In military parlance, “ends” refer to the objectives a campaign aims to achieve: the political or military conditions you want to exist when the fighting ceases or when a phase concludes. “Means” represent the resources you can actually deploy in terms of forces, capabilities, time, money, access, legitimacy, and the always-scarce commodity of political will. Sitting between them are “ways”: the concept of how those resources will be used, in sequence and within a specific geography. “Risk” is the gap that emerges when ends are broad, ways are overly optimistic, or means are thinner than the rhetoric suggests. Strategy, in its most practical form, is the discipline of keeping these elements aligned and recognising when a tool cannot plausibly deliver the expected result.

Regime change is not mainly about physical destruction; it concerns political control, elite unity, and whether the security forces remain loyal to the incumbent. Airstrikes can be a powerful tool for coercion and denial: damaging command and control, disrupting logistics, increasing the costs of repression, and signalling vulnerability at the top. However, airpower alone faces a control dilemma. It can punish and cause confusion, but it does not reliably safeguard an alternative power base, hold territory long enough for defections to spread, or physically secure the critical points that allow a regime to rebuild and suppress opposition, such as ministries, broadcasters, crossings, or arsenals. Airstrikes are not the means to achieve regime change decisively, if that is the desired end state.

If the goal is a durable political transition in Iran, then direct intervention or, more plausibly, enabling and shielding indigenous armed and political actors on the ground offers persistence and presence, which are the means currently missing from an airstrike-only campaign. Ground forces or partners can seize and hold space, keep a nascent opposition alive under pressure, and make the regime’s loss of monopoly on force visible and continuous rather than episodic. The same reasoning also explains why ground measures are strategically costly: they invite retaliation, strengthen nationalist sentiment, increase the risk of state fragmentation into competing armed centres, and impose on outside patrons the most difficult phase of regime change: security and governance after the centre begins to weaken.

The current conflict is increasingly shaped by the region's oldest determinants of war: who can occupy ground, control crossings, deny sanctuaries, and maintain a coherent rear area. In this rapidly evolving conflict, the land scenario presents three interconnected moves: Israel’s mobilisation of reserves and expanding presence in southern Lebanon; Syria’s decision to reinforce the Lebanon-facing frontier in ways that limit Hezbollah’s movement and resupply; and renewed discussions of Kurdish pressure on Iran’s western flank, with some level of American involvement or encouragement. Each action makes tactical sense on its own. However, combined, they risk creating an escalating system where local manoeuvres trigger regional consequences.

Israel’s reserve mobilisation and manoeuvre in Lebanon seek to restore strategic clarity on the northern border while the broader confrontation with Iran continues. Reserves provide mass and endurance, which are vital if Israel believes it must both fight and maintain positions, and if it aims to retain the political flexibility to manage multiple contingencies. However, mobilisation also increases the political stakes: once tens of thousands are called up, the public expects more than symbolic raids, and sustaining prolonged casualties becomes more difficult without a credible end state of permanent security in the north of Israel.

IDF troops entering forward defensive positions in Lebanon (IDF)

On the ground, a stronger IDF presence in southern Lebanon aims to push Hezbollah’s most dangerous close-range systems away from the border, establish a defensive buffer for detection and interdiction, and create bargaining leverage by changing facts in contested villages and ridge lines. The operational logic is familiar from the last round: seize terrain that allows observation and control, prevent concealment and freedom of movement, and increase warning time against rockets and anti-tank teams.

The strategic risk is equally well-known. A limited incursion can escalate into a semi-permanent occupation because withdrawal encourages quick Hezbollah re-infiltration and renewed fire. Holding territory against a well-organised, embedded movement becomes a daily test of endurance and discipline, measured in ambushes, incidents, and attrition without decisive battles. Hezbollah does not need to win planned battles to impose strategic costs; it only needs to make the buffer politically expensive.

Lebanon’s internal balance then becomes a crucial factor. Any effort by Beirut to restrict Hezbollah’s independent military actions can be seen as a long-overdue assertion of sovereignty, but wartime displacement (some 80,000 people so far) and economic paralysis can equally lead to institutional strain, security vacuums, and rival claims to legitimacy. Hezbollah’s resilience depends on its capacity to integrate within communities and operate along the ambiguous line between party, militia, and social provider. A conflict that weakens institutions can intensify that ambiguity, even as external pressure seeks to clarify it.

Syria’s reinforcement of the Lebanon border turns the conflict into a pressure point rather than a straightforward Israel–Hezbollah confrontation. Damascus indicates a move to regain border sovereignty and to protect itself from being drawn into a Lebanon ground war, even if it describes deployments as efforts to prevent infiltration and smuggling.

The practical impact will be to reduce Hezbollah’s strategic depth. Movement into Syria would become riskier, resupply routes would be less accessible, and dispersal eastward would be more costly. Hezbollah’s main sanctuary remains inside Lebanon, but partial denial can still influence behaviour by increasing the cost of every option. In 2015, Hezbollah fighters had a heavy presence in Syria (see map below). The new regime in Syria will be very keen to avoid a repeat if Hezbollah fighters flee Israeli reprisals.

That posture, however, creates new risks. Heavy weapons on the border will be portrayed as purely defensive, but are seen as potentially offensive. Dense deployments increase the likelihood of misidentification, accidental engagement, or pre-emptive action driven by fear. They also create domestic trade-offs within Syria: forces moved towards Lebanon are not monitoring other critical areas, whether the Iraqi border, regime security elsewhere, or fragile arrangements in Kurdish-held regions. Syria may be sacrificing internal stability for external containment, a trade that can quickly unravel under stress.

Moving to Iran, the plan for the Kurdish axis is also potentially volatile. Proposed operations by Iranian Kurdish militias follow a wartime logic of creating secondary pressure areas that compel Iran to shift internal security resources and manage internal unrest. The appeal lies in scalability: a persistent threat can tie down forces and complicate command decisions.

The most probable military scenario, if this shifts from discussion to action, is a contested campaign with American air support to guarantee the result. A limited Kurdish victory would signal to the rest of Iran that the regime is collapsing and their final overthrow is in sight, and encourage other groups to rise up. The risk here is obvious: competing armed groups, with no unifying purpose other than overthrowing the regime. Once the regime is gone, this opens the door for the possible balkanisation of Iran, or even a civil war.

The near-term trajectory, then, is less about dramatic breakthroughs than about whether leaders can keep ends and means from drifting apart as the ground picture tightens. Israel can probably sustain a deeper footprint in southern Lebanon for a time, but turning that into a durable reduction of threat without inheriting an open-ended occupation problem is the harder task.

Syria can likely complicate Hezbollah’s use of the border seam, but doing so without creating new friction points and weakening control elsewhere remains a gamble.

The United States can support Kurdish efforts that produce genuine results in Iran, but subsequently managing Iran's internal regional dynamics is a different challenge.

When multiple fronts tighten simultaneously, it is tempting to see an advantage. More often, it is the prelude to a broader contest where the means on the ground begin to shape the political possibilities. There are now multiple variables at play that will define the “ends” in Lebanon, Iran and the wider region for a generation.

Share

Five days in, and I'm still keeping every update in this series free, because getting clear analysis into as many hands as possible matters more to me right now than the subscription count. If you agree, please do share these updates. One forward to the right person does more than any algorithm. Sign up below — I'll make sure the updates find you. Paid subscribers keep this kind of rapid-response work possible; if you want to go further, you’re very welcome. Thanks for reading!