have flown to Israel for conferences rather than accept funding from the Israeli government or from people organising events on its behalf. I once declined dinner at President Herzog’s house and instead had dinner with my father and my friend Caroline in Jerusalem, because, nothing against President Herzog, but I preferred their company and because I am not interested in proximity to power. I am interested in truth, decency and the moderation of extremes.

Am I pro-Israel? Yes, in the sense that I support its existence unconditionally. For clarity, when I use the term in the rest of this article, that is what I mean. I love Israel as a country. I have been there fourteen times, always for work, and I am always happy to arrive and sad to leave. What refugees and survivors built after the Second World War is extraordinary. The country is beautiful. Israelis have tended and improved the land with genuine devotion. You see it in the agriculture, the water systems, the drip irrigation, the technological ingenuity, and the determination to make things grow in places where others might have seen only difficulty.

My Israeli friends are among the loveliest people I know. In my experience, the Jewish faith is one of the most welcoming on earth. Whenever I am there, I am inundated with Shabbat dinner invitations. There is a warmth, intimacy and generosity to Jewish communal life that is difficult to convey unless you have experienced it. It is one of the reasons I find the caricature of Israelis and Jews in much contemporary debate not merely wrong but grotesque.

However, loving a place and a people does not require abandoning one’s critical faculties.

The same is true of Israel, politically and militarily. The IDF is not perfect. It goes hard when on the offensive. Israel’s current politics contain ghastly far-right elements, which are ugly, damaging and dangerous. I think Netanyahu has been a disaster. Israeli policy in the West Bank is a car crash. The West Bank chapter of my forthcoming book was by far the hardest to write because the place is such a complex mess: legally, morally, historically, strategically and humanly. It is possible to understand the Jewish attachment to Judea and Samaria, recognise the security imperatives that shape Israeli conduct there, and still think that much of the present policy is disastrous.

Yes, I am a Zionist. I do not accept the term as an insult. I use it in its basic sense: I believe the Jewish people deserve a state and a refuge, especially after the Holocaust. They deserve what they have built, and they deserve security, continuity and self-determination. That does not mean I think every Israeli policy is wise, every Israeli politician is decent, or every IDF action is beyond criticism. No serious person should think that about any state, army or war.

What I want in this debate, more than anything, is fairness. That is what is so absent. I believe the war after 7 October was just. I believe Israel’s actions in Gaza have often been harsh, yet fundamentally just and lawful. I personally know IDF lawyers who go days without sleep when targeting is at a high tempo. They are not cartoon villains gleefully pressing buttons. They are people making appalling decisions under appalling conditions, in a war forced on Israel by a genocidal terrorist organisation that murdered, raped, kidnapped and livestreamed its crimes, backed by a genocidal terrorist state in Tehran.

I have also been critical. I condemned the IDF’s conduct at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites because machine-gun fire for crowd control is unforgivable. When I went on Triggernometry and said the IDF could be prone to being trigger-happy, drawing on what I had seen at GHF sites in Gaza and later confirmed through interviews with IDF soldiers for my Lessons from Gaza paper, I was attacked by some pro-Israel advocates for “giving the opposition ammunition” and “not being on the same team”. I received phone calls from friends, telling me off. I was harangued by colleagues at conferences. The assumption was that any criticism of Israel, however fair, however evidence-based, however carefully framed, was a betrayal.

That assumption is strategically catastrophic. For nearly two years, I have argued that Israel faces an existential threat, one that many of its supporters have badly underestimated. I do not mean Hamas, Hezbollah or even Iran, serious as those threats are. I mean the progressive collapse of Israel’s international legitimacy. When I first began highlighting how dangerous this incipient pariah status was, I was aggressively shouted down, including by people such as John Spencer. I was told that the information war did not matter, that battlefield reality would prevail, that Israeli strategy was flawless, the IDF were perfect, that international opinion was mostly noise, and that Israel could afford to ignore the fury building against it. I thought that was wrong then. It is indefensible now.

The latest Pew poll should terrify anyone who cares about Israel’s future. Pew surveyed 44,657 adults across 36 countries between February and May 2026. Across those countries, a median of 67 per cent of adults held an unfavourable view of Israel, while only 25 per cent held a favourable view. In the United Kingdom, 69 per cent held an unfavourable view. In Germany, 73 per cent did. In Italy, 75 per cent did. In Australia, 79 per cent did. Pew also found that majorities in most countries surveyed had little or no confidence in Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing in world affairs.

Those figures are a strategic warning. States do not survive on military power alone. They require alliances, diplomatic cover, arms supply chains, trade relationships, intelligence partnerships, legal legitimacy, and a basic presumption among other nations that they belong to the community of acceptable states. Israel is militarily formidable, but it is also small, exposed, and structurally dependent on external relationships. A country in Israel’s position cannot afford to become permanently toxic to the publics, parliaments, and political parties of the democratic world.

The pathway from reputational collapse to strategic isolation is not hard to imagine. First comes the erosion of sympathy. Then activist opinion bleeds into elite opinion. Then parliamentary pressure, legal campaigns, arms embargoes, cultural boycotts, university divestment campaigns, corporate withdrawals and selective sanctions. Eventually, the comparison with apartheid-era South Africa, however historically crude and morally distorted, becomes politically useful enough to shape policy. The danger is not that enough people come to believe it, and that their governments begin to act accordingly.

That is what makes this potentially existential for Israel. A future in which Israel is isolated South Africa-style, steadily sanctioned and abandoned by its traditional friends, is now a visible possibility. Nor is it impossible to imagine Israel losing even the diplomatic protection it has long relied on at the United Nations Security Council, having already lost the goodwill of the majority of the population of every single permanent member. People who dismiss this as hysteria have not understood how quickly legitimacy can disappear once a state is successfully cast as uniquely immoral, uniquely criminal and uniquely beyond defence.

The information war against Israel has been extraordinarily effective. Part of that is due to Israel’s enemies lying fluently, constantly and without shame. They understand the emotional grammar of the age. They know how to turn images into politics, civilian suffering into strategic leverage, and the language of human rights into a weapon against the only Jewish state on earth. Hamas has fought not only from tunnels and behind civilians, but also through the screens and consciences of Western societies. It has understood, often better than Israel itself, that a war can be lost internationally even while it is being won tactically.

Yet Israel’s own failures cannot be ignored. Hasbara and Jewish advocacy organisations have failed, disastrously, for two and a half years. The standard modes of Israeli advocacy have not persuaded those who needed persuasion. Almost exclusively, pro-Israel messaging has spoken only to those already convinced. Too often, it has treated every criticism as hostile, every critic as suspect, and every uncomfortable fact as enemy ammunition. That approach may sustain morale within a closed circle, but it does not persuade outsiders. In fact, it confirms their suspicion that Israel’s defenders are not serious interlocutors.

Friendly critics of Israel are therefore not a liability. They are now indispensable. The only voices that will count in the next phase of this argument are fair and balanced: people who can defend Israel’s right to exist and to fight while acknowledging Israeli mistakes; people who can explain why Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organisation while admitting that some IDF conduct deserves scrutiny; people who can reject blood libels, antisemitism and propaganda while refusing to pretend that every Israeli minister is wise or that every Israeli tactical choice is defensible.

This is why the accusation that criticism “gives the opposition ammunition” is so foolish. The opposition already has ammunition. Some of it is fabricated, some is distorted, and some is real. The question is whether Israel’s friends can distinguish among these categories. If they cannot, they will lose all credibility with precisely the audiences they need to reach. A person who defends Israel when it is right and criticises it when it is wrong is much harder to dismiss than someone who simply defends Israel regardless of the facts.

That distinction now matters enormously. If you defend every Israeli action, you become a propagandist. If you condemn every Israeli action, you become a propagandist in the opposite direction. Neither posture is morally serious, nor is either strategically useful. The space that remains is narrow, uncomfortable and increasingly lonely, but it is the only space from which persuasion is still possible.

I am pro-Israel, and because I am pro-Israel, I want Israel to survive. That means I care about more than battlefield success. I care about legitimacy. I care about the quality of Israeli decision-making. I care about the damage caused by far-right ministers who seem unable to distinguish between extreme ideological gratification and the national interest. I care about the West Bank because it is a moral, legal and strategic disaster that risks deepening. I care about the conduct of soldiers in Gaza because armies that lose discipline harm not only civilians but also the state they serve.

None of this requires any dilution of moral clarity about Hamas. Hamas started this war with an act of barbarism. It brought Israel’s response into a military system within civilian life in Gaza. It turned hospitals, schools, mosques, apartment blocks and humanitarian space into instruments of war. It has encouraged Palestinian deaths as a political asset. It murdered Israelis, destroyed Palestinian futures, and then invited the world to blame Israel for the consequences. Any serious account of this war must begin with that reality.

A serious account cannot end there. Israel’s friends need to recognise that the world has changed around them. Young people in Western countries do not instinctively see Israel as David. They increasingly see it as Goliath. Many have no living memory of the Holocaust as part of family history, no memory of the Arab-Israeli wars, no understanding of the Second Intifada, and little knowledge of the long history of rejectionism, terrorism and regional hostility that shaped Israeli security culture. Into that vacuum has poured a relentless stream of anti-Israel propaganda, much of it simplistic, much of it malicious, and much of it highly effective.

The consequences are already evident. Jews worldwide are paying the price. Synagogues need guards. Jewish schools require security. Jewish students are harassed. Jewish people in London, Paris, New York and Sydney are expected to answer personally for a war they did not start and a government they did not elect. Anti-Israel hatred easily slips into antisemitism, and then everyone pretends not to have noticed. The oldest hatred has learned the language of the new politics and media.

Social media has corroded this debate almost beyond recognition. It rewards hysteria, cruelty, ignorance and certainty. It turns war into content, suffering into ammunition and half-truths into moral performance. In that environment, pro-Israel voices have a particular responsibility to remain truthful. We cannot answer lies with lies. We cannot defend Israel by pretending every Israeli decision is perfect. We defend Israel best by telling the truth: about 7 October, about Hamas, about the hostages, about urban warfare, about human shields, about international law, and about the mistakes Israel must be honest enough to confront.

The life of the Jewish state may, in part, depend on whether those who understand its case can present it honestly, clearly, with emotional resonance and without apology. Israel does not need flatterers. It does not need Western supporters who treat criticism as treachery. It does not need advocates who imagine that shouting “antisemitism” at every objection will rescue its reputation. It needs serious people to make serious arguments in a world increasingly inclined not to listen.

Yes, I am pro-Israel. I am a Zionist. I believe the Jewish people have the right to defend the only Jewish state on earth. I believe Israel has made mistakes, and I will continue to say so when it does. I will not pretend that Israel is the monster in this story. I will not pretend that Hamas is a resistance movement. I will not pretend that the campaign now directed at Israel is ordinary criticism when so much of it is propaganda, hatred and antisemitism dressed up as justice.

No one pays me to say this. No embassy writes my lines. No government funds my conscience. I say it because fairness requires it. I say it because truth requires it. I say it because Israel is being lied about on a scale that should shame the world, and because some of Israel’s friends still refuse to confront the strategic consequences of those lies.

Criticise Israel when criticism is due. I do. Defend Israel when defence is required. I do that too. The two are not opposites. In the world Israel now faces, they may be inseparable.