Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Berger's avatar
Mike Berger
2h

Andrew's absolutely right in his assessment of the situation but his inclination to seek what he sees as an achievable goal now and defer decisive victory for later does not strike me as realistic. He's also right in that the planning was inadequate from the strategic POV (very good militarily and tactically) which reflects the chaotic and imperial nature of Trump's style. The problem is that a win for the Democrats in the next elections before defeating Iran will probably mean catastrophe for the West in the ME and elsewhere. As I see it Trump must try to end this charade now, if possible with a meaningful victory..

Reply
Share
1 reply
Anton P's avatar
Anton P
1h

These articles are always the best way for me to get a realistic and unbiased view of things. Whilst I think the operation in Iran was inevitable and necessary, it seems the Trump admin was a bit complacent after their success in Venezuela and thought they’d get the same quick outcome. I just hope that things will resolve soon with the best possible outcome for the Iranian people and the rest of the world!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture