Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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The Golden Pill's avatar
The Golden Pill
1h

Unfortunately, as long as the Islamic Republic remains in power in Iran, it will continue to breathe life into its proxy in Lebanon and the Lebanese government will refuse to work with Israel to dislodge Hezbollah.

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j p m's avatar
j p m
1h

It is impossible to fully defeat the IRGC, Hez and Hamas but if the 3 wars stopped today in my opinion Israel is still the victor on all 3 fronts. Western observers expect too much out of their militaries in 2026.

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