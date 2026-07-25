Reports of another diplomatic opening mask the trap. Mediators have proposed a ten-day ceasefire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and salvage June’s memorandum. Tehran disputes the rejection outright, although Trump concedes Iran is “not yet ready” for a deal. After thirteen nights of strikes, he paused bombing to pursue diplomacy. It looks like freedom of manoeuvre, but the walls are closing in on him.

Trump treats diplomacy as a transaction: enough punishment lowers the price and yields a signature he can advertise as a victory. Tehran operates in the register of survival, coercive leverage and revolutionary prestige. For the regime, an agreement records who has bent whom. A settlement that leaves Iran weaker than before the war would admit that American bombing worked. Its rulers would rather absorb more strikes than sign it.

The June memorandum offered oil waivers, frozen assets, protection from new sanctions, and a reconstruction vehicle of at least $300 billion. Treasury issued General License X on 22 June, then revoked it on 7 July after Iranian attacks on shipping. Washington says Tehran breached first; Iran still dispatched $5 billion to $6 billion of oil during the brief opening. Banks, insurers and Iranian officials learned that an American concession can disappear overnight. Trump now threatens to confiscate frozen Iranian funds to compensate for damaged shipping. Offering the same paper again carries little credibility.

More bombing cannot restore American credibility or alter the regime’s conception of power. Thirteen nights of airstrikes damaged Iran without breaking its grip on Hormuz. Aircraft can demolish headquarters, missile depots and power infrastructure. They cannot compel a surviving revolutionary state to surrender the leverage on which its survival rests. Each attack reinforces Tehran’s conclusion that only coercive power and irreversible guarantees can protect it.

Iran also possesses the weapon Trump cannot easily bomb: time. Hormuz normally carries around 20 million barrels of oil each day. Global stockpiles absorbed the shock, although the cushion is shrinking. IEA members still held more than one billion barrels of emergency stocks on 21 July, so immediate exhaustion is unlikely. Physical exhaustion is unnecessary. Hoarding, insurance paralysis and panic in refined-product markets arrive earlier. The World Bank warns that prolonged escalation could cut global growth to 1.3 per cent and raise inflation to 4.5 per cent. Tehran is betting that Western economic tolerance will break first.

This economic desperation means that Trump has left himself two genuine exits, both appalling. The first would offer Iran a better deal than the June memorandum. Tehran will demand benefits that presidential whim cannot revoke: large sums upfront, funded reconstruction or compensation, durable sanctions relief, binding guarantees against another American or Israeli attack, and perhaps effective control of Hormuz or a recognised right to administer and charge for passage. Such terms would reward coercion and signal an American retreat. They may still offer the cheapest exit.

The second option is full regime change. That requires far more than another week of bombing. It means destroying the state’s coercive machinery, securing nuclear sites, clearing the strait, preventing civil war, and building a replacement government for a vast, armed and traumatised country. No credible operational plan has been presented, despite rumours of suicide missions to seize nuclear material or islands in the Strait of Hormuz. At the terminal edge of escalation sits an American nuclear weapon intended to shock Iran into capitulation. Its use would bring mass death, fallout, retaliation, and a collapse of the non-proliferation order, without guaranteeing an open strait or a governable Iran.

Trump may yet conclude that only a nuclear weapon can destroy the Iranian regime. The bitter irony is that his war has already taught Tehran the opposite lesson: only a nuclear weapon can save it. For Iran, the bomb has now become the regime’s essential future life insurance policy against Washington, far beyond the original conception of it being a weapon against Israel. I expect Iran to rush for nuclear power status in the aftermath of this disastrous American military adventure.

The apparent middle course consists of airstrikes, pauses, and claims that Tehran will eventually become reasonable. It offers no exit. Limited bombing leaves Iran in possession of its decisive leverage while American costs accumulate. Withdrawal allows Tehran to claim victory and entrench itself at Hormuz. Containment merely prolongs the crisis while oil markets and regional bases remain exposed.

Trump began this war without a political objective or a path to achieving one. He believed that military pain would yield a cheaper bargain. Instead, it destroyed the credibility of the bargain already offered and raised Iran’s price for the next one. Tehran can demand a richer peace while preparing for a larger war. Trump must choose between terms he cannot call a victory and escalation he cannot control. The trap is entirely of his own making. We return to Sun Tzu: tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.

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