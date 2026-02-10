Editorial Note: this investigative report explores allegations and publicly available evidence concerning the Iranian regime's influence on US foreign policy through Washington-based advocacy groups and officials. All claims originate from public sources, including news reports, government declarations, and leaked communications and are presented with attribution. Named individuals and organisations deny any misconduct or unlawful connections to Tehran unless otherwise specified.

For over a decade, critics of US-Iran policy have warned that the Islamic Republic has built influence within Washington to sway negotiations. That claim was long dismissed as conspiratorial or partisan, but an increasing body of documentary evidence, congressional investigations, leaked correspondence, and now public statements by Iranian officials themselves have made that dismissal progressively untenable.

On an Iranian TV debate programme this week, University of Tehran professor Foad Izadi appeared to acknowledge that groups like NIAC and its co-founder Trita Parsi act as unofficial “lobby arms” of the Islamic Republic. Izadi said, “We do have lobbyists, but in our own way,” to a group of students. One student replied, “Our way was Trita Parsi, right?” to which Izadi replies, “Anyways… Yes… No, this is being recorded!”

Another student later says, “You made a lobby there, called NIAC, which dishonoured Iran and Iranians, it is really shameful. It resulted in the JCPOA, which also failed.” Whilst this clip alone proves nothing concrete, it does show that at least some Iranians believe that NIAC is an Iranian regime lobby movement in Washington.

Watch for yourself:

At the heart of this controversy is the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), a Washington-based organisation that portrays itself as a grassroots Iranian-American advocacy group, but which has for years been accused by dissidents, lawmakers, and courts of promoting the policy interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly in opposition to sanctions and in favour of diplomatic engagement.

This article explores how NIAC and individuals closely linked with it became integrated into the Democratic foreign-policy network during the Obama and Biden administrations, how that network shaped US-Iran policy, particularly the JCPOA, and why recent revelations have prompted renewed scrutiny.

This is a long investigative analysis based on documented communications, public records, court findings, congressional correspondence, and on-the-record statements. Allegations are clearly distinguished from established fact.

