Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Skl's avatar
Skl
4h

The only solution is regime change. Unleash the Kurds, boots on the ground with the IRCG as targets.

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
8m

I largely agree that Trump is winging it with no real plan to win. But your suggestion that he will use a nuclear weapon or is even considering it is deeply irresponsible, without evidence and unworthy of your usual analysis. There are other options for regime change whether Trump will do them or not.

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