Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Sebastian Sullivan's avatar
Sebastian Sullivan
4h

Thanks Andrew for the detailed update. It is very difficult to obtain such detailed analysis from the BBC, CNN, and the daily print media.

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Brent Davis's avatar
Brent Davis
3h

Thanks Andrew... yep. Hanging by my fingernails for the third (or is it the fourth?) act in this drama. One thing's for sure - there's at least one act yet to come... lucky us. And by the way, I agree with Sebastian - like him, I rely on you first and foremost for sober, intelligent, detailed analysis, thankfully unencumbered by agenda. That kind of unbiased analysis just doesn't seem to be available anywhere in the world's press today, I'm sad to say - though I'm very thankful to have found a great counterbalance to that deficit :)

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