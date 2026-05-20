By now, the Iran war has entered its most dangerous phase. Not the opening shock, the first wave of leadership losses, or the early speculation about whether the regime would simply fall apart. That phase is over. The state absorbed the initial blows. It is damaged, more militarised, more isolated, and likely more brittle, but it has not collapsed.

Be under no illusion: the Iranian regime has suffered real losses. Senior leaders and commanders have been killed, and Iran’s missile and defence industrial base has been severely degraded, even as Iran retains enough missiles, drones, small boats, and asymmetric capacity to continue striking its neighbours and threatening the Gulf. However, tactical defeats do not add up to strategic failure.

Iran has been hurt, but not rendered harmless. Its missile stocks have been damaged, and its production capacity appears to have taken heavier damage. From a strategic perspective, missile inventories can be depleted, while production capacity determines whether the threat can regenerate. Even a degraded Iran can still impose costs, especially through drones, short-range missiles, maritime harassment, sabotage, and attacks on energy infrastructure across the Gulf region.

The political effects within Iran are harder to read because the information environment has been deliberately constricted. The internet blackout presents an analysis challenge, even as tame Western journalists are given access to push the regime’s narrative on the world stage. Most Iranians have been unable to access the global internet for weeks, while press freedom monitors have documented censorship, obstruction, and violence against journalists during the war. That means we are seeing Iran only through fragments: state-approved footage, diaspora networks, satellite imagery, leaks, and selected reporting.

The result is a familiar wartime illusion. Because we can see explosions, funerals, ruined facilities, and scattered protests, we think we can discern the balance of power within the regime. We cannot. The available evidence points to a state whose civilian shell remains intact, but whose effective centre has shifted further towards the security apparatus. That should not surprise us. The IRGC is not just a military force. It is a political, ideological, military, and economic institution that has penetrated multiple arenas of state power. In a crisis like this, that kind of organisation is built to absorb functions from weaker parts of the state.

The first mistake was assuming that decapitation would do the work of politics. Killing leaders can disrupt command, expose succession problems, and create fear within the elite. It does not reliably produce regime collapse. Removing leaders rarely produces clean political outcomes unless there is a broader strategy for the institutions, coercive networks, and patronage systems that sustain a regime. It seems that an attempt was made to spark a Kurdish insurgency at the beginning of the war, but the Kurds declined to participate when push came to shove.

The second critical mistake was neglecting Hormuz. The Strait is the central economic terrain of the war. The current disruption remains the largest supply shock in the history of the global oil market, with crude and product flows through Hormuz falling from roughly 20 million barrels per day before the war to a trickle. As a reminder, nearly 20 per cent of global oil supply moved through the Strait before the conflict, and Brent averaged $117 per barrel in April after the de facto closure.

This was not an obscure risk and should have been addressed in planning from the outset, not as an afterthought following failed regime-change attempts. Analysts have warned for decades that a serious Iranian effort to close or impede Hormuz could require sustained US air and naval operations to reverse it. We can reach the same basic conclusion from the energy industry and military perspectives: Hormuz has no simple maritime substitute, and prolonged disruption has created systemic pressure far beyond the Gulf. This pressure is what the regime is banking on.

So where are we now?

The war has narrowed. A maximalist victory would have meant regime collapse, disarmament, open media access, a restored Gulf energy corridor, and a new political order in Tehran. That outcome is no longer on the present timeline. The question is not whether the regime deserves to survive; of course, it does not. The question is what can still be achieved before the war’s costs outweigh its gains.

At this stage, a win must be defined in terms of the nuclear file. Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is the decisive issue. The last verified IAEA baseline reported 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent U-235, a level far beyond ordinary civilian needs and close enough to weapons-grade to make breakout timelines politically intolerable. More importantly, the IAEA has said it cannot currently verify the size, composition, or whereabouts of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile because access has been lost or denied.

That is the centre of gravity: not another symbolic strike, nor another round of leader-killing, nor another overly optimistic assessment of protests from within a media blackout. The core issue is whether Iran’s HEU stockpile can be removed, diluted, placed under credible custody, or otherwise rendered unusable for a bomb. A regime promise not to build a weapon has little value without material control, inspection access, centrifuge accounting, and automatic consequences for violations.

The minimum acceptable nuclear package should therefore be concrete. Iran would need to export or dilute its 60 per cent stockpile under IAEA supervision; accept immediate access to affected nuclear sites; provide a full accounting of centrifuge inventories and production facilities; halt enrichment above an agreed civil threshold; restore monitoring; and make a binding commitment not to weaponise. The US and its partners would then need to tie phased relief to verified compliance, not to statements from Tehran.

This is where the negotiations now stand. Iran has put forward proposals via Pakistan that include an end to hostilities, compensation, the lifting of the naval blockade, renewed oil sales, and security guarantees. Washington has continued to reject Iranian proposals that do not resolve the core nuclear issue, while insisting that Iran’s highly enriched stockpile be moved abroad and that domestic enrichment be constrained.

For a deal to happen, Iran will have to concede more than it wants. It may instead calculate that it is better to endure further air strikes and economic pressure than to show weakness by being forced to accept a deal. In that case, the United States may also have to accept terms it dislikes to get the Iranians to sign a deal that does not leave them humiliated. That could include conditional sanctions relief, limited language on the civilian nuclear programme, and a staged reopening of economic channels, but the US cannot trade away the essentials: the HEU, the centrifuges, the inspectors, and Hormuz.

The American position is constrained, too. The pause has likely allowed some replenishment and redistribution of munitions, but not enough to resolve the larger problem. In a 39-day campaign, the US expended more than half of its prewar inventory of several critical munitions, and rebuilding stocks could take years, with limits on critical minerals needed to make weapons. We have also seen delays in some US weapons deliveries to allies because the Iran war drew on critical supplies, further damaging Washington’s alliances.

That does not mean the US cannot resume bombing, but Washington will be more selective. Bombing becomes the residual threat rather than the preferred option. The White House will return to large-scale strikes if Iran leaves it no other option, especially if Tehran moves towards weaponisation or escalates sharply against Gulf energy infrastructure, but the administration has strong incentives to convert battlefield damage into a deal as a first preference.

Domestic politics reinforces that incentive. High gas prices have become a major vulnerability for Trump and congressional Republicans ahead of the midterms, with most Americans saying they have been hit by the price shock. Markets have not broken, but oil and equities are trading on every sign of escalation, and energy inventories are under growing pressure.

Iran knows this. Its best leverage is not conventional victory. It cannot defeat the United States militarily. Its leverage lies in pain distribution: Hormuz, Gulf oil infrastructure, drones, missiles, mines, proxy attacks, and uncertainty. Any credible military planner should have expected precisely this scenario: that Iran, under attack over its nuclear programme, would retaliate against Gulf oil facilities and strategic targets.

That is why escalation by the regime against Gulf states remains likely if talks fail. Iran may not be able to quickly restore its missile industrial base, but it does not need perfect capacity to raise oil prices, scare insurers, damage exposed infrastructure, or force Gulf governments into crisis management. US officials have warned that Iran still has sufficient residual capability to strike neighbours, especially the UAE, and to threaten maritime security.

The best outcome at this point is ugly but coherent: a nuclear deal first, followed by a sharper medium-term campaign to weaken the regime from within. That means securing the HEU and reopening Hormuz before pursuing broader political objectives. It means accepting that the regime can be damaged now and challenged later. It means refusing to let the perfect outcome, immediate regime collapse, destroy the achievable one: preventing a bomb under conditions where Iran’s leadership, missile base, economy, and legitimacy have already been battered.

After a nuclear settlement, external pressure should shift towards Iranian society. Not a repeat of theatrical calls from Washington for an uprising that ends in the mass slaughter of innocents. It means practical support: resilient communications, anti-censorship infrastructure, exile media, documentation of repression, labour and civil-society support, targeted sanctions on IRGC economic networks, asylum channels for defectors and activists, and sustained pressure on the regime’s censors, jailers, procurement agents, and financial facilitators (like the campaign at the link).

The medium-term goal should be to make the regime pay for its survival. A weakened IRGC-run state should face a more organised opposition, a more connected population, a more constrained procurement network, and a narrower path back to economic normalisation. The nuclear deal should not become a rescue package for the regime. It should be a firebreak that prevents a nuclear breakout while giving the Iranian opposition more room to exploit the regime’s weakness over time.

The metric is blunt: HEU secured, inspectors back in, centrifuge production accounted for, Hormuz reopened, Gulf escalation deterred, and Iranian dissidents given oxygen rather than slogans. Everything else is noise.